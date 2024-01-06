A-Tech adullt nursing program ranked third in state

Jan. 6—By Warren Dillaway

warren@starbeacon.com

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus' Knoedler School of Practical Nurse Education program is ranked third in the state of Ohio, according to a press release provided by the school.

"This exceptional achievement is rooted in our students' success in obtaining a license after graduation. Thanks to our diligent students and devoted faculty for their commitment to excellence in healthcare education," said Stephanie Miller, director of the Knoedler School.

The ranking is based on several factors including the school's consistently high first-time licensure exam passage rates over the past five years. Miller said the licensure pass rate exceeds state and national averages in the program that has been training adult LPNs since 1980.

The program lasts 11 months and includes a strong foundation in nursing theory, skills training and clinical experience across a variety of healthcare settings, the release states.

"Our program has been ranked in the top ten in Ohio for years. This is a reflection of the hard work of our staff and students to help our community, and fill this critical need in the workplace," said A-Tech Superintendent Scott Wludyga.

Potential adult nursing students can learn more about the program by calling 440-576-5545 or by visiting www.atech.edu. The next program starts in September 2024.