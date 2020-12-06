Tech Company Elevatus Is Now GDPR Compliant

Elevatus announces its full compliance with GDPR, thereby securing the personal data of all EU citizens from misuse and exploitation. In pursuit of alleviating any rising fears stemming privacy policy concerns, Elevatus' GDPR compliance serves to support individual rights and assures only the best practices all while handling personal data safely and securely.

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) consists of a set of rules that are designed to give all EU citizens more power and control over their personal data. Serving as a method to eliminate the dire effect of data breaches, the GDPR is a regulation that requires organizations to protect personal information such as name, address and videos of all individuals concerned. Although this protection regulation is applicable to companies serving the EU citizens, Elevatus complies with the GDPR across all their worldwide clients, to preserve and secure all their personal data.

A number of measures and steps were undertaken to ensure Elevatus' compliance to GDPR. Such measures included reviewing their third party vendors, and dropping personalized advertising in the EU. In addition, the tech company reviewed their security infrastructure to make sure that all the various functions were segregated properly, both at a technical and operational level.

Yanal Kashou, the Chief Data Scientist at Elevatus, was assigned as the Data Protection Officer to maintain and implement audit continuity and compliance with GDPR. He shared that "We improved our security significantly, as we now have a data governance and compliance program at Elevatus, that continuously allows us to audit and improve our processes. GDPR can be a great framework and asset for businesses to raise awareness internally, educate their personnel, and foster a culture that values data privacy."

Elevatus declared that their policies were written, changed and updated, according to GDPR guidelines. Elevatus' team of experts established themselves as data processors and controllers, where they automated data retention policies, and clarified the access and legal rights of their data subjects. Some of the rights deduced from the policy were either contractual, based on a legal obligation, or weighed according to legitimate interest.

By implementing privacy by design, Elevatus ensured that the system architecture includes controls, specifications, processes, and policies that certify the protection of personal data as part of the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC). The tech company took this initiative to facilitate their client's rights to access, rectify, and erase their data.

Furthermore, the GDPR compliance increases alignment with evolving technology. It instills deeper trust in clients and reduces data maintenance costs. With GDPR, arbitrary decisions cease to exist, as companies cannot make decisions based on individual data alone. Elevatus has taken all the necessary steps to be continuously compliant and responsible, therefore ensuring a sense of comforting security amongst employees, clients and business contacts.

About Elevatus

Elevatus is a one-stop solution provider for an automated decision making process, that utilizes A.I and emerging technologies to make everyday decisions easier. Elevatus provides a unique solution that helps businesses worldwide achieve greater success and unleash their full potential.

