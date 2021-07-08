Tearful Michael Avenatti sentenced to two and a half years in prison

Michael Avenatti was sentenced to two and a half years in prison Thursday after being found guilty of an extortion scheme against Nike, just one of the criminal cases against Stormy Daniels's former lawyer and the onetime left-wing media darling.

The Justice Department’s indictment against Avenatti charged him with extortion and wire fraud, saying he tried to extort at least $22.5 million from the sporting apparel company. His three-week trial began in late January 2020, and he was found guilty the next month.

Judge Paul Gardephe of the Southern District of New York, the presiding judge during Avenatti’s 2020 trial, sentenced him to an aggregate sentence of 30 months. The judge said in the New York City courtroom on Thursday, “Mr. Avenatti’s conduct was outrageous. He hijacked his client’s claims, and he used those claims to further his own agenda — which was to extort millions of dollars from Nike to enrich himself.” The George W. Bush appointee added: “Mr. Avenatti had become drunk on the power of his platform, or what he perceived the power of his platform to be. He had become someone who operated as if the laws and rules that apply to everyone else didn’t apply to him.”

Geoffrey Berman, then the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in February 2020, "While the defendant may have tried to hide behind legal terms and a suit and tie, the jury clearly saw the defendant’s scheme for what it was — an old fashioned shakedown."

Avenatti had burst on the scene with his “Basta” catchphrase in March 2018 through his representation of Daniels, an adult film star who alleged in a lawsuit she had been paid $130,000 in hush money by Michael Cohen, the onetime personal lawyer of former President Donald Trump, in October 2016 ahead of his election victory over Hillary Clinton.

Trump denied an affair with Daniels, and Cohen contended he used his own money to facilitate Daniels's payment. Avenatti soon built a large Twitter following and made dozens of cable news appearances, even teasing a Democratic presidential run against Trump.

Story continues

Avenatti’s prison stint has unusual origins. Gary Franklin was the head coach of a Los Angeles amateur youth basketball program beginning in 2005, and Nike began to sponsor Franklin’s basketball program in 2007, with it becoming part of Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League after 2010. Franklin would later testify that Nike employees would pressure him to engage in misconduct, and after the 2018 season, the Nike sponsorship was pulled. Franklin spoke with entertainment industry consultant Jeffrey Auerbach in early 2018 to regain his sponsorship, and in February 2019, Auberbach fatefully reached out to Avenatti on behalf of Franklin.

Avenatti brought in fellow California lawyer Mark Geragos, and the two set up a meeting with lawyers from Boies Schiller, representing Nike, in March 2019. Prosecutors say Avenatti began making threats and demands of Nike’s lawyers, which Franklin and Auberbach said they had zero part in.

The judge said Avenatti allegedly told Nike’s attorneys that “Nike was going to pay a civil settlement to his client, who he said had breach of contract, tort, or other claims, and Nike was going to hire Mr. Avenatti and Mark Geragos to conduct an internal investigation into corruption in basketball.” If Nike didn't do what he wanted and pay him millions, Avenatti threatened to go public and destroy the company's value.

THE RISE AND FALL OF MICHAEL AVENATTI

Michael Avenatti arrives for a scheduled sentencing at Manhattan federal court, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in New York. The California lawyer who publicly sparred with then-President Donald Trump before criminal fraud charges disrupted his rapid ascent to fame faces sentencing after a jury concluded he tried to extort millions of dollars from Nike. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo/AP

After the meeting, Nike’s lawyers contacted the SDNY, and the FBI began recording Avenatti’s conversations with the Nike legal team.

Avenatti said in one recording: “I’m not f***ing around with this, and I’m not continuing to play games … You guys know enough now to know you’ve got a serious problem. And it’s worth more in exposure to me to just blow the lid on this thing. A few million dollars doesn’t move the needle for me … I’ll proceed with my press conference tomorrow, and I’ll hang up with you now, and I’ll call the New York Times … I’ll go take — and I’ll go take $10 billion off your client’s market cap.”

In another, Avenatti said, “Have you ever held the balls of the client in your hand where you can take five, six billion dollars in market cap off of ‘em? This is gonna be a major f***ing scandal … I’m gonna be asking, why Nike hasn’t been indicted? I’m gonna break, I’m gonna bring the power of my platform to bear — to expose what the f*** is goin’ on here … This is gonna be the biggest scandal in sports in a long time.”

After FBI agents showed up at the home of Franklin, Avenatti tweeted: “We will be holding a press conference to disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by @Nike that we have uncovered."

Nike’s stock price then fell about a dollar a share, reportedly representing a drop of at least $300 million. Avenatti was arrested on March 25, 2019.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Justice Department said during Avenatti’s trial that he was approximately $11 million in debt when he threatened Nike. Avenatti did not testify at the trial, called no witnesses, and was quickly found guilty.

Avenatti’s lawyers argued that he should receive just six months behind bars, saying: "He cannot go anywhere in public without inducing and subjecting himself to vitriolic comments and abuse."

The Justice Department argued in June: “The defendant, a prominent attorney and media personality with a large public following, betrayed his client and sought to enrich himself by weaponizing his public profile in an attempt to extort a publicly-traded company out of tens of millions of dollars. This was an egregious abuse of trust, and it warrants real and serious punishment.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Michael Avenatti, Donald Trump

Original Author: Jerry Dunleavy

Original Location: Tearful Michael Avenatti sentenced to two and a half years in prison