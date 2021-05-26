A tech company hired to run the hand recount of 2 million ballots in Arizona has backed out: 'They were done'

Bill Bostock
·3 min read
maricopa county recount arizona
Contractors examining and recounting Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election. Matt York/AP

  • Arizona's GOP commissioned an audit of 2.1 million ballots in the 2020 election in Maricopa County.

  • Biden won the county in 2020. Trump and GOP claim votes were stolen to let Biden win.

  • Wake TSI, which was hired to run the hand recount, let its contract expire on May 14, AZ Republic reported.

  • Sign up for the 10 Things in Politics daily newsletter.

A tech company hired to run the hand recount of 2020 election in Arizona's Maricopa County has backed out of the effort, the Arizona Republic reported.

The company, Wake Technology Services, Inc., began recounting some 2.1 million ballots on April 23, following a commission by the GOP-dominated state Senate to audit the result.

The Republican Party and former President Donald Trump have claimed that votes were stolen from him in the November election. President Joe Biden won the county by more than 45,000 votes.

The state Senate hired Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based company run by a Trump supporter, to conduct the recount. Cyber Ninjas contracted Wake TSI to count votes.

The recount is still underway, but Wake TSI's contract ended on May 14, the same day that the hand recount was expected to conclude, and the company has chose to let the contract expire, the Arizona Republic reported.

"They were done," Randy Pullen, an audit spokesperson, told the outlet. "They didn't want to come back."

Insider has contacted Wake TSI for comment.

Pullen told the Arizona Republic that StratTech Solutions, an Arizona IT company, had taken over Wake TSI's work on Monday.

As of May 21, only about 500,000 of the 2.1 million ballots had been recounted, according to KTAR News.

trump vote count arizona
A composite image of former President Donald Trump and the site of the recount in Maricopa County. AP

The recount in Maricopa County has been criticized for a number of missteps, and labeled a farce by some lawmakers, including Republicans.

Observers who have attended the audit described it as sloppy and inconsistent, with workers chasing proof of conspiracy theories.

Read more: Opinion: Cyber Ninjas, bamboo, and Trump's 'Big Lie' - Arizona's ridiculous 'recount' is a GOP disgrace

Raquel Terán, a state lawmaker and chair of the Arizona Democratic Party, told Insider the effort led by Cyber Ninjas was a "sham" that was "fomenting the big lie that the election was stolen."

In early May, GOP state Sen. Paul Boyer, who initially supported the audit, told The New York Times that it "makes us look like idiots."

"Looking back, I didn't think it would be this ridiculous. It's embarrassing to be a state senator at this point," he said.

Earlier in May, the auditors were ridiculed after they said they would be checking ballots for evidence of bamboo with "5K cameras," following the far-fetched theory that Biden ballots were smuggled in from Asia.

Also in May, Trump jumped on a Republican claim that officials in Arizona had deleted an election database as part of the Maricopa County audit. State officials later said they had found the files on an overlooked hard drive.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Maricopa County's GOP recorder: There's 'no legitimate reason' for audit

    Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer on Monday said he had no choice but to get vocal about his opposition to the audit of the 2.1 million ballots cast in his county during the November presidential election. Arizona's GOP-led state Senate used subpoenas to get the ballots, voting machines, and personal information on voters, and hired a Florida-based cybersecurity firm called the Cyber Ninjas to run the audit. There is no "legitimate reason that would have prompted this audit," Richer, a Republican, told ABC News Live's The Breakdown. "It's happening, not because the evidence merits it. All the tests came back clean. The parties themselves oversaw the hand count auditing of 47,000 plus votes." Cyber Ninjas has no experience with elections, and its CEO tweeted in support of former President Donald Trump's false claim that he really won Arizona, not President Biden. Richer said it was "frustrating" that "some professional, legitimate companies did make bids to the Arizona Senate to do this work and we would have welcomed that." The audit will cost taxpayers millions, as Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said the chain of custody was broken with the voting machines, and since elections officials don't know what Cyber Ninjas may have done to the machines, they can't be used in future elections. Richer told The Breakdown he planned on remaining silent during the audit, but when an anonymous Twitter account falsely accused Maricopa County of deleting voter files — a claim that Trump was quick to amplify — it "crossed the line. I wanted to stay out of this, but when the good workers of Maricopa County — who are my friends, my teammates, my staff — are accused of unlawfully destroying evidence under my watch, then I had to say something." Maricopa County, he added, is now determining whether it can pursue charges of defamation. More stories from theweek.comThe Fog of Trump is liftingBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Rand Paul blamed pop star Richard Marx for threatening package. Marx's reply was right there waiting for Stephen Colbert.

  • 'No legitimate reason' for Arizona audit: Maricopa County's GOP recorder

    Arizona's partisan audit of Maricopa County's 2.1 million ballots restarted on Monday, as county officials seek litigation over ballot handling and potential defamation. Stephen Richer, the Republican recorder in charge of administering Maricopa County's elections, has started speaking out against the process, and said Monday on ABC News Live's "The Breakdown," that there was no "legitimate reason that would have prompted this audit." "It's happening, not because the evidence merits it," Richer told ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran.

  • Arizona's Secretary of State 'stripped' of duties after criticizing election audit

    After publicly expressing "grave concerns" over Arizona's audit of the 2020 election results, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) was "stripped" of her ability to "defend election lawsuits" by the state's Republican-led House Appropriations Committee, reported Arizona's ABC 15 on Tuesday. The duty was transferred "exclusively" to Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) through the end of the 2023 fiscal year. Democrats say the move is retaliation against Hobbs' defense of Arizona voters in "lawsuits filed by the State Republican Party and others challenging Arizona's election results," per ABC 15. "It can't be just a coincidence" that Republicans are blocking a "vocal critic of the audit," writes Elvia Díaz for azcentral.com. Democratic State Rep. Randy Friese reportedly called the move "troubling," "disturbing," and "quite nefarious." Furthermore, the Appropriations Committee removed Hobb's "oversight of the Capitol Museum," ABC 15 reports, after Hobbs angered state lawmakers when she "flew a gay pride flag from the building's balcony" in 2019. Katie Hobbs has conscientiously supervised elections in Arizona. Republicans there just stripped her of some powers -- including her ability to litigate election lawsuits. They gave control of that process to the state AG, a Republican. This is how democracy gets dismantled. https://t.co/VamVgXfxgR — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) May 25, 2021 In an article for azfamily.com, Hobbs labeled the entire audit "a political stunt," adding that it is "dangerous to people's safety and to the integrity of our democracy." She later tweeted a photo on Tuesday of a fruit basket sent by Stacey Abrams and Fair Fight, saying that's how "you know you're doing it right." When @staceyabrams, @gwlauren, and their crew at @fairfightaction send you a fruit basket, you know you're doing it right. pic.twitter.com/yQ11UdmXso — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) May 25, 2021 Read more at azfamily.com. More stories from theweek.comThe Fog of Trump is liftingBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Rand Paul blamed pop star Richard Marx for threatening package. Marx's reply was right there waiting for Stephen Colbert.

  • MyPillow’s Mike Lindell is turned away from Republican governors event

    The CEO, a top Trump ally, has been sued for defamation over his false assertion that a company’s voting machines stole the election for Joe Biden.

  • Rand Paul blamed pop star Richard Marx for threatening package. Marx's reply was right there waiting for Stephen Colbert.

    A suspicious package containing white powder and, reportedly, a death threat arrived at Sen. Rand Paul's (R-Ky.) house on Monday. That isn't funny. Threatening anybody, much less a U.S. senator, is serious, even if tests showed that the powdery substance "is not dangerous," as the Capitol Police said Tuesday evening, and "non-toxic," as Kentucky's Warren County Sheriff's Office confirmed separately. But Paul's response, blaming the threat on '80s pop star Richard Marx, is kind of humorous. On Sunday, Marx tweeted, "If I ever meet Rand Paul's neighbor I'm going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume." Paul's neighbor Rene Boucher tackled the senator in 2017, breaking six of his ribs, and spent 30 days in federal prison for the assault. Marx was responding to Paul saying he won't get vaccinated against COVID-19. "As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family," Paul tweeted Monday night. "Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this powder filled letter." Twitter said Tuesday that Marx's tweet "was in violation of our glorification of violence policy," and it was taken down. Marx did push back, tweeting that Paul's refusal to get vaccinated is much more dangerous than "a wisecrack about Rand Paul's neighbor." But The Late Show also responded to Paul on Marx's behalf, repurposing his 1989 ballad "Right Here Waiting." Marx also played along, interrupting Stephen Colbert's monologue to play-act being evil, but mostly to promote his various projects. .@richardmarx breaks into our broadcast to address Sen. Rand Paul. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/bXvzY04qug — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 26, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Fog of Trump is liftingBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Biden needs some braggadocio

  • 'Adolf Hitler or Satan Himself': Marjorie Taylor Greene Advocates for All Monuments at 2020 City Council Meeting in Dalton, Georgia

    Then-congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene defended keeping all statues and monuments, even of unsavory figures, for the purpose of teaching history during an appearance at a City Council meeting in Dalton, Georgia, on June 15, 2020.“As a mother of three kids I always want to be able to point to statues, monuments, or any type of history so that I can tell my children and teach them lessons in our country’s history whether they’re good, bad, embarrassing, something that I’m happy about, something that I’m sad about, or something that I wish hadn’t happened,” Greene said.“We are seeing situations where Christopher Columbus, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, all kinds of statues are being attacked. It seems to be an effort to take down history. Whether I see a statue that may be something that I fully disagree with, like Adolf Hitler, maybe it’s a statue of Satan himself, I would not want to say take it down. But again, so that I can tell my children and teach others about who these people are and what they did and what they may be about.”In June of 2020 Confederate statue removal was a hot-button issue. Local news reports said statue removal – specifically the statue of Confederate General Joseph E. Johnston in Dalton – was not on the meeting’s agenda. However, local people and outsiders, such as Greene, came to argue both for and against statue removal. During her speech Greene said she advocated for the preservation of all statues and monuments, and that her statement was not meant to be a specific commentary on the statue of Johnston.Greene, who is from Rome, Georgia, was elected in November and represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district. She recently came under fire for comparing COVID-19 safety guidelines to Nazi tactics during the Holocaust. Credit: City of Dalton Georgia via Storyful

  • School apologizes for stating falsely in yearbook Trump was not impeached

    ‘Political inaccuracies’ in Arkansas junior high school yearbook included saying racial protests in US were ‘Black Lives Matter riots’ Yearbook included a photograph of the deadly 6 January insurrection in Washington DC captioned: ‘Trump supporters protest at the Capitol,’ were ‘both biased and political’. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters A school principal in Arkansas has apologized for “political inaccuracies” in a yearbook falsely stating that Donald Trump was not impeached and that last year’s racial protests in the US were “Black Lives Matter riots”. Josh Thompson, principal of Bentonville’s Lincoln junior high school, admitted that some of the contents of the yearbook, which also included a photograph of the deadly 6 January insurrection in Washington DC captioned: “Trump supporters protest at the Capitol,” were “both biased and political”. In a letter sent to students and parents, Thompson said the yearbook “does not represent our values nor meet LJHS and Bentonville Schools’ standards for quality and excellence.” The letter did not address how the false statements and political opinions came to be published, but promised the school would “evaluate its vetting process for all yearbook content to ensure future publications are of the highest quality”. In many US schools, yearbooks are produced by students under the supervision of teachers, often during journalism classes. The Lincoln yearbook featured a photograph of an unidentified group next to an overturned car, with the caption: “Black Lives Matter riots Started in Minneapolis in may of 2020 [sic]”; and a separate photograph of the former president with his fists clenched and the caption: “President Trump WAS NOT impeached.” In reality, Trump was the first president to be impeached twice, in 2019 for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and again this year for inciting the Capitol insurrection. “We can and will do better to provide a quality yearbook to students that can be a cherished item as they reminisce about their time at [the] school,” Thompson said, offering his “deepest apologies” and a refund to parents who had bought one. A spokesperson for the Bentonville school district declined to answer questions from the Guardian, stating that the principal’s letter would be its only comment. The Arkansas controversy follows another yearbook scandal earlier this week in which a Florida high school was criticized for digitally altering dozens of images of female students to hide their chests and shoulders. A teacher at Bartram Trail high school in St Johns admitted manipulating 80 photographs of girls she considered inappropriately dressed, while leaving images of male students, including one of a swimming team attired only in bathing trunks, untouched. The school also offered refunds.

  • Woman says off-duty Texas officer shot her when she confronted him in driving dispute

    The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting involving an off-duty officer accused of shooting a driver.

  • A new study links this popular diet with lower blood pressure — and reduced cardiac injury and strain

    ‘Our study represents some of the strongest evidence that diet directly impacts cardiac damage, and our findings show that dietary interventions can improve cardiovascular risk factors.’

  • Epic v. Apple fight: Billions at stake as judge determines fate of App Store

    The fate of Apple’s lucrative App Store was placed in the hands of a California federal judge Monday, following closing arguments from lawyers for the tech giant and its opponent, “Fortnite” developer Epic Games, in their widely watched antitrust trial. Epic is asking for an injunction requiring Apple to change its business model, so app developers can get their apps onto iPhones using third-party app stores, cutting out Apple’s 30% fee. Apple says such a change would jeopardize mobile device security, with CEO Tim Cook testifying last week that such a move was “an experiment I wouldn’t want to run.”

  • Elderly and ‘severely arthritic’ alligator somehow manages three-day escape from zoo

    Rex the alligator has lived at the zoo for 35 years

  • More than half of Republicans still think Trump is actual president according to poll

    Two-thirds want former commander-in-chief to run in 2024, but he declined to commit in Dan Bongino interview

  • Biden says he underestimated how many people would believe Trump’s big lie

    ‘He didn’t have any social redeeming value, as far as I can see’, says Democrat of 2020 opponent

  • Mickelson, Spieth among notable pairings for opening rounds at Colonial

    Here are the featured groups for this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge

  • Manchin and Sinema challenge Senate GOP not to block Capitol riot commission

    Both senators oppose reforming filibuster as critical Democratic agenda items at risk

  • President Joe Biden: Arrest of dissident journalist by Belarus 'a direct affront to international norms'

    President Biden slammed the arrest of a journalist by Belarus, which diverted a commercial flight over its airspace for a forced landing in Minsk.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Trump NSC official reveals near-death experience with suspected Havana syndrome attack near White House

    Staffer collapsed from inexplainable illness and thought he was ‘going to die’ in incident last year

  • Male basketball coach suspended for body shaming WNBA player in courtside tirade

    ‘Don’t ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league,” said Lag Vegas Aces player of embattled coach

  • Newsmax mocks AOC for getting therapy after Capitol riot

    The congresswoman says she had to “slow down” after the insurrection