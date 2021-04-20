Tearful testimony and defense’s own goal: key moments in the Chauvin trial

Chris McGreal in Minneapolis
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

The trial of the white former police officer Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd has been one of the most high-profile cases in America’s recent history and cast a spotlight on racist policing in the United States.

Floyd’s death on the streets of Minneapolis triggered a wave of protests and civic unrest that spread from Minnesota out across the US and eventually around the world, forcing a reckoning with institutional racism.

Chauvin’s trial has been closely followed amid tension and fears of further unrest. Here are five key moments of drama from the court:

A police chief testifies

The Minneapolis police chief, Medaria Arradondo, took the highly unusual step of testifying against one of his own men as he told the trial that there was no justification for Chauvin to pin Floyd to the ground using his knee.

“To continue to apply that level of force to a person proned-out, handcuffed behind their back, that in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy,” he said.

Some saw Arradondo’s testimony as evidence of a breach in the “blue wall of silence” in which police officers have refused to testify against each other. Others saw the police chief as defending his department from the defense position that Chauvin was only following his training and if that was a problem then the fault lay with the Minneapolis police.

Floyd’s girlfriend weeps

Perhaps the most poignant moment of the trial was the tearful testimony of Floyd’s girlfriend, Courteney Ross, who revealed their shared struggle to overcome addiction to opioid painkillers.

Ross, who dated Floyd for about three years, said they both became hooked after being prescribed opioids to treat chronic pain.

“We got addicted and we both tried to break that addiction many times,” she said.
Ross described how Floyd had been clean for a while after she took him to hospital when he overdosed but that he started using again about two weeks before his arrest.

The prosecution called Ross to help establish that Floyd built up a tolerance to opioids and that the relatively small amount recorded in the official autopsy would not have been enough to kill him.

Powerful words from a doctor

Dr Martin Tobin gripped the jury with his clear explanation of complex medical issues as he described how Floyd was killed by a lack of oxygen because a knee was pressed into his neck while he was held facedown in handcuffs.

Amid a handful of medical specialists for the prosecution, Tobin stood out because as a pulmonologist he was able to describe in detail why Floyd struggled to breathe as he was held down. He described the pressure pinning the detained man to the road as having the same effect as “if a surgeon had gone in and removed the lung”.

The doctor identified the moment Floyd suffered brain damage and the time that he stopped breathing.

Tobin was unwavering in his assertion that Chauvin’s actions were the sole cause of Floyd’s death.

Defense own goal

The most unusual testimony came from a defense specialist, Dr David Fowler, who introduced the idea that vehicle exhaust might have played a part in Floyd’s death.

Fowler, Maryland’s former chief medical examiner, told the trial that the level of carboxyhemoglobin in Floyd’s blood – carbon monoxide attached to protein which displaces oxygen – was between 10% and 18% which would have contributed to heart failure.

But under cross-examination, Fowler he admitted that he did not check on emissions data from the squad car which was a hybrid with lower levels than ordinary vehicles. He could not be sure the car was even running and that he based the claim on seeing water dripping from the exhaust pipe.

The prosecution recalled that Dr Martin Tobin said that Fowler’s claims were “not reliable” because tests showed Floyd’s blood oxygen saturation was 98%, leaving just 2% for “everything else”.

Chauvin takes the fifth

Chauvin declined to testify in his own defense by invoking his fifth amendment right against self-incrimination.

It was a significant if not unexpected decision which deprived him of the opportunity to persuade the jury that he believed he was following his training when he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes and for his lawyers to paint a more sympathetic picture of a police officer.

But Chauvin also avoided cross-examination by the prosecution, which could have been expected to undertake a minute interrogation of his actions and thinking.
The judge instructed the jury that they should not read anything into Chauvin’s decision not to testify.

