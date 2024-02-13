What the Tech: Beware romance scams

TechCrunch

The post-Twitter era has spurred the development and further growth of numerous social networks that prioritize brief posts, from open source standbys like Mastodon to new decentralized concepts like Bluesky, and those from smaller startups like Post, Spill, and Spoutible, to those from tech giants like Meta, which launched the Twitter-like Threads. While this is great news for people looking for a new place to land after Twitter's demise (the network under Elon Musk is now called X and headed in a different direction), it's a challenge for early adopters who want to experiment with new apps and services. The Twitter diaspora, so to speak, is hungry for a solution to save them from having to browse content from across half a dozen apps, in addition to the news websites, blogs, and other information sources they already consume while online.