'Tears and nausea and nightmares': Topeka and Louisburg rescues of dogs and cats take toll

A Great Dane that had eaten off her own tail was among horrors encountered by those who rescued that dog and nine others Jan. 24-25 from a property in east-central Kansas where 10 dogs had died.

In a related case, officers and volunteers on Tuesday at a Topeka home then found 18 dead dogs and cats and 70 "living in squalor, with floors and walls coated in layers of filth and feces, and no apparent access to clean water," the Humane Society of the United States said on its Facebook page.

Christina "Chrissy" Scott, a participant in the Jan. 24 rescue, talked Thursday with The Capital-Journal about the toll the terrible things they saw took on the animal lovers who participated.

Those volunteers kept their emotions in check as they rescued the dogs, she said.

But afterward, everyone "teared up," Scott said. "It's something you don't really get out of your mind."

Tuesday's Topeka animal rescue was likewise traumatizing for participants, said one, Topeka police detective Angela Widener.

"Despite the tears and nausea and inevitable nightmares, we will continue to serve our community, because it’s what we signed up to do," Widener said. "Scenes like this one are extremely difficult to experience, but they are also what motivate us to do everything we can to ensure the people responsible are held accountable.”

Charles C. Solomon, 28, of Topeka, and Desiree E. Therrien, 30, of Topeka, were arrested during the Topeka animal rescue in connection with cruelty to animals. Formal charges hadn't been filed by Friday morning.

Two of the 10 Great Danes that were rescued by Daisy's Dane Sanctuary in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, on Jan. 25 are slowly coming back to normal health after being neglected in a property in Louisburg. That case is connected to an animal rescue in Topeka.

How did the two animal rescues start?

The cases in Topeka and in east-central Kansas are linked, Miami County Undersheriff Matthew Kelly said Thursday.

He said Miami County deputies were dispatched Jan. 24 to check on the welfare of "multiple canines" on property near Louisburg, 84 miles southeast of Topeka.

No people were home, Kelly said, but deputies found 10 dead Great Danes in a 30-foot by 60-foot outbuilding, eight Great Danes alive inside the outbuilding, one Great Dane alive in a garage and one shepherd mix alive inside the residence.

The dead dogs were sent to Kansas State University, where necropsies were to be conducted, Kelly said.

The Jan. 24 rescue lasted into the early hours of the following day, according to the Facebook page of Pleasant Hill, Missouri-based Daisy's Dane Sanctuary.

Four "persons of interest" have been identified but none had been charged, Kelly said. The Miami County Sheriff's office was working with the Miami County Attorney's Office to arrange for those involved to be charged with animal cruelty, he said.

It wasn't clear whether Solomon and Therrien were among the four.

Employees and volunteers with Daisy's Dane Sanctuary, a nonprofit organization in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, worked with Kansas law enforcement recently to help secure malnourished and mistreated Great Danes.

'A special place in Hell for animal abusers'

The 10 surviving dogs are being cared for by Daisy's Dane Sanctuary, for which Scott is president.

Those include the dog that ate off her own tail, a dog whose every joint was swollen and puppies who could barely walk due to frostbite, that nonprofit said on its Facebook page.

Daisy's Dane Sanctuary posted photos on that page of some of the dogs, including the one that bit off her tail.

A reader responded, "There is a special place in Hell for animal abusers."

What happened during the Topeka rescue?

Topeka police and HSUS teamed up to coordinate Tuesday's Topeka animal rescue operation, said Rosie Nichols, co-interim communications director for Topeka's city government.

The sights rescuers saw upon entering the house were "heartbreaking," HSUS said on its Facebook page.

Eighteen dogs and cats were found dead, Nichols said.

An additional 48 cats and "more than 20 dogs" were rescued, HSUS said on its "Kansas Animal Rescue" website.

HSUS posted a video on its Facebook page showing some of the rescued dogs and cats, as well as the conditions in which they were found. One dog is shown cowering in a cage.

"Several of the 70 dogs and cats at the alleged severe animal cruelty and neglect case in Topeka, KS are in truly shocking physical condition," HSUS said on Facebook. "Many of them are emaciated and sick with a variety of serious conditions, including upper respiratory problems and eye issues."

“We saw some really sad situations and a lot of suffering on the property yesterday,” said Jessica Johnson, senior director of HSUS's animal rescue team.

"Nothing can prepare you to see animals suffering in such terrible conditions," said Midge Grinstead, Kansas state director for HSUS.

One of the dogs has pneumonia, was dehydrated, was extremely emaciated and had skin issues and muscle wasting, said Kirsten Peek, manager of media relations for HSUS.

Topeka police detective Widener, who has a combined 24 years in animal welfare and law enforcement, said she could "easily rate this particular experience among my top three worst experiences" over that time period.

HSUS transported the rescued animals "to a confidential, safe location where they will continue to be examined by licensed veterinarians and receive the care they need," Nichols said.

“There’s no better antidote than being here with the rescued animals after a good night of sleep on the first day of their new lives, with full bellies," said Johnson.

What problems do the dogs and cats rescued in Topeka have?

HSUS media relations manager Peek said veterinarians conducted in-depth exams upon the dogs and cats rescued in Topeka and found the following:

• One dog had untreated pyometra, a life-threatening infection of the uterus that causes it to fill with bacteria and pus.

• Many of the dogs are underweight and several are severely emaciated.

• Several of the cats are FIV positive.

• Many of the cats have ear mites.

• Most of the dogs and cats have fleas.

• Many of the cats have upper respiratory infections.

• Several of the dogs and cats have eye issues; one dog has bilateral ruptured eyes.

• Many of the dogs and cats have dental disease, some severe.

The dogs and cats are being treated for their various ailments, Peek said.

Great Danes 'gentle giants who are scared of everything'

Each dog rescued at Louisburg received immediate veterinary care and remains alive, Scott said.

But they're bound to have emotional scars, especially considering nine are Great Danes, she said.

Great Danes are different from other dogs in that they are "super, super emotional," Scott said.

Great Danes are known as "gentle giants who are scared of everything," she said.

Coaxing the rescued Great Danes to "open up" again will consequently require considerable time and patience, Scott said.

Still, she said she feels optimistic that will happen now that the rescued Great Danes are eating every day and "getting love."

The dogs have made a "huge turnaround," and are playing with toys and wagging their tails, she said.

Are the rescued animals available for fostering or adopting?

The Great Danes rescued at Louisburg aren't available for adoption or fostering at this time, Miami County Undersheriff Kelly said.

"They are showing signs of improvement, by eating and gaining weight, but are still very sick and have a long road to recovery ahead of them," he said.

It is unclear at this time whether the public will get a chance to adopt or foster the animals rescued in Topeka, Nichols said.

She said that should the animals become ready for placement, HSUS will share updates about placement partners on its website at www.humanesociety.org/ks-rescue.

Nichols encouraged Topekans to donate to HSUS on its website.

Who was involved with the Topeka rescue?

More than 50 people from seven different animal welfare organizations across the U.S. assisted with the Topeka rescue operation, Nichols said.

"In order to maintain the safety of the rescued animals, the names of those agencies are not available at this time," she said.

The Topeka operation also involved the Topeka Police Department's animal control unit, property maintenance unit, motorcycle officers, detectives and community police officers, Nichols said.

Others involved included HSUS, Kansas HSUS director Grinstead, the city of Topeka water department and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, she said.

What does Daisy's Dane Sanctuary need?

Daisy's Dane Sanctuary said items it needs to help care for the 10 rescued dogs staying there include the following:

• Leashes.

• Collars.

• Beds.

• Towels.

• Metal bowls.

• Toys

• 54-inch kennels.

• Bedding for kennels.

• Cleaning supplies.

• Shampoo.

• "Dyne" high calorie supplement.

• Treats.

• Peanut butter.

• Pig ears or bones.

• Milk bones.

• "Satin balls" ingredients.

• Hamburger.

• "Total" cereal.

• Wheat germ.

• Uncooked oatmeal.

• Unsulphured molasses.

• Oil.

• Eggs.

• Unflavored gelatin.

Daisy's Dane Sanctuary may be reached by phone at 816-721-9989 or by email at info@daisysdanesanctuary.com.

