Tech billionaires including Tim Cook, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg promised 18 million masks to fight COVID-19

Reuters/Nicholas Pfosi

As the coronavirus outbreak spreads across the globe, tech billionaires are promising to donate critical medical supplies.

This weekend saw a flurry in Silicon Valley CEOs promising their companies would donate masks to healthcare workers.

A spike in demand for masks means shortages are hitting hospitals.

Tech billionaires are jostling to donate protective masks.

Over the weekend a flurry of tech CEOs including Apple's Tim Cook, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, and Tesla's Elon Musk promised to deliver millions of masks to healthcare workers working on the front line to fight against the coronavirus.

Panic buying means masks are in short supply even for hospital staff, so much so tha the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said last week that as a last resort healthcare workers should use a bandana or scarf.

The World Health Organization cautions that members of the public do not need to wear masks unless they are caring for someone who has contracted COVID-19, and warns that they are ony effective if put on and removed properly.

Here are the tech billionaires who have promised to donate masks:

Apple — minimum 2 million masks

REUTERS/Edgar Su

Apple CEO TIm Cook announced on Saturday that Apple will be donating "millions" of masks to health workers in the US and Europe.

In a press meeting on Saturday Vice President Mike Pence said Apple would be donating two million masks to the US.

It's not clear how many more Apple plans to donate to European healthcare workers.

Facebook — 720,000 with "millions" more on the way

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In a Facebook post on Sunday Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook will be donating it had left over from the California wildfires while it works on sourcing "millions more."

Wwhen asked by Business Insider how many millions of masks it is aiming to provide, a Facebook spokesperson said:

"The situation is ever-changing and we all need to be flexible. Our commitment to our community will only get stronger. We are actively looking for new ways to make a difference and we'll keep you posted."

Tesla and SpaceX — 250,000 masks and 1,000 ventilators

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

In an email to CleanTechnica on Saturday Elon Musk said Tesla and SpaceX have 250,000 N95 masks ready to start sending out. "Aiming to start distributing those to hospitals tomorrow night," Musk added in the email.

Responding to a user on Twitter on Sunday asking for him to send aid to hospitals in Louisiana, Musk seemed to both promise N95 masks and criticize them for being unwieldy.

"We'll try to get & deliver as many as possible. N95 masks are a pain to wear btw [by the way]. Less onerous masks are better most of the time," said Musk.