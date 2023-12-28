Teatotaller Cafe targeted; Concord police seek help identifying suspect

Concord Police are seeking the public’s help to identify an individual seen on Main Street in March who may be connected to the placement of an incendiary device outside the Teatotaller Café and Bakery located at 2 Capital Plaza on March 25, 2023.

The male individual is believed to be associated with a 2012-2016 blue/dark blue Honda Pilot, police said.

Concord Police were called to the area of 2 Capital Plaza at 8:05 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 and located a suspicious device.

The New Hampshire State Police Explosive Unit was called in and determined it was a smoke-style device designed to generate smoke rather than an explosion, police said.

The Concord Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 603-225-8600 or online at www.concordregional crimeline.com.

Described by owner Emmett Soldati as a "hub for activism and celebration of the LGBTQ community," Teatotaller first opened in Somersworth, NH in 2011. A new Teatotaller location is expected to open in Dover in 2024.

