'Tears and grief': Hundreds gather at Ames church to pray for victims of deadly parking lot shooting

Community members gathered Friday morning at Ames' Cornerstone Church to try to come to grips with what Lead Pastor Mark Vance said was "something that we can't quite comprehend": the shooting deaths of three people in the church’s parking lot Thursday night.

Authorities said Johnathan Lee Whitlatch, 33, of Boone, shot and killed Eden Mariah Montang, 22, and Vivian Renee Flores, 21, about 6:50 p.m. Thursday.

Whitlatch died, as well, from what Story County Sheriff Capt. Nicholas Lennie, in a news conference, said appeared to have been a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In the church's auditorium, sobs could be heard from the hundreds of people on hand for a prayer service that began with a solo guitarist playing a gentle melody.

Vance led the congregation in a prayer for Montang, Flores and the law enforcement officers investigating the shooting, and offered words of comfort.

"Sometimes there are weeks when the news comes faster than your heart can keep up. That’s true today," Vance said. "We're gathered here to pray to try to do something in front of God that lets our hearts keep up to something that we can't quite comprehend — the sort of senseless tragedy you're not supposed to comprehend."

Vance said the women were members of the church community.

"They're known, they're loved, they're treasured and that's why there are tears and there's grief," he said.

"We do know that for two precious sisters that were lost last night, they had already been found by Jesus, which means that death will not be the ultimate word over their life," he said. "And it won't be the ultimate word over this church.

"This place can't be marked by the message of death when we have the one who conquered death that we worship. We're not going to act like our pain isn't real. It is. But we're also not going to act like God isn't real, because he is."

A man who identified himself as the father of one of the women also spoke.

"What I want everyone to know is that she walked the walk. She died for her faith," he said. "I’m proud to have been her father. I'm not sure what more there is to say than she is with the Lord."

Troy Nesbitt, one of the church's founding pastors and the leader of its campus ministry at Iowa State University, told the congregation many questions remained about the killings.

"Our precious students who died left this place from our parking lot," Nesbitt said, addressing his words to God amid the sobs. "(They) were rushed into your presence. Their minds could never comprehend. their eyes have never seen the glory that they saw at that moment. We saw horrible death and they saw your glory. Lord, we have so many questions. And they have none."

The Ames shooting follows multiple mass shootings across the nation in recent weeks, including the killing of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, by an 18-year-old gunman and an attack Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a gunman killed his surgeon and three other people at a medical office.

