Tech Capital, LLC Provides $10 Million Asset-Based Line of Credit to Taronis Fuels, Inc.

Technology Credit Union
·4 min read

Loan to Support Taronis Fuels’ Expansion Into New Markets

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Capital, LLC, the asset-based finance company and wholly owned subsidiary of Tech CU, announced today it has provided a $10 million asset-based revolving line of credit to Taronis Fuels, Inc., a publicly traded company based in Peoria, Arizona and a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuels. The loan will support Taronis Fuels’ expansion and development.

The loan represents Tech Capital’s continued focus on providing innovative, customer-centered solutions to growing companies across the United States and is one of Tech Capital’s largest loans to date.

“We believe in partnering with our clients and providing flexible lending solutions so they can pursue opportunities for growth. I’m pleased we were able to do just that for Taronis Fuels,” said Joe Anzalone, Managing Director of Tech Capital, LLC. “This loan arrangement with Taronis Fuels is an excellent example of how we work to design a structure that uniquely fits the needs of our clients.”

“This loan allows us to accelerate growth by providing working capital to support our acquisition and expansion strategies,” said Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis Fuels. “As an innovation leader in clean-fuel alternatives, it made sense to partner with an innovation leader in the financial industry. Tech Capital understands our mindset and our needs, and they have tailored a credit facility that will grow with us.”

Tech Capital provides asset-based loans in fast-growing, cutting-edge industries including IT, software, and cleantech. The company is known for its flexibility and creativity in setting up loan structures in collaboration with clients. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech CU, a top-performing credit union and industry-leader now nearing $2 billion in funding for sustainable energy in the form of home residential solar systems.

If your company is interested in a Tech Capital asset-based loan, please visit: https://www.techcu.com/Business/Tech-Capital-LLC/.

About Tech CU
Founded in the heart of the Silicon Valley, Tech CU has nearly $3.5 billion in assets and is one of the 20 largest credit unions in California. As a federally insured not-for-profit organization, Tech CU has invested its resources to deliver lower rates, outstanding service and member benefits for more than 60 years. It serves more than 130,000 members throughout California including Santa Clara, San Mateo, Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Cruz, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. Tech CU provides financial products for all stages of its members’ lives, including personal banking, financial management, private banking, commercial lending and business banking. Since 2017, S&P Global Market Intelligence named Tech CU as one of the top three best-performing credit unions with assets of $500 million or more in California and one of the top 10 nationally. To learn more, please visit: www.techcu.com.

About Tech Capital
Founded in 2015, Tech Capital, LLC is a nationwide finance company specializing in asset-based lending solutions for middle market sized companies and businesses. Tech Capital is a wholly owned subsidiary of Technology Credit Union. For more information on Tech Capital, visit: https://www.techcu.com/Business/Tech-Capital-LLC/.

About Taronis Fuels, Inc.
Taronis Fuels, Inc. is a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products. Our goal is to deliver environmentally sustainable, technology driven alternatives to traditional fossil fuel and carbon-based economy products. We believe our products offer a vastly cleaner solution to legacy acetylene and propane alternatives. Taronis is also dedicated to providing fundamentally safer solutions to meet the industrial, commercial and residential needs of tomorrow’s global economy. Our products have been rigorously tested and independently validated by global gas authorities as vastly safer than acetylene, the most dangerous industrial gas in use today. Lastly, we strive to deliver products that offer significant functional superiority at a reduced cost to the end consumer. Through these efforts, we support 9 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. For more information, please visit our website at www.taronisfuels.com/.

Contact Information:
Linden Kohtz
Public Relations
lkohtz@techcu.com


Latest Stories

  • Trump's national security adviser: It 'obviously' looks as if Biden won

    Robert O’Brien dismissed concerns that delaying the transition might endanger national security.

  • Black Californian family confronted by ‘racist white neighbour’ brandishing a taser: ‘Act like white people’

    Husband of woman accused of racially offensive comments says it was ‘a minor incident’

  • Official in charge of signing off on Biden's win is reportedly 'afraid on multiple levels'

    President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump can't be ascertained until General Services Administrator Emily Murphy signs off on it, but she is continuing to hold out while Trump refuses to concede. Murphy has been subject to criticism for delaying the inevitable, but sources close to her told CNN that the "consummate professional" believes she's doing "her honest duty as someone who has sworn true allegiance to the Constitution of the United States of America and the laws that govern her position."The sources also said Murphy is struggling with what she considers a no-win situation. She reportedly feels pressure from both sides of the political spectrum as she tries to interpret unclear law and precedent. "She absolutely feels like she's in a hard place," a friend and former colleague told CNN. "She's afraid on multiple levels. It's a terrible situation."Not everyone is as sympathetic, though. Another former colleague said that while Murphy is "an ethical and moral person," she is "absolutely making the wrong decision" since "there really is no question" that Biden won. Read more at CNN.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Perdue backs out of debate after being called a “crook," Ossoff will face off against empty podium

    Ahead of their runoff election in Georgia, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff calls Sen. David Perdue "a coward, too"

  • DNA cracked 1995 cold case murder of nurse, California police say

    "In simple terms ... DNA was under Christine Munro’s fingernails at the time of her murder," the Redding Police Department wrote about cracking the case.

  • ‘What is the matter with them?’: Biden hits back at Trump’s coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas

    ‘What are they doing? It’s totally irresponsible’

  • Georgia recount reportedly finds more than 2,600 ballots that weren't tallied

    Georgia's recount may have given President Trump a slight boost, but not nearly enough to affect the presidential election's outcome in the state, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday.The recount uncovered more than 2,600 ballots in Georgia's Floyd County that weren't initially tallied, which could give Trump about 800 new votes, Floyd County's Republican Party chair Luke Martin told the AJC. President-elect Joe Biden's lead in the state is currently around 14,000, so those votes seemingly won't alter the result, especially since Martin said that while the uncounted ballots are "very concerning" there does not appear to be a "widespread issue." Martin added that he's "glad the audit revealed" the missing votes.Elections officials in Floyd County haven't directly addressed the news, but the elections board chair reportedly did "tentatively" confirm to The Rome News-Tribune that around 2,500 more votes were recorded during the recount than on election night. The AJC reports the issue is related to an optical scanner that stopped working after a few weeks of early voting. Martin said county election officials were supposed to rescan all paper ballots on that machine, but about half of them weren't recorded. It's unclear if the problem was the result of human error or technical difficulties. Read more at The Atlanta Constitution-Journal.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • The story of the first special-ops mission deep inside Afghanistan just weeks after 9/11, from troops who were there

    A few weeks after the September 11 attacks, the Army's Delta Force, Rangers, and "Night Stalkers" went deep behind Taliban lines in Afghanistan.

  • Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot three people in the last five years is resigning

    Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, who had been suspended since July, is resigning from the department.

  • The FBI is reportedly investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

    The FBI is investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) over allegations from his agency's former top lawyers that he illegally used his office to help a campaign donor and friend, real estate developer Nate Paul, The Associated Press reported late Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the investigation. Paxton, who is still awaiting trial on criminal securities fraud charges from 2015, has denied wrongdoing and said he won't step down.Eight former top officials accuse Paxton of bribery, abuse of office, and other crimes. Since those aides contacted federal authorities about their allegations between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, four were fired, three resigned, and one was placed on leave. Four of them have filed a whistleblower suit against Paxton in state court.Paxton allegedly helped Paul in at least four ways, including ordering his office to hire an outside lawyer to pursue Paul's claim that the FBI improperly searched his home and office last year. Paul said in a deposition last year he had hired a woman on Paxton's recommendation, but not as a favor — Paxton had reportedly carried out an extramarital affair with the woman. The full scope of Paxton's ties to Paul are not known, AP notes.Before AP revealed the FBI investigation, Paxton said in a statement Tuesday that allegations against him are "overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts," the Austin American Statesman reports. "I make no apologies for being a fierce investigator and defender of individual rights in the face of potentially unreasonable and authoritarian actions," he added. "Doing so is not favoritism. It is doing what the people of Texas expect from every law enforcement agency, their attorney general, and the staff of this office."Paxton, it might be noted, is not intervening in accelerating federal land seizures of private property in the Rio Grande Valley to build President Trump's border wall. Last week, for example, government lawyers filed a "motion for immediate possession" of a strip of an elderly landowner's ancestral lands in Mission, Texas, NPR reports. In 2017, Paxton, previously a defender of private property rights against federal infringement, said he was fine with Trump comandeering land for his border wall as long as the Texas landowners are "compensated fairly."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Joe Biden announces who will be in his White House team

    The first round of senior staff appointments reflects a mix of longtime loyalist and Democratic operatives, as well as an absence of high-profile progressives far-left faction of the party.

  • Madeleine McCann suspect taken to hospital with broken ribs after incident in holding cell

    The chief suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann was reportedly rushed to hospital having suffered two broken ribs in a courthouse holding cell on Monday. It is understood that convicted paedophile Christian Brückner was taken away under armed guard and placed in handcuffs and leg restraints after the incident. The injuries are believed to have been suffered while the 43-year-old career criminal was in a holding cell awaiting a court appearance in connection with another offence. One source at the complex said there was “rioting” on site. The hearing in the northern German city of Braunschweig had to be delayed while he underwent treatment.

  • A 61-year-old British diplomat jumped into a river in China to save a 24-year-old woman who fell in

    Stephen Ellison received praise for his actions after social media users shared the video far and wide online.

  • Iran says U.S. move against it would face 'crushing' response

    Any U.S. attack on Iran would face a "crushing" response, an Iranian government spokesman said on Tuesday, following reports U.S. President Donald Trump asked for options for a strike on Iran's main nuclear site last week but decided against doing so. "Any action against the Iranian nation would certainly face a crushing response," spokesman Ali Rabiei said, in remarks streamed on an official government website. Citing a U.S. official, Reuters reported on Monday that Trump, with two months left in office, conferred with top advisers about the possibility of attacking the Natanz uranium enrichment plant - but was dissuaded by them from that option.

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • California voters do not overturn a 24-year-old ban on affirmative action

    The proposition seemed tailor-made for one of the nation’s most diverse and liberal states. California officials asked voters to overturn a 24-year-old ban on affirmative action in education, employment and contracting.

  • Ponzi scheme suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater ‘sea scooter’

    ‘[He] spent some time out of sight underwater where law enforcement could only see bubbles’

  • U.S. being left behind after Asia forms world's biggest trade bloc: U.S. Chamber

    The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said on Monday it was concerned the United States was being left behind after 15 Asia-Pacific economies on Sunday formed the world's largest free-trade bloc, cementing China's dominant role in regional trade. The Chamber welcomed the trade-liberalizing benefits of the new Regional Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (RCEP), saying U.S. exporters, workers and farmers needed greater access to Asian markets. The United States is absent from both RCEP and the successor to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), leaving the world's biggest economy out of two trade groups that span the world's fastest-growing region.

  • As virus cases spiral, Los Angeles readies plan for curfew

    Los Angeles County imposed new restrictions on businesses Tuesday and is readying plans for a mandatory curfew for all but essential workers if coronavirus cases keep spiking. Hospitalizations have topped 1,100, a rise of 30% in that period. The county, which for most of the pandemic has had a disproportionately large share of California’s cases, issued new restrictions ordering nonessential retail businesses to limit indoor capacity to 25% and restaurants to 50% capacity outdoors.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks about the 'exhausted majority' of Americans who are 'fed up with politics'

    While speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discussed what he called the “exhausted majority” of Americans who he said are “fed up with politics” and feel ignored by politicians in Washington.