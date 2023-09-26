Tearful testimony kicks off Jasinto Jimenez murder trial

Testimony started Tuesday in the murder trial of Jasinto Jimenez, the first fentanyl-related murder trial in Wichita County.

Jimenez is accused of selling fentanyl pills on July 15, 2022, one of which was injested by Andres Diaz, who died a short time later.

Assistant District Attorney Matt Shelton said in his opening statement that Jimenez is guilty of murder under the law because he showed "depraved indifference to human life" in selling the drug.

"He knew he was dealing in fentanyl. It's clearly dangerous to human life," Shelton said.

But defense attorney Michael Valverde told jurors Jimenez's offense is not murder.

"Young people are unfortunately caught in a drug world. This is an accidental tragedy," Valverde said.

He laid blame on Diaz's companion the night of his death, Leigha Smith, who bought the fentanyl pills from Jimenez. He said after Diaz snorted the drug in Smith's car and passed out, she left him dying in the passenger seat while she tried to get more drugs and watched a movie at a relative's house.

"He (Jimenez) sold Percocet - nothing after that," Valverde said, telling the jurors Jimenez had no intent to commit murder.

Smith, who faces a manslaughter charge in connection with Diaz's death, was the first witness on the stand. Under questioning from Shelton, she described the events of the night that led to Diaz's death.

She said she and Diaz drove to Jimenez's house on West Wenonah Boulevard and she bought two fentanyl pills and some marijuana from him. She said she swallowed her pill, but Diaz crushed his, rolled up a dollar bill, and snorted the drug through it.

Smith said the two drove around for a while and Diaz fell asleep. They eventually drove to Smith's grandmother's house where she left Diaz in the car while she went inside.

She broke into tears when she testified that after returning to the car, she couldn't wake him, so she drove him to the hospital as her mother followed in another vehicle.

Diaz was pronounced dead about 5 a.m.

Under questioning by Valverde, Smith admitted she had contacted Jimenez later that night to try to buy more drugs because she didn't feel the effect of the fentanyl pill.

"Truth is you were more interested in buying more drugs," Valverde said of Smith leaving Diaz alone in her car.

Jimenez and Smith were arrested in September 2022 and charged with murder. Jimenez has remained in jail in lieu of $1 million bail on the murder charge.

The murder indictment against Smith was dropped and she was instead indicted for manslaughter. She awaits trial and is jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Fentanyl is often counterfeited as Percocet, a legal prescription drug.

