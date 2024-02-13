What the Tech: Beware romance scams
What the Tech: Beware romance scams
Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Is laying off 230 employees worldwide as part of the company’s efforts to advance its focus on “the AI-enabled workplace of the future.”
Ilara Health, a Kenya-based health tech enabling private clinics to access diagnostic devices and pharmaceutical products, has secured $4.2 million debt-equity in a pre-Series A round. The funds will be used to scale operations in the East African country, and to deepen healthcare access to the masses through the rollout of a B2B health and occupational service that will enable uninsured workers access to care at its network of partner clinics for a fixed monthly fee. The $2.5 million equity round was led by DOB Equity, with the participation of the Philips Foundation and existing investors like AAIC Investment, Angaza Capital, Black Pearl Investments and Perivoli Innovations.
Hey, folks, welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the last few days in tech. This week, social network Bluesky opened for anyone to join -- which feels appropriate here in NYC, given the sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures we've been enjoying. For those more inclined to while away the days indoors -- and contemplating a Vision Pro purchase -- Brian published his review.
Numerous big tech companies are laying off staff in a tough economy. These are all the tech and gaming layoffs we noted throughout 2023.
The ad world's multiyear slump is projected to end soon, but the selective recovery will reward the tech giants already on top.
This week, we found discounts on Anker accessories, Google's most expensive phone and a couple of Alexa displays.
Take a hint from the pros and pick up one of these problem-solving gadgets.
The FCC's war on robocalls has gained a new weapon in its arsenal with the declaration of AI-generated voices as "artificial" and therefore definitely against the law when used in automated calling scams. It may not stop the flood of fake Joe Bidens that will almost certainly trouble our phones this election season, but it won't hurt, either. The new rule, contemplated for months and telegraphed last week, isn't actually a new rule — the FCC can't just invent them with no due process.
Xiaolang Zhang, the former Apple employee who pleaded guilty to stealing information about the development of the company's self-driving vehicle, has been sentenced to 120 days in prison followed by a three-year supervised release.
Not so long ago, things were looking bleak for SoftBank, the investment holding company headed by eclectic -- and controversial -- tech mogul Masayoshi Son. The Vision Fund, SoftBank's venture arm, posted a $6.2 billion loss in Q2 2023, tied to WeWork and other unfortunate bets. While consensus remains mixed on the Vision Fund's long-term prospects, it's on the upswing for now -- and what an upswing it is.
Last year, Amini, a Kenya-based climate tech startup using data from satellites to offer insights on crop health and track farming progress, announced pre-seed and seed rounds six months apart. Not only did the startup manage to raise rounds in quick succession, which was commonplace a few years back but now rare even for early-stage startups, but it also pulled in some heavy backers, including Salesforce Ventures, Female Founders Fund, and Pale Blue Dot. This scenario reflects events of the fintech boom, only this time, climate tech is the trendy investment opportunity now.
OpenAI is now including provenance metadata in images generated with ChatGPT and DALL-E 3.
Big Tech's earnings have taught us that AI is still king, but fundamentals are key to a solid report.
Also on mega markdown: the beloved Bissell Little Green for under $100, a queen-sized memory foam mattress for under $130, real white gold-plated jewelry for under $20, and more.
The post-Twitter era has spurred the development and further growth of numerous social networks that prioritize brief posts, from open source standbys like Mastodon to new decentralized concepts like Bluesky, and those from smaller startups like Post, Spill, and Spoutible, to those from tech giants like Meta, which launched the Twitter-like Threads. While this is great news for people looking for a new place to land after Twitter's demise (the network under Elon Musk is now called X and headed in a different direction), it's a challenge for early adopters who want to experiment with new apps and services. The Twitter diaspora, so to speak, is hungry for a solution to save them from having to browse content from across half a dozen apps, in addition to the news websites, blogs, and other information sources they already consume while online.
Numerous big tech companies are laying off staff in a tough economy. These are all the tech and gaming layoffs we've noted so far in 2024.
Tencent is in the midst of developing an Elden Ring game for mobile phones, according to Reuters.
The U.K. government is finally publishing its response to an AI regulation consultation it kicked off last March, when it put out a white paper setting out a preference for relying on existing laws and regulators, combined with "context-specific" guidance, to lightly supervise the disruptive high tech sector. Per DSIT's press release, there will be £10 million (~$12.5 million) in additional funding for regulators to "upskill" for their expanded workload, i.e.
Snapchat maker Snap is the latest tech company to conduct layoffs with its newly announced plans for a 10% workforce reduction, the company said on Monday. The layoffs would impact roughly 500-plus employees, based on headcount figures Snap released in November 2023, when it saw small-scale layoffs of its then north of 5,000 employees. The layoffs were announced in an SEC filing, where Snap explained the move was necessary to support its further growth.
The 2025 Lincoln Aviator is here wearing the model’s first big refresh with new styling and lots more tech.