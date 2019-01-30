Teased 2020 Toyota Tacoma debuting at Chicago Auto Show

Toyota revealed that the 2020 Tacoma is "tacom-ing" to Chicago next week but gave out little more information about the upcoming truck apart for a picture of a shadowy top half.

On Tuesday, Toyota shared a teaser image of the 2020 Tacoma showing only the top part of the truck as seen from the front at dusk.

From what is barely pictured in the image, we can see that not much has changed in terms of exterior design -- at least, for the top half -- which makes sense considering that this 2020 update will likely just be a midcycle refresh. In any case, the interesting part of the truck is probably what's below the image: maybe a lift, new set of tires, or a reimagined grille, bumper, or set of headlights.

The most recent Tacoma, which is on the market right now, is the third-generation model which debuted at the Detroit Auto Show in 2015 with an MSRP around $25,000. Considering that this model is sporting some 2015 tech, it's likely that we'll see updated infotainment and safety system in the upcoming model.

The latest Tacoma will be unveiled at the Chicago Auto Show on Thursday, February 7, at the Toyota Press Conference.