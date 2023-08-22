A-Tech begins new school year

Aug. 22—JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Students and teachers spent time getting reacquainted on Monday morning as the new school year started at Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus.

Suzanne Pratt, a visual design and imaging teacher, gathered her students in a circle and they tossed a beach ball from student to student until the buzzer went off and the person holding the ball had to answer a question.

Pratt encouraged students to answer the question but assisted if someone wasn't sure what to say.

"You guys are really courageous in deciding to be here," Pratt said of her students who are moving down a different path than many students.

A different path has become more popular for students who are attending A-Tech in larger numbers, said A-Tech principal Paul Brockett. He said students have increased 40 to 45 students a year for the last four years.

"When I ran [the numbers] on Friday we were at 675 [students]," he said.

"i think post-COVID, there is a lot more emphasis on preparing for [careers]. The push for every student going to college relaxed."

A new addition at A-Tech will be an emphasis on helping students who may be having a hard time in school, Brockett said.

"We are putting a lot more emphasis on tutoring with students who are struggling academically," he said.

Brockett said the school has hired three intervention specialists to assist the students and has created a student help center to focus on alleviating any problems they may have.

A program that allows students to come to the school early, as sophomores, and try several different trade options is very popular, Brockett said. He said the students then can choose a more specific focus for their junior and senior years.

Brockett said the program is so popular it is capped at 72 students.

"We were filled in February," he said.

The program allows students to learn about carpentry, electrical work, small engines, welding and engineering, Brockett said.

Another A-Tech change for the 2023-24 school year will be the combining of two computer programs into one department. Brocket said one focus of study involves software and application design and the second computer systems and networking and hardware.

Brockett said students will be able to check out both as juniors and then potentially choose one focus of study for their senior years.