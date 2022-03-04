Tearful Ukrainians in Lviv wait for hours to board trains, fleeing Russian attacks

Natalie Thomas and Anna Dabrowska
·2 min read

By Natalie Thomas and Anna Dabrowska

(Reuters) - Thousands of people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine waited for hours on Friday outside the railway station at the western city of Lviv to board trains heading to Poland.

Lviv, some 60 kilometers (40 miles) from the Polish border, has become a transit point for families fleeing fighting in eastern, southern and central Ukraine.

Families arrived with few belongings. Some were in wheelchairs, others accompanied by pet dogs and cats, uncertain about their fate.

"We do not know. We are going to Poland, to the Polish border, and there we will decide, choose a country that takes in refugees," said Yana Tebyakina. "All we took with us is the bare necessities. A change of clothes. That's it. All the rest we left behind, all our lives stayed back at home."

Olena Pasychnik said she had fled from her 16th floor apartment in Kharkiv, about 1,000 km (620 miles) from Lviv, the largest city in Ukraine's west.

"There was fighting going on and everything could be seen as if on the palm of a hand," said a tearful Pasychnik, holding her young son. "He starts shaking when he hears the explosions."

Darina Veselanska, also from Kharkiv, was exhausted after waiting about six hours at the station. "We cannot sleep, we cannot eat normally because of terrible pain... anxious because of everything in this world," she said.

Lviv, a city of trams and cobblestone streets, has become a staging area for humanitarian aid and soldiers pouring back into Ukraine's war zone.

Thousands are thought to have died or been wounded as the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two unfolds, creating 1 million refugees according to the United Nations.

The U.N. refugee agency has said the conflict looked set to trigger Europe's largest refugee crisis this century.

(Reporting by Natalie Thomas and Anna Dabrowska; Editing by Richard Chang)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian Orphans with Disabilities Make Days-Long Journey to Poland to Escape Russian Rockets

    The Associated Press reports that after sheltering underground, the group of young people made their way to Hungary before continuing to Poland, where most of Ukraine's 1 million refugees have arrived

  • Volunteers cross Polish border into Ukraine to fight Russian forces

    While Ukrainians streamed across the border Thursday into Poland, small groups of men were heading in the opposite direction to fight against the Russians.

  • Fleeing Ukrainian Civilians Arrive in Romania

    Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russian attacks were offered food and other supplies after arriving at the border town of Siret, Romania, on March 3.Video filmed that day shows refugees along the same street as the Siret Customs office, right at the Ukraine-Romania border. The street is lined with stalls offering free food and other goods.United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a statement on March 3 that the number of people fleeing Ukraine had reached one million in just seven days. Credit: Music Play Creștine via Storyful

  • Satellite Images Show Long Lines at Ukraine Borders as Thousands Flee Russian Invasion

    Long lines of vehicles were seen at crossings on Ukraine’s eastern border after Russia invaded on February 24.These satellite images taken by Maxar Technologies depict the situation at border crossings from Ukraine into Hungary, Slovakia and Romania in late February.The United Nation’s refugee agency reported on March 3 that over 930,000 people had fled Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful

  • As hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians flee, many stay behind

    "Every day begins with a text to our relatives," says 16-year-old Dennis. "We ask, 'are you alive?'"

  • Invasive spider caught trapping and feeding on protected bat species

    The pipistrelle bat is also found in Canada.

  • 1 million refugees have fled Ukraine since start of invasion: UN

    One million refugees have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion a week ago, the U.N. refugee agency said Wednesday.That figure accounts for 2 percent of Ukraine's population, with the agency saying up to 4 million people are predicted to leave, The Associated Press reported. The new total comes as Russia has taken over its first city in Ukraine, and fighting has intensified in the capital city of Kyiv. "In just seven days we have...

  • Satellite images show Ukraine homes ablaze and buildings leveled from Russian strikes

    Newly released satellite imagery underscores the destruction Russia's invasion has wrought on several Ukraine as the war enters its second week.The big picture: In the Maxar Technologies images from this week, buildings and factories in residential areas of several towns and cities appear to be leveled.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The images reveal long lines of Ukrainians waiting for food at grocery stores in Chernihiv and Kyiv on Monday. Border cro

  • As Ukrainians flee, 'we even feel a bit guilty we are OK'

    Walking the final 14 miles to Ukraine's border and to safety, Ludmila Sokol was moved by the mounds of clothes and other personal effects that many people discarded as they fled the fighting before her. The U.N. children’s agency said a half-million children in Ukraine had to flee their homes in the first week of Russia’s invasion, though it didn’t say how many left the country.

  • Ukraine nuclear authority gives update on Zaporizhzhia power plant: now in Russian hands

    The fire at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been extinguished and the power units remain intact, but the plant has fallen into Russian hands, Ukraine's nuclear authority announced.

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of 'nuclear terrorism' after fire at power plant spreads panic

    Ukraine's president has accused Russia of "nuclear terrorism" after shelling by Vladimir Putin's forces caused a fire at a nuclear power plant.

  • Hundreds of Latin Americans return from Ukraine after invasion

    Close to 250 Ecuadoreans, many of them university students, arrived in the country on Friday after fleeing Ukraine following Russia's invasion, joining hundreds of other Latin Americans who have evacuated. Thousands of people are believed to have been killed and more than 1 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Feb. 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. Latin American countries have been coordinating flights from Ukraine's neighbors like Romania, Poland and Hungary.

  • Photo of Ukrainian President Zelensky in military gear was taken in 2021 — before Russian invasion

    A photo of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wearing military gear has been shared hundreds of times in social media posts alongside a claim that it shows him on the frontline after Russia invaded the neighbouring country in February 2022. However, the claim is false. The picture actually shows Zelensky visiting Ukraine's eastern region in April 2021, nearly a year before the Russian invasion began. The photo of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a bulletproof vest and surrounded by

  • Washington seeks answers amid reports of Africans being mistreated at Ukraine’s borders

    The international community is searching for more information on the reported mistreatment of African migrants trying to flee Ukraine as […] The post Washington seeks answers amid reports of Africans being mistreated at Ukraine’s borders appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Resource officer, school administrator shot at Olathe East High School: police

    Suspect in custody after shots fired in the offices of Olathe East High School injuring a school administrator and resource officer, police said.

  • Russia blocks access to BBC and Voice of America websites

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia cut access to several foreign news organisations' websites, including the BBC and Deutsche Welle, for spreading what it alleged was false information about its war in Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly complained that Western media organisations offer a partial - and often anti-Russian - view of the world while failing to hold their own leaders to account for devastating foreign wars such as Iraq and corruption. Russia's communications watchdog said on Friday it had blocked the websites of the BBC, Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Deutsche Welle and other media outlets.

  • Biden administration considering extending freeze on student loan payments

    President Biden’s administration is considering extending the freeze on federal student loan payments, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said.

  • They fled in panic. Now homesick Ukrainians are heading back to fight Russia’s murderous war machine

    Olena and Yustyna Lubinets did not think twice.

  • UK intelligence says Russian advance on Kyiv has made little progress

    Russia's advance on the Ukrainian capital has made little progress over the past three days and the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mariupol remain in Ukrainian hands, according to British military intelligence. "The main body of the large Russian column advancing on Kyiv remains over 30km from the centre of the city having been delayed by staunch Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdown and congestion," Britain's defence ministry said in an intelligence update. "The column has made little discernible progress in over three days," it said.

  • Bye, 19: Amari Cooper unlikely to return to Cowboys

    The vaunted WR trio of Cooper, Gallup, and Lamb got a grand total of just 11 games together in Dallas with QB Dak Prescott. | From @ToddBrock24f7