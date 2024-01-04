Tears of regret: They fought on New Year's Eve. He left and died in a police chase.

Kelle Newton said she regrets giving her boyfriend Kyle Last his truck keys on New Year's Eve.

Last wound up driving his Dodge pickup truck into an office building at 2161 E. Fort King St., Ocala, as he was trying to elude a Marion County Sheriff's deputy who had been pursing him. Last died in the crash.

Deputy G. Pulford was chasing Last when the truck struck the deputy's vehicle, according to a sheriff's office report. The deputy continued the pursuit, but ultimately had to stop when one of his wheels fell off.

In the report, Pulford said he saw the truck driving away, but was unable to see where it was going.

Newton said it's a terrible time for her and she wants to focus on the good times they had together as a couple.

"I want to remember the beautiful moments with him. We spent 13 years together," a crying Newton said during an interview with a Star-Banner reporter.

Last's 36th birthday would have been three days after his death.

Newton said she and Last were at a friend's home in Silver Springs Shores on New Year's Eve when "we had a moment" that turned physical. She said a woman at the residence called 911.

Newton said she had the truck keys and her friend wanted Last to leave, so she gave Last the keys.

"It's the worst thing in my life," she said about giving Last the keys to the truck.

The woman said they had been drinking and they were intoxicated.

Within minutes of the call, Newton said, deputies arrived at her friend's home. By then, Last had left.

"It wasn't a burglary. He was the most loving person. I loved him so much," Newton said in between tears.

Sheriff's office report

The sheriff's office report gave details on what happened at the friend's Silver Springs Shores residence.

Deputies said they were dispatched to the home on Hemlock Circle Way because a man was seen kicking in the front door and people inside were screaming.

When Deputy Nevin Himmel got to the home, Newton reported that she and Last had argued about Last leaving a friend's home after drinking. The deputy noted that Newton "was uncooperative" and had a laceration on the side of her face.

Homeowner Anthony Henle said he had taken Newton inside the residence, thinking Last was gone. He said Last kicked in the door and punched him in the face at least three times.

Henle said Charity Burt tried to record the incident on her cellphone but Last took the phone from her and broke it. Last then got into the older model truck and drove away, according to the report.

The chase

Pulford saw the truck and pursued it. The deputy spotted the vehicle at the intersection of Maricamp Road and Southeast 24th Street. The chase continued to Southwest 17th Street and reached Clyatt Park, when Pulford said he was going to do a PIT maneuver.

Before he could PIT the truck, however, the vehicle struck the deputy's vehicle, according to the report.

Pulford's vehicle went into a field near the park. The deputy was able to eventually regain control of the cruiser and continue the chase. The pursuit went to Southeast 22nd Street, but then the wheel of the patrol car fell off.

The truck continued fleeing, leaving Pulford behind.

Deputies searched for the truck and later discovered it had crashed into the building on East Fort King Street. Last was found inside the truck deceased at 12:01 a.m. on New Year's Day, the report states.

Newton, Last's brother and others were told about the man's death, sheriff's officials said. Though she declined to complete the domestic violence paperwork, Newton was given information about victim's rights.

The agency's domestic violence unit and crisis intervention unit were notified about the incident, the report states. The Ocala Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Love for Last

Newton said she's "in shock" by what happened.

"I regret giving him the keys. We were about to get married," she said.

"We had a good life together. He was my best friend, my partner, my loved one," said a tearful Newton.

Newton said she and Last did not have any children together. She said Last has a son who did not live with them.

