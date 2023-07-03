Tech bosses face jail over child sexual abuse content after Government closes loophole

The National Crime Agency estimates there are up to 850,000 people in the UK who pose a sexual threat to children - Leon Neal/Getty Images

Social media bosses will face jail if they allow child sexual abuse content to remain on their platforms, closing a loophole exposed by the Telegraph.

In a U-turn, ministers are to introduce an amendment to the Online Safety Bill that will make directors of tech firms liable to up to two years in jail if they fail to “effectively tackle” child sexual abuse and exploitation content on their sites.

Ofcom, the watchdog, had previously only had powers to fine social media firms up to 10 per cent of their global turnover, which campaigners claimed was not a sufficient penalty for firms worth billions of pounds.

It follows a campaign by the Telegraph and by more than 40 Tory MPs to introduce “senior management liability” to the Online Safety Bill. This would mean that bosses could be held criminally responsible for “persistent” failures to protect children from online harms.

Rishi Sunak bowed to those demands but the concessions only covered content that was not illegal such as porn and material on disorders and self-harm. It did not include “illegal” child sexual abuse content.

When the Telegraph disclosed the loophole, it prompted an outcry from child safety campaigners including the NSPCC and Ian Russell, the father of Molly Russell, 13, who took her own life after being bombarded with self-harm and suicide content. They described it as “disappointing, inexplicable and puzzling”.

Now in a statement, ministers have announced that they have backtracked. “The Government previously introduced a new criminal offence ensuring that tech executives that fail to comply with Ofcom’s requirements in relation to the child safety duty can be held to account.

“[A new amendment] will extend this offence so that tech executives can be held to account if they fail to effectively tackle Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse content.

“This will ensure that the offence effectively captures the most harmful content and actions related to children, while ensuring that the offence is proportionate and directed towards keeping children safe online.”

Richard Collard, the NSPCC’s head of online child safety policy, said: “UK authorities receive an online child sexual abuse report on average every two minutes. It is only right that tech executives are held responsible for tackling the way their sites contribute to the sexual abuse of children.

Children being groomed

“We’re pleased the Government has now listened to experts and the overwhelming majority of the public and promised to extend the scope of the senior manager liability amendment to include child sexual abuse.”

It comes as the NSPCC revealed new figures which showed the number of Childline counselling sessions in which children expressed concern about online child sexual abuse have increased by 28 per cent last year to 1,832.

Cases include children being groomed and blackmailed to share intimate images of themselves as offenders continue to exploit social media to abuse children.

The National Crime Agency estimates there are up to 850,000 people in the UK who pose a sexual threat to children. Last year, the number of indecent image offences involving children jumped by 13 per cent to 34,485.

Globally there were 32 million referrals of images and videos of child sexual abuse to a US centre which then passes them to national police forces for investigation. This led to 800 arrests of suspect child sex abusers in the UK.

