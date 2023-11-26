Tears, candles for two children killed as they walked to school

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Hundreds of people packed the parking lot of Riverdale Elementary School on Saturday night to remember the two students struck and killed Monday.

“I don’t have much to say,” said Fontem Mbah.

Her daughter, Shalom, 10, was one of those killed by a van while she walked in the crosswalk on her way to school.

“Please pray for all of us,” Mbah said. “For Shalom was a princess.”

Five-year-old Sky Sosa was also killed while walking to school with Shalom.

Candles filled the parking lot for the service, which was very emotional for many people.

“Together we share the weight of the grief, and finding solace in our unity,” said Principal Natiqua Riley, as she fought back tears.

Riley was not the only one who offered words of encouragement.

“In these difficult times, remember, we are united as a community,” said Mayor Alan Thompson. “A warm hug to all of you.”

The van also struck a man who was walking with the children. He was not seriously hurt. Prince George’s County Police have not released the name of the driver, or what caused that person to strike the three in the crosswalk.

The department said in an email that they do not typically publicly identify people when drivers cooperate with the investigation. Several Maryland state lawmakers attended the vigil and are upset by what happened.

“You should feel safe walking across the street. You should feel safe walking anywhere in this community,” said Senator Alonzo Washington. “As one of my colleagues said, we failed at that.”

Washington said he and his colleagues are committed to finding solutions to prevent future tragedies like the one that claimed two young lives.

