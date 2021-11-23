Tech companies invest to build virtual reality future

TechCrunch
Analogue, the retro gaming hardware company behind the excellent Nt Mini, Super Nt, Mega Sg and more, has announced a shipping date for its much-anticipated Analogue Pocket handheld: December 13. The portable console, which has support for Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance cartridges out of the box, has been delayed due to COVID and supply constraints, but the company says all preorders will now ship out on December 13, with anticipated delivery dates between December 14 and December 30. In addition to supporting the range of Game Boy titles, it also works with adapters to support Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket Color and Atari Lynx cartridges, too.