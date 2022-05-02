Tearful Wynonna, Ashley Judd remember mother Naomi Judd at Country Music Hall of Fame
Naomi Judd passed away at age 76, just one day before her and daughter Wynonna's Grammy-winning duo The Judds joined the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Wynonna Judd reunited with her mother Naomi, who died Saturday at 76, to sing “Love Can Build a Bridge” in front of Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame
Here’s the latest for Saturday, April 30: Hamas leader calls for more attacks in West Bank; Suspected tornado rips through parts of Kansas; Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76; Cycling cat explores London in viral social media videos.
Ray Charles, The Judds, Pete Drake and Eddie Bayers were inducted at an emotional Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony Sunday after Naomi Judd's death.
Following Naomi Judd's death, Billboard looks back at one of country music's most enduring acts.
Mother-daughter duo The Judds' Country Music Hall of Fame speech revealed how Naomi Judd's last moments were spent.
Naomi Judd's legacy is living on. Just one day after the legendary country singer passed away at the age of 76, she and her daughter, Wynonna Judd, were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame for their duo group, The Judds. During the ceremony in Nashville on Sunday, Wynonna and her sister, Ashley Judd, tearfully paid tribute to their late mother. "It's a very strange dynamic, to be this broken and this blessed," Wynonna said. Naomi's famous daughters announced her passing on Saturday.
