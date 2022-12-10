Tech has crashed. Crypto dreams are shattered. What’s a college grad to do?

Anjali Nair
David Ingram
·5 min read

Briana Morris knew the job hunt would be difficult this year. A college senior and computer science major in Tampa, Florida, she started sending out job applications around the time that massive layoffs began to hit the tech industry from top to bottom.

Her total number of applications: 500. She tracked them on a spreadsheet.

“Competition is very fierce,” said Morris, 23. “I really want to break into the cybersecurity field, and they don’t have a lot of entry-level positions.”

It’s a new reality for college students and recent graduates who hoped to enter the tech industry, watching as tech giants and startups went on hiring sprees over the past few years. Now, though, they’re applying for tech jobs at possibly the worst time in years, as nearly every part of the sector from streaming services to robotics has laid off people or frozen hiring.

Hiring in tech, information and media is at its lowest level since July 2020, according to a report Thursday from LinkedIn, which cited “a painful recalibration of a sector that saw massive hiring gains throughout the pandemic.”

That recalibration has shattered some people’s dreams about where technology is headed, as cryptocurrencies have crashed, self-driving cars have sputtered and the virtual-reality metaverse has struggled to take off.

About 91,000 people have lost their jobs in the tech industry this year, according to an NBC News tally of layoffs at companies that cut 100 people or more.

In interviews, some would-be tech workers said that given the industry turmoil, they’re shifting plans at least slightly by entering adjacent fields or seeking areas of minimal risk. And they’re girding themselves for a potentially exhaustive job search.

It’s not the job market some expected when they started studying computer science.

“The current state is really rough,” said Owen, 22, who asked that his last name not be used so as not to disrupt his job prospects.

He graduated with a computer science degree in December 2021, a time he now sees as “the beginning of the end” for the most recent tech boom. He said he also submitted about 500 applications before starting a job this month as a software engineer at a small company in the Atlanta area.

“It kind of made sense if you look at it with hindsight,” he said of the wave of layoffs. “But as a hopeful new grad, you don’t realize it until it’s already happening.”

But he and others also said that they weren’t especially pessimistic yet. Even as big bets on ideas such as crypto have disappointed tech investors, other innovations in robotics or artificial intelligence have caught the interest of newly minted computer scientists.

“There’s always some new fad, and that fad is always dying at the same time,” Owen said.

Morris, who graduates this month from Western Governors University, said she got to the third round of interviews with a cryptocurrency exchange but turned down an invitation to continue the interviewing process, spooked by turmoil in the sector, including the collapse of the exchange FTX. The firm she interviewed with later announced layoffs.

Cryptocurrency jobs have been hit especially hard. The number of crypto job openings posted in November was 36% lower than in October, and 54% lower than the number in November 2021, according to LinkedIn.

“I was super happy I didn’t follow through with it,” she said. Instead, a large financial institution offered her a cybersecurity job — her first offer — and she jumped at it. Cybersecurity, she said, “is pretty stable.” Cybersecurity firms have also had layoffs, but the sector is still growing quickly, CNBC reported in June.

Tech jobs have had wide appeal in recent years not only because of high salaries and the stories of some employees striking it rich but also because of the industry’s relatively laid-back culture and often generous perks, such as on-site yoga classes, laundry service and free meals.

“The culture is a lot more relaxed than other industries, and the pay is as good or better than other industries,” said Rafay Kalim, 22, a senior at the University of Toronto.

Kalim said he’s been thinking about moving to New York or Seattle after graduation and has considered working at major American tech companies, which often help non-U.S. citizens obtain visas, but he said that may be less likely now.

“My biggest chances of getting a job in the U.S. kind of tanked,” he said, because of the recent layoffs. “In my future, if I want to go to the U.S., that depends on the recovery of these companies.”

With an immediate tech recovery uncertain, he said he’s weighing a position in finance as a trader, even if the culture in finance is a stark contrast.

It doesn’t help the chances of young software engineers that there are a lot more of them than there used to be.

At colleges and universities, interest in computer science soared during the most recent tech boom. The number of U.S. students majoring in the subject jumped from 37,015 in the 2011-2012 academic year to 135,992 a decade later, according to surveys by the Computing Research Association, a group for professors and industry technologists.

Engineering overall has become the fourth most popular area of study at U.S. colleges and universities, leapfrogging biological and biomedical sciences and psychology over the past decade, according to a Department of Education tally of degrees granted.

“The field is incredibly saturated with all the people studying CS nowadays,” said Steven Lam, a computer engineering major at Clemson University.

Lam, who’s scheduled to graduate in December 2023, said he originally thought the layoffs in tech would hurt junior-level people the most. Like others entering the tech workforce, he said he’s been scouring sites such as Reddit, Blind and LinkedIn for intelligence, and he said his current impression is that the layoffs are falling the hardest on mid-career engineers who demand higher salaries.

He said he doesn’t have a specific area of tech he wants to work in, although there are a few sectors he said he’s leaning against — including cryptocurrency. And he has some time before he graduates.

“There’s lots of doom and gloom in the industry with all the layoffs going on, but I don’t think many people need to worry about it,” he said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • Broadcom Is Giving Chip Makers a Boost. It May Not Last.

    The company, which makes networking devices, says the economic outlook is challenging but that orders are holding up so far.

  • 1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker

    Salaried workers say goodbye after a career at Ford Motor Co.

  • Pakistan's top court endorses Barrick Gold's $10 billion mining investment

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's Supreme Court endorsed on Friday a settlement for Barrick Gold to resume mining at the Reko Diq project, one of the world's largest underdeveloped sites of copper and gold deposits, it said in an order. The endorsement was a condition of the settlement for Barrick to resume work on the project in the southwestern province of Balochistan, bordering Afghanistan and Iran, in which it will invest $10 billion. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the head of a five-judge panel, read out the operative part of the brief order in court.

  • Tesla, GM facing 'a nightmare' in China, analyst says

    As mainland China backs away from its zero-COVID policy and loosens restrictions, business optimism and a slight return to normalcy are welcome changes for citizens and investors.

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Major oil pipeline outage to hit U.S. stockpiles, refinery supplies

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -An outage on the largest oil pipeline to the United States from Canada could affect inventories at a key U.S. storage hub and cut crude supplies to two oil refining centers, analysts and traders said on Friday. It was shut late Wednesday after a breach spewed more than 14,000 barrels of oil into a Kansas creek, making it the largest crude spill in the United States in nearly a decade.

  • 6 Incredible Perks of Being a Costco Employee

    Costco was one of the companies at the forefront of raising their minimum wage to $15 (it's now $16), but the pay is only one of the job perks that come along with working at the warehouse club....

  • Xi Jinping's visit to Saudi Arabia is bad news for the Kremlin

    On Dec. 9, the leaders of Saudi Arabia and China met in Riyadh—Xi Jinping’s first visit there since 2016. He and his counterpart, crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, agreed meet more often and signed a number of deals broadly aimed at aligning the countries’ mid-term development agendas, China’s Belt and Road Initiative and Saudi’s Vision 2030.

  • U.S. extends three firms' export ban over China exports

    The U.S. Commerce Department will continue to deny three U.S.-based firms' export privileges, the government announced on Thursday, saying the companies had illegally exported satellite, rocket and defense technology to China. The extension came after new concerns about Quicksilver Manufacturing Inc, Rapid Cut LLC and U.S. Prototype Inc, which the Commerce Department said in a June 7 order had sent technical drawings and blueprints from U.S. customers to manufacturers in China to 3-D print satellite, rocket and defense-related prototypes without authorization.

  • Keystone Pipeline Is Shut Down After Oil Spills Into Creek in Kansas

    (Bloomberg) -- The shutdown of a key North American pipeline after an oil spill in Kansas roiled the flow of crude supplies across the US at a time when a fragile supply situation has rocked markets with volatility.Most Read from BloombergTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms

  • Tech Layoffs in U.S. Send Foreign Workers Scrambling to Find New Jobs

    Since Microsoft brought him to the United States 14 years ago, Abhishikt Jain has excelled professionally, raised a family and settled into a four-bedroom house with a garage “full of unnecessary stuff,” he said. “You could say I achieved the American dream,” said the software engineer, now 43, who is from India and lives in Bellevue, Washington. But in October, Jain fell victim to layoffs battering the tech industry, and suddenly his family’s future was thrust into uncertainty. On the cusp of s

  • Jeep-maker Stellantis is closing an Illinois plant and laying off 1,350 workers — and blaming EVs

    Stellantis, which produces Jeep and Chrysler cars, said it would stall an Illinois plant due to the high cost of electrification in the auto market.

  • Slack's new CEO, Lidiane Jones, brings two decades of product experience to the job

    Jones, who lives in the Boston area, has been at Salesforce for three years and quickly rose up the ranks: She started as head of product for Commerce Cloud, then was bumped up to GM of Commerce Cloud before — prior to her promotion this week — holding the title of GM of Commerce Cloud, Marketing Cloud and Experience Cloud, which basically encompasses the company’s entire B2C business. Before that, she spent 13 years at Microsoft working on a variety of products, from Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Project to Enterprise Application Virtualization, Office Collaboration and finally Azure Machine Learning.

  • When Waiting for Required Minimum Distributions Is a Big Mistake

    Traditional IRAs allow retirement savers to put money in a tax-favored account and defer any taxation on income or gains until they make withdrawals from the account. Tax deferral is a good thing, and that's why many people wait until the age at which the IRS forces them to start taking required minimum distributions (RMDs) from their retirement accounts. Currently, that age is 72, but in many cases, waiting that long actually doesn't lead to the best result for retirees.

  • Failed GOP Candidate Ordered to Pay $115,000 to Candace Owens

    Jason DavisFormer GOP congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik’s defamation lawsuit against right-wing provocateur Candace Owens, who accused Klacik of being a strip club “madame” who spent campaign funds on cocaine, has been tossed out by a Tennessee judge with prejudice.Not only is Klacik unable to file similar complaints against Owens going forward, but the judge also granted the right-wing personality’s petition to dismiss Klacik’s complaint pursuant to the Tennessee Public Participation Act,

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 of the easiest ways to catch up (and fast)

    It’s crunch time.

  • Indiana OB/GYN drops lawsuit against AG over investigation into abortion for 10-year-old rape victim

    An Indiana doctor who gained national attention for providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio over the summer dropped her lawsuit against Indiana’s attorney general on Thursday. A state judge last week rejected Dr. Caitlin Bernard’s request to block Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s (R) investigation into her over several consumer complaints…

  • Bieber, Madonna Among Dozens of Celebs Named in Lawsuit Alleging Yuga Labs NFT 'Scheme'

    The suit claims that celebrity endorsements of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs and ApeCoin tokens resulted in financial loss for investors. Yuga Labs called the allegations ""opportunistic and parasitic."

  • Trulieve layoffs in Gadsden County 'unsettling' to community

    North Florida-based cannabis giant Trulieve laid off part of its workforce in Gadsden County earlier this month as the company looks to reduce redundancies in its continued growth.

  • Can Energy Stocks Win Again in 2023?

    Energy has been the best performing sector the last 2 years but it's still cheap.