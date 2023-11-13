Tearing Up Treaties

From the The Morning Dispatch on The Dispatch

Quick Hits: Today’s Top Stories

Two Treaties for the Trash

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to the Russian Navy's Commander-in-Chief Nikolai Yevmenov during the annual Navy Day Parade on July 30, 2023, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)

While the mortal status of Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again come into question, there can be no denial of the death of two armaments treaties in recent weeks, as Russia officially withdrew its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) and ended its participation in the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE).

Russia’s decision to formally withdraw from these two Cold War-era defense treaties is just the latest in a long record of rejecting Western norms, and is meant to send a message both internally and externally. Locked in an ongoing offensive against Ukraine, Moscow seeks to project strength abroad, while Putin, up for “reelection” next year, must project strength at home. More than anything, the long-foreseen end to formal agreements and limits on Russia’s offensive capabilities represent a further degradation of the Western-Russian relationship—a relationship that might not recover in our lifetime.

NATO members and allies were quick to condemn Russia’s decision, decrying the withdrawals—and the ongoing attack on Ukraine—as a threat to Euro-Atlantic security. “Russia continues to demonstrate disregard for arms control, including key principles of reciprocity, transparency, compliance, verification, and host nation consent, and undermines the rules based international order,” NATO allies said last week in a statement released after Russia announced its formal exit from CFE. “While recognizing the role of the CFE as a cornerstone of the Euro-Atlantic security architecture, a situation whereby Allied States Parties abide by the Treaty, while Russia does not, would be unsustainable.” In response to Russia’s direct refutation of the arms control treaty, the Allied States Parties announced they would “suspend the operation of the CFE Treaty for as long as necessary, in accordance with their rights under international law.” The decision was “fully supported by all NATO Allies.”

The U.S. echoed these sentiments, noting its own effective suspension date of December 7. “Suspension of CFE obligations will strengthen the Alliance’s deterrence and defense capacity by removing restrictions that impact planning, deployments, and exercises—restrictions that no longer bind Russia after Moscow’s withdrawal,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

Often called “the cornerstone of European security,” the CFE treaty was signed toward the end of the Cold War in 1990, and was designed to set uniform armaments limitations and prevent either NATO countries or the former Warsaw Pact—a collection of Soviet states—from amassing enough conventional weapons (including tanks, artillery, and aircraft) to launch a surprise attack. The agreement was hailed as a breakthrough for peace at the time of its signing, but the dissolution of the Warsaw Pact in 1991 and several failed attempts to renegotiate the terms led to a weakened document—as evidenced most recently by Putin’s attack on neighboring Ukraine, which borders several NATO members.

Putin’s decision to end CFE participation did not happen overnight—and though the formal withdrawal was met by swift NATO action, Russia’s termination had been long telegraphed. Russia first suspended its participation in CFE in 2007, and ended active participation in 2015. “It’s been 16 years since they said, ‘Yeah, circumstances have changed. We don’t feel obligated to do this,’” Scott Boston, a senior defense analyst at RAND Corporation, told TMD. “That has been this steady shift over time, it wasn’t a sudden thing.”

The CFE Treaty was just the latest post-Cold War peace attempt to end up on the ash heap of history. Putin announced this past February that he would suspend Russia’s participation in the New START Treaty, which maintained limits on Russian and American nuclear arsenals. In March, Russia refused to share compulsory military data as outlined in the Vienna Document—which, according to Boston, provided “one of the best sources for analysis on available information [regarding military equipment] from the Russians.” More recently, on November 2, Russia withdrew its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, an international agreement banning nuclear weapons testing. Russia insists that the move is intended to bring it into parity with the U.S., who signed but did not ratify the treaty. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the decision would continue Moscow’s “disturbing and misguided effort to heighten nuclear risks and raise tensions as it pursues its illegal war against Ukraine.”

The string of recent withdrawals—as well as an uptick in Russian nuclear weapons testing—might be meant as more than just saber-rattling against Ukraine. “Russia uses these treaties to evoke some narratives in the information space, both domestically and internationally … that they’re going to pull away from more and more diplomatic agreements that we have established in the past with them in an effort to not only blackmail the West into doing what Russia wants, but also into generating a domestic sense of power that Russia seeks to portray, especially as we’re nearing the next presidential elections in Russia in March 2024,” Kateryna Stepanenko, the Russia deputy team lead and analyst at the Institute for the Study of War, told TMD. “The Russians have been historically really well-skilled in using these treaties and this rhetoric, especially around nuclear weapons, to coerce the West into being scared of Russian capabilities and slowing down, somewhat, Western decision making.”

The dissolution of these treaties has further weakened American and NATO allies’ ability to keep tabs on the Russian military—which foreshadowed Moscow’s attack on Ukraine. “[Russia was] already driving a truck through the loophole in that in the Vienna Document,” Boston said. The CFE treaty also included key transparency mechanisms that allowed members to verify that signatories were complying with provisions. “The removal of the transparency mechanisms behind the CFE treaty is also interesting,” Stepanenko added, “because in the lead up to the war [in Ukraine] in 2022, in January, we also saw some reports about Russians denying potential methods to increase transparency between the U.S., NATO, and Russia.”

The war in Ukraine has dragged on much longer than Putin originally anticipated, and the resulting Western sanctions have crippled the Russian economy. Putin even faced—and survived—a short-lived mutiny over the summer. Nevertheless, the Russian president will stand for re-election next year, and is poised to secure power through at least 2030. Against this backdrop, the goals of Russia’s retreat from global treaties is clear: Force the West to play by Russian rules, and shore up electoral strength. “Anytime that we see those kinds of escalations that are either nuclear rhetoric or withdrawals from armament deals, treaties, and those regulations, it’s also significant domestic information narrative, given that the Russians cherish the fact that they have this capability, this is legacy from the Soviet Union,” said Stepanenko. “And I do think that we’re probably going to see a lot more of this, especially in the lead up to presidential elections.”

As for the future of Western-Russian relations, experts predict a continuation of icy conditions—with threats of a permafrost. “It’s really hard to imagine the way things are now that we’re anywhere close to any kind of meaningful conventional arms control in Europe anytime soon,” said Boston. “Given how this conflict has gone, they are going to view us as bitter enemies probably for the rest of our lives.”

“It’s going to be hard to imagine that they’ll agree to any meaningful limits,” Boston continued. “And I’m not sure that we should trust them if they did.”

Writing for the New York Times, Charlie Savage, Maggie Haberman, and Jonathan Swan provide an in-depth look at what a second Trump administration’s immigration policy would look like, based on interviews with several Trump advisers—including Stephen Miller. “The constellation of Mr. Trump’s 2025 plans amounts to an assault on immigration on a scale unseen in modern American history,” they wrote. “To help speed mass deportations, Mr. Trump is preparing an enormous expansion of a form of removal that does not require due process hearings. To help Immigration and Customs Enforcement carry out sweeping raids, he plans to reassign other federal agents and deputize local police officers and National Guard soldiers voluntarily contributed by Republican-run states. To ease the strain on ICE detention facilities, Mr. Trump wants to build huge camps to detain people while their cases are processed and they await deportation flights. And to get around any refusal by Congress to appropriate the necessary funds, Mr. Trump would redirect money in the military budget, as he did in his first term to spend more on a border wall than Congress had authorized.” According to Trump’s advisers, existing statutory authority and executive power would be used to implement the policies. “All of the steps Trump advisers are preparing, Mr. Miller contended in a wide-ranging interview, rely on existing statutes; while the Trump team would likely seek a revamp of immigration laws, the plan was crafted to need no new substantive legislation,” they wrote. “And while acknowledging that lawsuits would arise to challenge nearly every one of them, [Miller] portrayed the Trump team’s daunting array of tactics as a ‘blitz’ designed to overwhelm immigrant-rights lawyers. ‘Any activists who doubt President Trump’s resolve in the slightest are making a drastic error: Trump will unleash the vast arsenal of federal powers to implement the most spectacular migration crackdown,’ Mr. Miller said, adding, ‘The immigration legal activists won’t know what’s happening.’”

