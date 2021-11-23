Tech companies invest to build virtual reality future

Companies like Microsoft, Apple, Google, Meta and Valve are looking to create virtual tools for work and communication, and investing billions of dollars into the technology. CBS News technology reporter Dan Patterson joins "CBSN AM" with details on their latest efforts.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories