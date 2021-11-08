Tears and relief as US reopens borders after 20 months
Anxious travelers and their relatives rejoiced, wept and breathed sighs of relief Monday as the United States reopened to vaccinated visitors, ending 20 months of Covid-19 restrictions that separated families, hobbled tourism and strained diplomatic ties. Smiling passengers from the first European flight to land under the new rules at New York's John F Kennedy International Airport said it was great to be back as they entered the terminal to cheers and applause.