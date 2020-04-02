In a tearful post from the Hamptons, an influencer apologized after fleeing NYC following her COVID-19 diagnosis

Jared Siskin/Getty Images

Something Navy's Arielle Charnas apologized to her followers in a tearful Instagram Story and post, after facing backlash for leaving New York City amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Charnas told her followers that she had tested positive for COVID-19, but headed to the Hamptons with her family two weeks later.

Charnas said that she followed the Centers for Disease Control guidelines in making her decision and that she and her family had waited 14 days before leaving New York City to quarantine elsewhere.

Arielle Charnas, the fashion influencer behind the brand Something Navy, responded to criticism she faced for fleeing New York City during the coronavirus outbreak.

After she told her followers on March 18 that she had contracted COVID-19, commenters and Twitter users began to criticize the influencer for having access to one of the few tests available in New York City at the time.

But she soon faced even more backlash when she posted later in the month that she'd left the city to quarantine at a home in the Hamptons with her family. Followers criticized the decision, fearing that she could have brought her germs with her and infected others outside of the city.

"I apologize to anyone that I unintentionally harmed in the course of my decision making," she wrote in her Instagram post on Thursday. She also said that she and her family, including her young children, had been receiving death threats.

Charnas explained that while many online thought she had broken quarantine guidelines or put others at risk, she followed the CDC guidelines in making her decision, and that she and her family had waited 14 days after the onset of symptoms before leaving New York City to quarantine at a rental home in a suburban area.

"We are and have always been committed to taking proper precautions, again through our ongoing conversations with medical professionals, to leave Manhattan without coming into contact with any individual from point A to point B," she said.

Because of the dense and ever-growing cases of COVID-19 in New York City, Charnas said this seemed like the safest option, once her family was symptom-free and had been quarantining for two weeks. "I'm confident this was the right move to reduce potential spread," she said.

Despite this, commenters and medical professionals have spoken out against influencers like Charnas continuing to travel, suggesting that they are broadcasting dangerous information to their millions of followers.

One commenter wrote, "You left your primary home to go to your holiday home. You've risked making others sick by doing that." Doctor turned influencer Darien Sutton told The New York Times: "When I see these influencers travel around, I think they're setting a really poor example of how to appropriately act during a pandemic. You have to hold yourself accountable for the possibility of transmitting this virus to people who are more vulnerable, and there's no way to be 100 percent sure you don't have the virus."

In an Instagram Story, Charnas cried while apologizing to her followers. "I'm sorry for anyone that I've offended or hurt over the last couple of weeks. We're just trying to navigate through this difficult time, as I'm sure so many people are," she said. "I'm just sorry if I let down my community in any way."

