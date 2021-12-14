Tech company Expensify has workers vote on each other's raises

Oregon-based tech company Expensify is taking a new approach to how employees receive raises. The company has co-workers assess one another's performance and contributions to the company and then vote on each other's pay. Expensify CEO David Barrett spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the unique system.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories