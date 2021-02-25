Ten-Year Rate Spike Sinks Tesla and ARKK, Deepening Tech Carnage

1 / 2

Ten-Year Rate Spike Sinks Tesla and ARKK, Deepening Tech Carnage

Kamaron Leach and Vildana Hajric
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The rout in popular technology shares accelerated after the 10-year Treasury rate spiked as much as 23 points, fueling worry that the Federal Reserve will be forced to raise interset rates.

Tesla Inc. dropped 5.5% to erase its 2021 gains. The Ark Innovation ETF pushed its four-day rout past 15%. Peloton Interactive Inc. cratered 18% in the same time. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is on its longest-ever losing streak and at a two-month low.

Carnage spread rapily among the stay-at-home darlings that drove 2020’s historic stock rebound after a weak seven-year note auction sent the 10-year rate past 1.5% for the first time in a year. For the likes of Tesla, Zoom and other pandemic winners that notched triple-digit gains last year, anxiety is mounting that the group won’t be able to justify elevated valuations if borrowing costs remain elevated.

“It all has to do with the rise in long-term rates,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “Since higher rates are negative for techs, it’s having a bigger impact on them. Also, higher rates have a bigger impact on the names that have seen the biggest moves.”

The rate spike also raises the specter that the economy is cooking so hot that the Fed may be forced to raise rates to cool it. The equity selloff was widespread. The Nasdaq 100 Index sank 3.4% to the lowest since October. Small caps in the Russell 2000 also plunged more than 3%. The S&P 500 Index was down 2% as of 1:34 p.m. in New York.

Vaccine rollouts and a likely federal spending bill prompted economists up and down Wall Street to ratchet up their 2021 growth forecasts, fueling inflation worries. While strong economic growth is generally positive for stocks, if rates rise too quickly, it can spook investors.

“The trajectory of the increase is giving some equity investors pause about what if yields keep going up at this rate,” David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth, said in a phone interview.

As the 10-year yield began to spike, equity traders rushed to the exits. A net of 1,739 stocks were on a down tick at one point, the second-biggest bout of coordinated selling of the year.

“It’s pretty ugly,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “We are seeing another correction fitting with a pattern we saw in September and October. My sense is we are in the latter innings of this third beatdown for big tech.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Dives 500 Points As Boeing, Apple Weigh; Tech Stocks Sell Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled more than 400 points midday Thursday as stocks sold off despite better-than-expected jobs data.

  • Nikola, Fisker To Report Late As Chip Shortage Hits Auto Sector

    Nikola and Fisker tee up to report for the fourth quarter, continuing a busy week for earnings and other announcement from EV companies. Nikola stock fell while Fisker stock topped a buy point. Nikola Earnings Estimates: Analysts expect a loss of 23 cents a share on nominal revenue.

  • Dow Jones Today, Stocks Mixed After GDP, Jobs Data; Nvidia, Tesla Slump; Twitter Rallies; Bond Yields Rise

    Tesla and Nvidia slumped, Li Auto rose, and Salesforce.com dragged on the Dow as stocks scratched out a weak start Thursday.

  • Why Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival Corporation, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Got Torpedoed Today

    Here's a hint: It was bad enough that Norwegian Cruise stock is down 5.7% in 12:15 p.m. EST trading -- and bad enough to drag down Carnival (4.3%) and Royal Caribbean (6.1%) right beside it. Last but not least -- and disappointingly for all cruise stock investors, I fear -- Norwegian had little to tell us about hoped-for "technical regulations" from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

  • Dunkin' avocado toast is here — and so are these other 7 new fast foods

    On Wednesday, Dunkin' revealed an entry into the world of the culturally relevant brunch staple, avocado toast.

  • Tesla Scales Back Model 3 Output Amid Supply Chain Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. told workers it will temporarily halt some production at its car-assembly plant in California for about two weeks, according to a person familiar with the matter.Staff on a Model 3 production line in Fremont were told their line would be down from Feb. 22 until March 7, though some Model 3 employees were back in the factory Feb. 24, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.Tesla is battling supply-chain issues due to backlogs at ports and severe snow storms affecting ground transport, according to another person familiar with the matter. Representatives for the Palo Alto, California-based electric-car maker didn’t respond to messages seeking comment.While production-line outages aren’t unusual for automakers, they cost the companies revenue. Tesla has said capacity issues at ports and semiconductor shortages are affecting its supply chain. Chief Finance Officer Zach Kirkhorn said on an earnings call last month the company is working to manage the disruptions, saying they “may have a temporary impact.”“We are not overly concerned this supply chain/factory disruption changes the overall delivery trajectory for 1Q and 2021,” Dan Ives, a Wedbush Securities analyst with a neutral rating on Tesla’s stock, wrote in a research note published Thursday.Tesla shares pared a drop of as much as 6.3% to trade down 5.2% to $703.52 as of 12:18 p.m. in New York.The California plant is still the most important part of Tesla’s vehicle-production base, with capacity to make an estimated 600,000 vehicles a year.The affected workers were told they would be paid for Feb. 22 and Feb. 23 and not paid for Feb. 28, March 1, 2 and 3. They were advised to take vacation time, if they had it.Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk also has opened a plant near Shanghai and is constructing facilities outside Berlin and in Texas.Tesla has cut the price of its various models 14 times in markets including China, Japan and France this year, according to GLJ Research LLC founder Gordon Johnson, who has a sell rating on the stock.“When considering Tesla had excess inventory in the fourth quarter of 2020, and has never been able to sell-out its production capacity, we see the company as currently demand constrained, rather than production constrained,” Johnson wrote in a note earlier this week.(Updates with production line status reporting from second paragraph; Adds analyst comment in fifth paragraph and updates shares.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop: Did cryptic ice cream cone tweet start new stock price frenzy?

    A tweet including a picture of an ice cream might be one reason for GameStop’s new, unexpected price surge. The stock – which just weeks ago was at the centre of a short squeeze that sent its price up 1,600 per cent, generating huge gains for the Reddit community who had backed it – was once again up on Wednesday evening and Thursday. As with any stock movement, pinning it down to one cause is impossible, given the number of different mechanics at work in the stock market.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Amazon Stock?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a perfect example of how investors can find wealth-building investments right under their noses. Despite its immense size, Amazon keeps delivering market-beating returns to investors. Amazon is now sporting a market capitalization of $1.6 trillion and its stock has delivered a return of nearly 500% over the last five years.

  • Canada's VersaBank To Debut VCAD, A Bank-Backed Cryptocurrency

    VersaBank (TSX:VB), a Canadian digital financial institution, has announced plans to launch VCAD, a cryptocurrency backed by its deposits. What Happened: According to VersaBank, VCAD will be the first bank-issued cryptocurrency and the “first digital currency to represent a fiat currency.” VersaBank created VCAD in partnership with Stablecorp, a joint venture between the Canadian crypto asset manager 3iQ and Mavennet, a Canadian blockchain development firm. VCAD will be based on VersaBank's proprietary banking software and the digital currency issuance process will be securely managed by the digital bank vault platform VersaVault, which was created by DRT Cyber Inc., VersaBank’s cyber subsidiary. The bank added that VCAD will be publicly available later this year for individuals and businesses. VersaBank stated the VCAD cryptocurrency can be redeemed for Canadian dollars “at any time” and it predicted the new cryptocurrency will create “a significant new low-cost deposit source for VersaBank as it experiences record loan growth.” VersaBank also plans to work with Stablecorp on the creation of VUS and VEuro, deposit-based versions of VCAD tied to the U.S. dollar and Euro, respectively. Why It Matters: "As North America's first bank-issued ‘stablecoin,’ VCAD offers consumers and businesses the ability to adopt and leverage the benefits of digital currency and blockchain-based assets without the volatility of traditional currencies, alongside the security of a value-backed asset that the cryptocurrency world has long demanded," said David Taylor, president of VersaBank and its DRT Cyber subsidiary. "Consumers and businesses purchasing products and services with VCAD will finally know the precise value of their digital currency when executing these transactions." VersaBank was founded in 1980 as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and transitioned into a branchless electronic bank in 1993, becoming Canada’s first digital-only bank. Photo courtesy Joshua Clancy / Creative Commons. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPublic.com Taps Michael Bolton To Lure New Traders To Its AppAmazon Halts Submissions Of Documentaries, Short Films For Prime Video Direct© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Oil Fluctuates Near One-Year High With Global Supply Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil flipped between small gains and losses as the market weighed a tightening global supply outlook against indications prices may be overextended.Futures in New York were little changed after chopping around a one-year high on Thursday. The oil futures curve continues to signal a tighter market, with Brent’s nearest contract trading at a nearly $6 a barrel premium to the contract one year out in a bullish structure known as backwardation. Still, technical indicators show crude hovering in overbought territory with the recent price surge.“Looking forward in the market, we’re seeing a significant backwardation, which signals that there is an anticipation of an easing of virus restrictions coming,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy. “The market is looking toward more normal inventories heading into the summer, if we don’t see a flooding of markets.”Oil is up more than 20% so far this month with expectations global oil inventories will continue depleting heading into the summer and as economies worldwide begin to reopen. While there’s been a raft of calls by banks for oil prices to further rally, the market is facing a possible supply increase in April from OPEC+. The producer group meets next week to discuss its strategy with key members again differing on the path forward.See also: Barclays Lifts Oil Price Forecasts on Subdued Supply ResponseOPEC+ is “getting antsy now with prices being where they are,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC. “They have a lot of spare capacity among themselves and the group, so it makes sense that they would want to respond.”Shale explorers reported almost 6 million barrels of combined oil-output losses during the freeze last week. Occidental Petroleum Corp. and Pioneer Natural Resources Co., two of the largest producers in the Permian Basin, alone had a combined loss of about 3.8 million barrels, according to Bloomberg News calculations based on fourth-quarter earnings reports and calls. Meanwhile, refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast are also in the process of coming back online, though some are still possibly weeks away from restarting production units.Still, WTI’s nearest timespread surged further in backwardation on Thursday, with the front-month contract’s premium to the following month rising to as high as 31 cents a barrel. That compares to a 24-cent premium earlier this week after the front-month contract rolled over into April.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SolarWinds Profit Forecast Trails Estimates After Hack

    (Bloomberg) -- SolarWinds Corp., a software maker at the center of a major supply-chain cyber-attack, forecast earnings that were lower than analysts’ estimates as the company grapples with the cost of cleaning up the hack and sprawling government and private-sector investigations reveal a deepening impact.The Austin, Texas-based company said Thursday that adjusted earnings for the current quarter will be 19 to 20 cents per share, versus an analysts’ average estimate of 22 cents per share. Adjusted revenue will be $247 million to $252 million, versus the estimate of $253.8 million.SolarWinds’s shares were down slightly, less than 1%, to $15.70 as of 10:07 a.m. on Thursday.The breach, disclosed in December, affected as many as 18,000 SolarWinds customers that downloaded software updates from the company that had been manipulated to include malware by suspected Russian state-sponsored hackers. The White House said that nine federal agencies and about 100 companies were then targeted for further exploitation, and that determining the full impact and rebuilding networks will take months.In the most recent quarter, SolarWinds reported adjusted earnings of 26 cents per share per share on adjusted revenue of $265.5 million. Analysts had projected adjusted earnings of 25 cents per share on revenue of $259.4 million.SolarWinds said that it incurred $3.5 million in one-time expenses in the last quarter related to the hacking attack, and executives said on a conference call with investors that they project costs of $20 million to $25 million related to the hack and upgrading the company’s security in 2021.Two House committees, Oversight and Reform and Homeland Security, will hold a joint hearing on Feb. 26 to examine recent cybersecurity incident impacting government, including the supply chain hack targeting SolarWind’s software. (Updates with details on House hearing in last paragraph. A previous version of this story incorrectly listed SolarWind’s costs from the attack.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Rallies 300 Points On Powell Comments; Boeing, Disney Stocks Soar

    Key market indexes reversed higher midday Wednesday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average swung from a 100-point loss to a 300-point gain.

  • Costco has broken through the $15 minimum wage barrier

    Costco will now pay a minimum $16 an hour, topping starting pay at Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy.

  • Buying Walmart Stock Could Be the Smartest Thing You Ever Do

    While Walmart's (NYSE: WMT) stock price fell by around 5% last week after reporting its fiscal fourth-quarter results, the company's business is still strong and long-term investors should take notice. Walmart capped off a very good year, which ended on Jan. 31, with a 7.5% year-over-year revenue increase in Q4 to $152.3 billion after removing the effects of foreign currency translations. For 2021, management expects a low single-digit percentage increase in adjusted sales, and operating profit to stay flat or increase slightly.

  • Tesla Stock Falls As Production Of Top-Selling EV Halted At Key Plant

    Staff of the Model 3 production line were told their line would be idle from Feb. 22 to March 7, sources told Bloomberg News.

  • 2 Things That Could Get Me to Buy Tesla Stock

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the 10 largest listed companies in the world by market capitalization. The short answer is that Tesla surged over 700% in 2020, thanks to love from retail investors and the stock's inclusion in the S&P 500. Don't get me wrong, though: I have a strong admiration for Tesla and Elon Musk, especially if we consider what Tesla has achieved so far.

  • Lockdown Boosted Savings, But BOE Doubts Much More Will Be Spent

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England policy makers are sounding a note of caution about how much excess savings built up during Covid-19 lockdowns will be spent once the economy reopens.The central bank’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane has estimated that as much as 250 billion pounds ($352 billion) will accumulate in the accounts of consumers who were unable to go on holiday, shop or eat out as much as usual. The pace of the recovery depends on whether they spend it or hold onto the savings.While the bank’s official forecast is for 5% of that money to reappear, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent told lawmakers Wednesday that the demographics of those with the biggest deposits point away from a splurge. The richest households built up the most cash and are least likely to spend, while the poorest were hit hardest by restrictions that closed their workplaces.“A lot of these savings are in the form of liquid assets or deposits, so maybe they could be spent more quickly, but equally they are skewed toward people who are better off -- the old -- who already have savings and are maybe less inclined than the average person to spend out of accumulated assets,” Broadbent said. “The skew itself is noticeable and in and of itself would tend to make you want to aim for a slightly lower number.”His stance was backed by fellow policy maker Jonathan Haskel, who cited the central bank’s latest biannual household survey with NMG Consulting. It found that 70% of people plan to continue to hold excess savings in their bank accounts instead of spending them.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Given the amount of fuel available and the experience over the summer last year when restrictions were eased and spending picked up rapidly, our view is there’s a bigger risk of consumer spending rebounding faster than we expect once the economy is reopened.”-- Dan Hanson, senior economist. Read his full INSIGHT here.Haldane has presented a more upbeat view in recent weeks. He termed the central bank’s 5% assumption “conservative” in an opinion piece for the Daily Mail newspaper earlier this month and said he sees potential for “much more, perhaps even most of this savings pool to leak into the economy, fueling a faster recovery.”“A year from now, annual growth could be in the double digits,” he wrote. “The economy is poised like a coiled spring.”One thing much of the rate setting committee can agree on is the outsize effect a small change in consumers’ behavior could have on the U.K.’s path out of the crisis. Gertjan Vlieghe explained his own uncertainty in a speech last week:“Given that we have never experienced an economic situation quite like the one we are now in, a wide range of outcomes are possible,” Vlieghe said. “Given the scale of the amounts involved, even small changes in the assumed propensity to spend out of these accumulated savings lead to large changes in the expected out-turns for consumption and the economy as a whole.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Screen Of The Day: These 5 Top Growth Stocks With Rising Profit Estimates Near Buy Point

    Investors searching for stocks to buy or watch should check out IBD Screen Of The Day, which focuses on a list of top ideas in the IBD Stock Screener.

  • Nvidia Becomes Latest Company To Beat Earnings Estimates But Get Punished

    Nothing can go up forever without stopping. It just seems that way right now in the Treasury market. The benchmark 10-year yield hit another milestone this morning when it reached 1.45%, a one-year high and about 55 basis points above where it started the year. This relentless surge upward could mean more pressure today on Tech stocks, but might be a boost for Financials. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told us yesterday the economy has a long way to go, but the yield surge suggests some investors might think differently. More on this below. There’s good news on the data front this morning as new jobless claims fell to 730,000, almost 100,000 below analysts’ estimates and down from 841,000 the prior week. It’s just one number, so maybe don’t get too excited yet. We need to see this go down further and stay down to indicate any serious improvement in the labor market. Top Of The News: Nvidia, Stimulus Talks, Crude Rally Key earnings news broke after yesterday’s close when chipmaker NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) easily exceeded analysts’ bottom- and top-line estimates for Q4 and also delivered April quarter guidance that looked pretty impressive. Gaming and data center revenue both came in strong, but shares stepped back in pre-market trading. The company referred to the industry-wide chip shortage, saying, “Throughout our supply chain, stronger demand globally has limited the availability of capacity and components, particularly in Gaming.” The sausage making continues in Washington, with the media reporting that the House could vote on a $1.9 trillion stimulus package tomorrow. The Democrats’ goal is for President Biden to sign it before March 14. It’s unclear how much of a life this might give the market, considering that a lot of investor enthusiasm for more federal spending could already be built-in. It’s almost certainly one factor behind the yield rally. Another thing to keep an eye on is commodity inflation. Crude oil is on a four-day winning streak and continues to quietly build momentum. Agricultural commodities have been on a tear. Copper and lumber have also been rolling up gains. It’s interesting to hear Powell say inflation isn’t a threat, but people may be looking at commodities and wondering if there’s something there. Personal consumption expenditure (PCE) prices come out tomorrow morning and could give investors another read on where inflation stands. Also, GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) are back in the news with huge gains over the last 24 hours or so. The same thing applies as last time: If you consider trading these, remember that as fast as they went up, they could go down just as quickly. So know the risk and have a plan of where you want to get in and where you want to get out. Enthusiasm Seems Hard To Sap Call it what you want: Momentum, resilience, “buying the dip.” Whatever it is, investor sentiment still seems to think of stocks as the best game in town, and we saw more of that play out yesterday. The momentum from Tuesday’s rally faded at Wednesday’s open, but an early test by the S&P 500 Index (SPX) of territory below its 20-day moving average (now around 3870) failed to find much selling interest, and then it was back to the races. The day ended with the index just 25 points below its all-time high. The Nasdaq (COMP) and the SPX both fell to their 50-day moving averages earlier this week and roared back, so that could provide a nice bit of technical support moving forward. The consolidation many analysts had been talking about now appears to have happened, and there wasn’t much of a push to take things below existing support levels. That might be inspiring some analysts to expect better things. Research firm CFRA, for instance, on Wednesday raised its 12-month target for the SPX to 4265, implying 10% gains from current levels. They based the move on what they said was “cap-weighted target price growth expectations” adjusted as a result of Q4 2020 earnings reports and forward guidance. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell did what most expected him to on Wednesday, sticking closely to script and pretty much dismissing inflation fears. There’s no change in Powell’s plans to keep up the $120 billion in monthly bond buying and rates at zero. He thinks rising yields reflect an improving economy. As we said last week, it seems unlikely he’d want to kill the goose that laid the golden egg by even “thinking about thinking about” any tightening at this point, to use an old Powell quote. We’re a few weeks out from the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, but it would probably take some sort of dramatic change of events to hear something different then. Especially considering what Powell said yesterday about it maybe taking another three years for inflation to reach the Fed’s goal. Fed funds futures now estimate chances of a rate hike by June at around 6%, down from 8% before Powell’s two days of testimony to Congress. That’s hardly different than the chance of a change by the end of the year, which stands at 8%, down from above 10% earlier in the week. Are We There Yet? Yep! The Fed may have control over one aspect of borrowing costs, but investors also drive bond yields, and they’re making themselves heard. Going into 2021, Bloomberg surveyed analysts to see where they thought the 10-year Treasury yield would be by the end of the year. The average estimate was around 1.4%. Well, they were right that it would reach that level, just not on the timing. Less than two months into the year, the 10-year yield hit 1.45% early Thursday. What’s a little worrisome isn’t the 1.45%, which is still historically low. It’s how rapidly the 10-year rode the elevator up there. It’s risen about 55 basis points since the start of the year, and a swift move like that sometimes gets investors worried about overheating and inflation. On the other hand, the Treasury market might simply be reacting to positive economic news, as Powell explained things yesterday. Analysts say it’s pretty typical to see the long-end of the yield curve lead the way higher during an economic recovery. Cyclical sectors like Energy and Financials continued to form the vanguard on Wall Street yesterday, with Tech taking more of a backseat. This may be disappointing for people who piled into Tech over the last two years, but it’s arguably a sign of health in the economy (see more below). Word that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) vaccine to be safe and may be close to approving it added to Wall Street’s enthusiasm yesterday. Meanwhile, the so-called “bond proxy” sectors Utilities and Staples were the only ones in the red yesterday, which isn’t unexpected when you consider that suddenly, Treasury yields are back to levels that may compete with stock dividends. It’s not really something too many predicted would happen so fast, and it’s probably left people who bought the once sizzling Utilities sector last year for those dividends feeling a bit high and dry. CHART OF THE DAY: AIRLINES SOAR OVER REST OF TRANSPORTS. Airline stocks (XAL—candlestick) have taken off over the last month, leaving the broader Dow Jones Transportation Average ($DJT—blue line) far behind. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Airlines Continue Climb: If you haven’t noticed, airline stocks have left the rest of the transport sector on the tarmac over the last month (see chart above) and are approaching levels last seen before the pandemic. Obviously, the sector is rallying off a low base after getting battered by Covid last year, but the recent gains look pretty solid, not like the little ones we saw at times in 2020. As we noted the other day, U.S. passenger traffic recently popped above one million on several weekend dates, but the stock rally reflects longer-term expectations. One way to measure the health of the airline industry? Check fares farther away on the calendar. For instance, Barron’s reported that flights to Orlando from New York in early April cost as low as $89, but over Christmas the price rises to $349. That implies improved pricing power, an important factor for an industry that’s so dependent on variable costs (like fuel and employee salaries). Airlines generally didn’t do too well in Q4 earnings season, but comparisons start getting easier as 2021 advances. If there’s any ice forming on the runway ahead, it might be fuel prices, which recently hit levels that historically begin to take a toll on margins. Some of that impact might be blunted for airlines that had the foresight to hedge their fuel costs last year when crude fell to all-time lows. If you’re thinking of jumping into an airline stock, consider checking their financial reports to see if they mentioned any hedging activity. The ones that did might have a leg up. Fresh From the Factory: A week from Friday we’ll get a fresh monthly payrolls report from the Department of Labor. Before that comes a report that may not receive as much attention but definitely deserves a close look: Monday’s February ISM Manufacturing data. Lately, manufacturing has been a hot spot, with the ISM index rising above 60% in December and flirting with that round number again in January with a reading of 58.7%. Strength has been broad-based, with 16 of the 18 industries surveyed by ISM reporting economic growth in January. These included machinery, primary metals, fabricated metal products, transportation equipment, and miscellaneous manufacturing. Two industries reported contraction: printing and petroleum & coal products. Any reading above 50% indicates expansion, and ISM has been above 50% for eight straight months. Manufacturing comprises only about 12% of the U.S. economy, but its performance often foretells future growth. In the February report, keep an eye on new orders and production, both of which dropped in January. Any continued slide there might raise eyebrows. See-Saw Gets Some Balance: Last year, we spent a lot of time talking about how the so-called “mega-cap” Techs stocks and their sharp gains helped pump up stock indices even as the vast majority of stocks just treaded water. That sort of action—easy to understand when a handful of stocks compose 25% or more of the value of SPX—made some of the 2020 market gains a little suspect in some peoples’ eyes. That’s why the current rally might be so significant, because it’s happening without much help from the big gorillas like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and a few others whose names you can probably guess. Instead, this appears to be a broader-based rally that goes well beyond the same old Info Tech and Communication Services stocks. Consider Wednesday’s comeback rally, where we saw dominance from airlines (mentioned above), along with Energy, Industrials, and Financials. Where were the mega-caps during all this? TSLA jumped more than 6%, but it’s well off recent highs. AAPL and AMZN actually ended lower. Energy stocks like Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY), Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) and transport companies like Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) and American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) led the way. Other travel-oriented stocks like TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) and Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) also surged. That’s the kind of scenario you often see in a rising rate environment where economic optimism lifts most boats, rather than fear lifting just a few. TD Ameritrade® commentary for educational purposes only. Member SIPC. Photo by Nana Dua on Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaStrong Earnings From Home Depot And Lowe's, With Nvidia Waiting In The WingsMarch Outlook: Economic Optimism Surrounds New Stimulus, But Yield Surge Hits Tech© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow Rallies After Schumer Makes Stimulus Pledge; Boeing Soars, Apple Falls; Cyclicals Pass Buy

    The Dow Jones rallied after N.Y. Sen Chuck Schumer made a bullish stimulus prediction. Boeing stock rose, Tesla stock rallied. Apple stock fell. Bitcoin rose.