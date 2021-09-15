EU plans 'Chips Act' to promote semiconductor self-sufficiency

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Foo Yun Chee
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Foo Yun Chee

STRASBOURG (Reuters) -The European Commission announced plans on Wednesday for a new chipmaking "ecosystem", to keep the EU competitive and self-sufficient after a global semiconductor shortage showed the hazards of relying on Asian and U.S. suppliers.

The United States last year announced its CHIPS for America Act aimed at boosting its ability to compete with Chinese technology.

"Digital is the make-or-break issue," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a policy speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

"We will present a new European Chips Act. The aim is to jointly create a state-of-the-art European chip ecosystem, including production. That ensures our security of supply and will develop new markets for ground-breaking European tech."

Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton said chips were more than just key components for automakers, smartphone makers and video gamers.

"The race for the most advanced chips is a race about technological and industrial leadership," he wrote in a blogpost.

Breton said a European Chips Act would encompass research, production capacity and international cooperation, and that the bloc should look into setting up a dedicated European Semiconductor Fund.

A shortage of semiconductors has posed one of the biggest risks to the EU's rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commission last year unveiled plans to invest a fifth of its 750-billion-euro COVID-19 recovery fund in digital projects.

Von der Leyen lamented the EU's reliance on Asian-made chips and its diminished share in the supply chain, from design to manufacturing capacity.

However, hurdles to building up Europe's chip capability include getting access to rare earth minerals outside the bloc and reluctance by companies to make hefty investments unless they can run the plants at full capacity to boost returns.

(Reporting by by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Gabriela Baczynska and Peter Graff)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The U.S. Is Debating a Third Vaccine Dose. Israel Is Talking About a Fourth.

    The director general of the country’s health ministry said that Israel was beginning to prepare to offer a fourth dose if necessary.

  • Taco Bell is testing a new taco subscription with unlimited tacos for $5, and it shows how the fight over customer loyalty is heating up

    Customers can get their "Taco Lover's Pass" for $5 or $10 a month at participating Taco Bells until November 24.

  • Executives warn customers to brace for continued shortages and price hikes in 2022: 'I half-jokingly tell people, "Order your Christmas presents now"'

    "The logistics industry does not see 2022 as having any less disruption in supply chains than in 2021," the president of UPS said on Sunday.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn halts EV project with China's Byton - Nikkei

    "The [Byton] project is not officially terminated yet, but it is very challenging to proceed at this moment," one of the sources told Nikkei Asia. Foxconn said in January that the Apple assembler and the Nanjing Economic and Technological Development Zone had agreed to start building electric sport-utility vehicles in 2022 for Byton.

  • As Cannabis Industry Matures, the High-End Craft Cultivation Market is Set for Growth

    By some estimates, the global cannabis market is projected to reach a total size of over $97.35 billion by 2026. This undoubtedly represents a significant growth opportunity across the board for existing and burgeoning cannabis companies. One area that could prove to be an especially interesting one to watch is the high-quality, small-batch craft cultivation sector. Many people may know some of the most prominent players in the overall cannabis industry, such as Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY), Aurora

  • How Africa’s newest President plans to dig a copper powerhouse out of a mountain of debt

    Zambia’s copper is key to a low-carbon world. The country’s new President bets the shiny metal will power Zambia’s comeback from default.

  • Iraq Makes a Sharp Cut to U.S. Oil Price, in Contrast to Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq cut the price of its banner crude for U.S. customers sharply, a bold deviation from what Saudi Arabia chose to do with its own barrels just a few days ago.The nation’s Basrah Light barrels will be sold at a discount of $1.15 per barrel to a regional benchmark in October for buyers in the Americas, according to a price list from Iraq’s state oil marketing company. That compares with a slight premium -- 15 cents a barrel -- against the same marker for September.The move is eye-

  • Grateful for vaccines, Taiwan minister to lead Europe investment delegation

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Grateful for COVID-19 vaccine gifts and other support, Taiwan will send a senior minister to head an investment delegation to three central and eastern European countries next month to boost business ties, Taiwan's foreign ministry announced on Tuesday. Remus Chen, head of the ministry's Europe department, told reporters the 65-person group would travel by chartered flight to Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Lithuania, who have together pledged a total of 60,000 shots to Taiwan, from Oct. 20-30. It will be led by Kung Ming-hsin, who runs the National Development Council which is in charge of Taiwan's industrial development policy, Chen added.

  • A Nigerian oil palm startup raised $4 million to build a “smart” factory

    In most cases, the Nigerian farmer cracks palm nuts with large stones, an inefficient process that makes eventual finished goods more expensive. Nigeria-based startup Releaf intends to solve this problem by processing produce from farmers, and also delivering the oil to food manufacturers.

  • Natural Gas Prices Can Still Double From Here

    Natural gas prices have absolutely exploded this year, reaching levels not seen since 2014, and the rally is still far from over

  • As oil-well backlog shrinks, U.S. shale may upset investors and drill more

    U.S. energy producers have cut so deeply into a once-large reserve of oil wells waiting to be turned on they soon may have to resume drilling to keep production from sagging, executives and analysts said. This would mean an increase in spending which could unsettle investors who have benefited from shale companies' recent prioritization of shareholder returns over ramping up production. Companies, including Diamondback, Pioneer Natural Resource and Devon Energy, for example, have redirected rising cash returns to dividend growth, variable distributions, buybacks, and further debt reduction.

  • Why some US electric utilities are experimenting with flat-rate pricing

    A flat monthly rate makes life easier for customers and could help utilities reduce their carbon footprint.

  • Commodity Shipping Rates Post Biggest Daily Gain in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- In an already banner year for shipping, commodity carriers just saw their biggest daily gain in a decade.Average rates for giant Capesize bulk carriers -- which can carry products like coal, iron ore and grains -- jumped by $6,700 a day on Monday, the most since 2010, as owners continue to benefit from strong demand for raw materials. The rally extended Tuesday, pushing the daily rate to almost $53,700, the highest level in 11 years, Baltic Exchange data show. Commodity shipping c

  • How Toyota Makes Money: Vehicle Sales, Financial Services, and More

    The largest car maker in the world is also one of the largest companies across any industry. Here is how Toyota makes money.

  • Oil Just Broke $70. Why It Can Go to $100.

    The price of oil has enjoyed a mini run of late, but that is just a precursor to a potential 36% gain from here, according to Bank of America.

  • Wall Street Chiefs Meet China Officials Amid Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street executives and top Chinese regulators plan to hold a virtual meeting to discuss topics including Beijing’s market-roiling crackdown on the private sector and U.S.-China relations. The meeting on Thursday marks a resumption of the China-U.S. Financial Roundtable that was first convened in September 2018, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the gathering is private. The talks had taken a back seat amid the pandemic.Bla

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Power Higher

    Crude oil markets have rallied again during the trading session on Tuesday as we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior. The market has been bullish over the last couple of days, and quite frankly this point I do not see that changing.

  • China's booming electric car market prompts lithium producer and battery assembler to raise funds for expansion

    One of the world's largest producers of lithium, as well as its biggest customer in the assembly of lithium-ion battery packs, have announced separate fundraising plans to expand their production amid soaring worldwide demand for the renewable energy source in the booming electric car industry. Tianqi Lithium Corporation, based in the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu, was given the go-ahead by its seven-member board to offer 20 per cent of its enlarged capital in an initial public offering

  • Warren says Fed must break up 'repeat offender' Wells Fargo

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday called on the Federal Reserve to break apart Wells Fargo & Co, arguing the latest fine against the bank shows it to be an "irredeemable repeat offender." In a letter sent to the Fed, Warren urged the central bank to revoke Wells Fargo's status as a financial holding company and order it to sell off its investment banking and nonbanking activities, citing the bank's years-long struggle to address regulatory shortcomings. The bank has paid over $5 billion in fines and has been placed under an unprecedented asset cap by the Fed for selling potentially millions of fake accounts to customers, among other issues, in a series of longrunning scandals https://www.reuters.com/article/us-wells-fargo-scandal-deal/wells-fargo-to-pay-3-billion-to-u-s-admits-pressuring-workers-in-fake-accounts-scandal-idUSKBN20F2KN that led to the ousters of two separate chief executives.

  • Global oil demand to peak sooner than previously thought: IHS Markit

    Analysts are rethinking their timelines as COVID-19 and the rise of clean energy affect fossil fuel demand.