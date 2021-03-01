Tech demand drives Asia's factory revival, China's slowdown puts dampener

FILE PHOTO: Employees wearing masks work at a factory of the component maker SMC during a government organised tour of its facility following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing
Leika Kihara
·3 min read

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) - Solid demand for technology goods drove extended growth in Asia's factories in February, but a slowdown in China underscored the challenges facing the region as it seeks a sustainable recovery from the shattering COVID-19 pandemic blow.

The vaccine rollouts globally and pick-up in demand provided optimism for a vast number of businesses that had grappled for months with a cash-flow crunch and falling profits.

In Japan, manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in over two years while South Korea's exports rose for a fourth straight month in February, suggesting the region's export-reliant economies were benefiting from robust global trade.

On the flip side, China's factory activity grew at the slowest pace in nine months in February, hit by a domestic flare-up of COVID-19 and soft demand from countries under renewed lock-down measures.

"The big picture, supported by the latest figures, is that China’s growth remains fairly robust, but it is slowing from previously very rapid rates," Mark Williams, chief Asia economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note to clients.

ING economists said that while domestic demand in China should be solid, external demand is likely to continue to be volatile.

China's was the first major economy to lead the recovery from the COVID-19 shock, so any signs of prolonged cooling in Asia's engine of growth will likely be a cause for concern.

With the global rebound still in early days, however, analysts say the outlook was brightening as companies increased output to restock inventory on hopes vaccine rollouts will normalise economic activity.

"The recovery in durable-goods demand is continuing, which is creating a positive cycle for manufacturers in Asia," said Shigeto Nagai, head of Japan economics as Oxford Economics.

"As vaccine rollouts ease uncertainties over the outlook, capital expenditure will gradually pick up. That will benefit Japan, which is strong in exports of capital goods," he said.

China's Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 50.9 in February, the lowest level since last May but still above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction.

That was in line with official manufacturing PMI that showed factory activity in the world's second-largest economy expanded in February at the weakest pace since May last year.

Activity in other Asian giants remained brisk.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) jumped to 51.4 in February from the prior month's 49.8 reading, marking the fastest expansion since December 2018, data showed on Monday.

In South Korea, a regional exports bellwether, shipments jumped 9.5% in February from a year earlier for its fourth straight month of increase on continued growth in memory chip and car sales.

The Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam also saw manufacturing activity expand in February, a sign the region was gradually recovering from the initial hit of the pandemic.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea's Moon says Olympics may be chance for North Korea, U.S. talks

    South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that the Tokyo Olympics could provide a chance to reopen talks between North Korea and the United States, North Korea and Japan, and the two Koreas. Speaking at a ceremony marking the 102nd anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement Day in Seoul, Moon also said South Korea will work with Japan for the success of the Tokyo Olympics, which could help the two countries recover from the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Philippines receives Chinese vaccine, but Duterte prefers another brand

    The Philippines received its initial batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses on Sunday in a shipment donated by China, a day before its inoculation drive is due to begin, but President Rodrigo Duterte will not be among the first to be vaccinated. Duterte attended a ceremony to mark the arrival of the initial 600,000 doses of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac, which were delivered by a Chinese military aircraft ahead of a further 25 million CoronaVac doses due to be delivered in batches this year. But Duterte, who turns 77 next month, told a news briefing that, though he wants to be vaccinated, his doctor wants a different Chinese brand of vaccine for him.

  • AstraZeneca has sold its stake in Moderna for more than $1 billion: The Times

    The report added that it was not clear over what period British-based AstraZeneca sold its holding in Moderna. AstraZeneca and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment. AstraZeneca is retaining partnership with Moderna on other disease treatments and could sell its AstraZeneca/Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine on a commercial basis in future if the virus becomes endemic, the report added.

  • Warren Buffett's $10 billion mistake: Precision Castparts

    Warren Buffett makes mistakes too. The 90-year-old billionaire on Saturday admitted he "paid too much" when his Berkshire Hathaway Inc spent $32.1 billion in 2016 to buy aircraft and industrial parts maker Precision Castparts Corp, its largest acquisition. Berkshire wrote off $9.8 billion of Precision's value last August, as the coronavirus pandemic sapped demand for air travel and the Portland, Oregon-based unit's products.

  • Your credit score affects your car insurance rate — except in these states

    The three-digit number factors into your premiums, though not everywhere.

  • Certain pockets of America are feeling a 'disproportionate impact' from the coronavirus pandemic

    A new analysis by Yahoo Finance and Economic Innovation Group (EIG) highlights a subset of America for which the coronavirus pandemic has been particularly devastating.

  • Buffett Admits Error in Paying Too Much for Precision Castparts

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett conceded a mistake with one of his biggest deals in recent years: the $37.2 billion purchase of Precision Castparts Corp. in 2016.“I paid too much for the company,” the billionaire investor said Saturday in his annual letter. “No one misled me in any way -- I was simply too optimistic about PCC’s normalized profit potential.”Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took an almost $11 billion writedown last year that was largely tied to Precision Castparts, the maker of equipment for aerospace and energy industries based in Portland, Oregon.Precision Castparts has struggled as the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for flights, prompting airlines to park jets and reduce schedules. That means less need for replacement parts and a big drop in aircraft purchasing. Precision slashed its workforce by about 40% last year, according to Berkshire’s annual report.And the slump in travel is expected to persist, leading to more pressure on the supply chain, according to the International Air Transport Association. Passenger traffic may be limited to as little as a third of pre-pandemic levels, the group said.Buffett said in 2020 that the airline industry had probably changed for good, explaining his decision to drop his holdings in four major carriers.“Last year, my miscalculation was laid bare by adverse developments throughout the aerospace industry, PCC’s most important source of customers,” Buffett said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles to $43K, Lowest in Three Weeks

    Some analysts worry that rising bond yields might prompt the Federal Reserve to tighten historically loose monetary policy, prompting a correction in assets perceived as risky.

  • The 3 worst ways people will use their next stimulus check, Suze Orman says

    The personal finance guru says plan now for the new $1,400 payment now before Congress.

  • PE Firms Are Feasting on China’s $5.5 Billion Logistics M&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Deals targeting logistics companies in China have delivered the best start to the year on record, generating bumper profits for private equity firms.About $5.5 billion worth of acquisitions of Chinese logistics firms have been announced so far this year, the strongest first quarter ever, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Warburg Pincus LLC and MBK Partners are among the firms that have recently profited from selling their stakes in companies in the red-hot sector.Buyout firms have been betting heavily on assets like warehouse space well before China’s increasingly affluent consumers joined the shift toward e-commerce, which was turbo-charged by the coronavirus pandemic. Even after these latest transactions, dealmakers see investment in Chinese logistics assets continuing to rise.“We’re seeing an increase in valuation for logistics properties, particularly in higher growth areas around China’s first-tier cities,” said Justin Wai, a Hong Kong-based managing director of real estate at Blackstone Group Inc. “This is a reflection of the underlying strength of the warehouse leasing market as well as demand from e-commerce.”Blackstone began investing in logistics more than a decade ago, driven by conviction that e-commerce trends would spur the need for warehouses. Logistics is now the firm’s largest exposure overall, comprising more than a third of its real estate portfolio globally.Time To ExitWarburg Pincus, one of the biggest modern warehousing investors in Asia, capitalized early on its long-term investment in Chinese logistics. The firm reaped a return of more than 10 times on its investment in ESR Cayman Ltd., said a person familiar with the matter, after the company went public in Hong Kong in 2019. Last year, Warburg reduced its stake to less than 5%.The firm has also invested in New Ease China, which focuses on shipments through China’s airports and urban hubs, and Beijing Yunniao Technology Co., a short-haul logistics platform that matches shippers and truckers, according to Warburg Pincus’ website.The pandemic has helped spark more deals for warehouses needed to store goods ordered online as well as the transportation networks to deliver them. Chinese e-commerce revenue is set to surpass 50% of the country’s total retail sales this year, making it the first nation to do the majority of its shopping online, according to researcher EMarketer.“We’re seeing volumes at record highs, propelling earnings and share prices,” said Michael Hufton, head of Asia Pacific transportation and logistics at Morgan Stanley based in Hong Kong. “That’s given boards more confidence about pursuing deals.”Along with warehousing, transportation-related logistics assets are in demand. MBK Partners sold Apex International Corp. last week in a deal valuing the freight forwarder at about $1.5 billion, giving it a gain of about five times its investment, another person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be named as the information is private.Representatives for Warburg Pincus and MBK Partners declined to comment.Next StepsAs some firms take profits, others are pursuing deals to scale up, such as SF Holding Co.’s $2.3 billion takeover of tycoon Robert Kuok’s Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. or Blackstone’s purchase in November of a majority stake in a 1.2 million square meter logistics park in Guangzhou for $1.1 billion.The upcoming Hong Kong initial public offering of JD.com Inc.’s logistics arm, which is backed by private equity firms including Hillhouse Capital, Sequoia Capital China and Carlyle Group Inc., could raise about $5 billion, Bloomberg News has reported, arming the company with cash for potential acquisitions.“We’re poised to see more M&A deals in logistics over the coming years as companies seek to offer more integrated services,” James Teo, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst based in Singapore, said in a phone interview. “There are still plenty of target opportunities for the bigger players to buy and build on their capabilities, especially many local and more niche players across China.”One path to expansion is to tap areas like cold storage, which has taken on critical importance as countries aim to roll out vaccines and other supplies to fight the coronavirus. It also supports grocery delivery, a contested battleground among e-commerce firms. FountainVest Partners bought a majority stake in cold chain specialist CJ Rokin Logistics Supply Chain Co. on Thursday for 733.8 billion won ($656 million).Shanghai ANE Logistics Ltd., a less-than-truckload shipping operator backed by Carlyle Group, is weighing a Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise about $500 million, Bloomberg News has reported.Read More: Alibaba, Pinduoduo Fight Against China’s Looming Food Crisis“Scale is important in logistics,” said Morgan Stanley’s Hufton. “Large Asian and international players are very keen on bulking up on certain geographic areas, including China and southeast Asia, and some specific areas including cold storage and freight forwarding.”(Updates with additional Warburg Pincus investments in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Japanese companies go high-tech in the battle against food waste

    Japanese companies are ramping up the use of artificial intelligence and other advanced technology to reduce waste and cut costs in the pandemic, and looking to score some sustainability points along the way. Disposing of Japan's more than 6 million tonnes in food waste costs the world's No.3 economy some 2 trillion yen ($19 billion) a year, government data shows. With the highest food waste per capita in Asia, the Japanese government has enacted a new law to halve such costs from 2000 levels by 2030, pushing companies to find solutions.

  • Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    Part of the problem with investing in individual companies is that to do it well, it generally takes a lot of work. That's why ETFs can play such an important role in your plans. With a strong ETF, you can dramatically simplify the effort you need to make while still building a nest egg that can get you from $0 to millionaire status well within the span of a typical career.

  • Hezbollah and Israel’s Richest Were Both Welcome at a Congo Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- 2018 was a good year for Afriland First Group SA, a Switzerland-based company that oversees a network of banks across Africa.In his opening comments to the annual report for the year, Paul Fokam, the group’s chairman and one of Cameroon’s wealthiest men, highlighted the “challenge of being ethical and compliant while creating value.” He asked readers to bear in mind that “we are in a battlefield where only alertness, flexibility, and perseverance can ensure sustainable victory.”Little mention was made in the report’s 83 pages of one of the group’s star performers though, its unit in the Democratic Republic of Congo, a vast central African nation rich in natural resources including diamonds, cobalt and copper. While deposits across Afriland’s subsidiaries increased 17%, a PwC audit seen by Bloomberg shows that in Congo, accounts swelled nearly fivefold that year to $279 million, accounting for more than one-tenth of the group’s total at the time.The influx transformed the bank, and would go on to wreck the lives of two employees who provided information to anti-graft organizations in Europe about where the cash was coming from. Gradi Koko Lobanga, the former head of the unit’s internal audit division, and Navy Malela Mawani, its comptroller, have since decided to go public with the allegations to combat claims they fabricated the data. Both have fled Congo and sought asylum in Europe.New files the two men shared with the Paris-based Platform for the Protection of African Whistleblowers, known as Pplaaf, and several media outlets including Bloomberg, suggest Afriland Congo had carved out a niche for itself in doing business with risky clientele, including Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler. The documents cover banking operations at Afriland between late 2017 and early 2019, and show at least seven sanctioned individuals and companies had accounts at the bank, although some with small amounts of money in them.Afriland Congo, its sister bank in Cameroon and its parent company in Switzerland didn’t respond to repeated requests for comment.There were accounts held by a firm the U.S. government said it believed to be a subsidiary of a sanctioned company linked to a financier of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which the U.S. considers a terrorist organization, and another that it blacklisted for the same reason in December 2019.Hezbollah’s media office didn’t answer two calls seeking comment on the group’s activities in Congo.North KoreaOther accounts were linked to a North Korean-owned statue-builder. Concerns that North Korea was using statue-building companies to help fund its weapons programs led the United Nations, U.S. and European Union to target the practice.The UN panel of experts on North Korea recommended this month that the Security Council sanction the Congolese company’s two owners, Pak Hwa Song and Hwang Kil Su, according to excerpts of the report shared with Bloomberg. An email and phone call to their company, Congo Aconde SARL, went unanswered.Still other records show large amounts of money transiting through the personal accounts of Congolese politicians.But the largest by far were the accounts seemingly linked to Gertler, one of Israel’s richest men, a burly billionaire in his mid-40s with a history of controversy in Congo. In December of 2017, the U.S. had sanctioned Gertler for alleged corruption in mining and oil deals. The Treasury Department accused him of acting as a middleman between multinational corporations and the state and of setting up companies on behalf of former Congolese President Joseph Kabila, all of which Gertler denies.A year after he was sanctioned, deposits by companies and individuals connected to Gertler grew to more than a third of total deposits at Afriland Congo, according to a PwC audit.“It was quite curious that a person who was just sanctioned by the United States started coming to the bank,” said Koko, one of the whistleblowers, in an interview at a lawyer’s office in Paris last week.Three emails since Feb. 22 to Afriland units in Cameroon and Congo, its Swiss headquarters as well as to the chief executive officer and deputy chief executive of Afriland Congo, have gone unanswered. The spokesman for Afriland Cameroon didn’t answer when called by Bloomberg.A person who picked up the phone at the Swiss parent company on Friday said the email address wasn’t working and asked Bloomberg to send a letter. He declined to provide any other contact information for Fokam, the group’s chairman.The Congo unit previously told Global Witness and Pplaaf that it hasn’t violated any regulations or assisted any of its customers in circumventing U.S. sanctions.First BonusesTransaction fees at Afriland soared with the new business in 2018, said Malela, the former comptroller, who began working at the bank 12 years ago. “We were never given bonuses at the end of the year” until then, he said.By that time, Koko had already sought refuge in Europe. As internal auditor, he had oversight of all the bank’s accounts and says he recognized the risks Afriland was taking. Two months after Gertler was sanctioned, Koko wrote a letter warning the Congolese subsidiary’s directors that servicing accounts for companies connected to Gertler as well others linked to Zoe Kabila, the then-president’s brother, could result in penalties or sanctions for the bank.“These irregularities are likely to expose the bank to non-compliance from both a national and international point of view,” Koko wrote. He recommended the bank block all accounts linked to the two men and report them to the relevant authorities. Zoe Kabila did not respond to four emails requesting comment.The reaction of Afriland officials to Koko’s concerns was swift, but not in the way he’d intended. Instead of investigating the accounts, he said one of the bank’s directors intimidated him.Violent Threats“He said to me, ‘These people aren’t just anyone,’ and that they could shoot me while I was leaving the bank,” Koko said. The threats then turned violent, he says, declining to give further details.In a statement provided by a Gertler spokesman on Friday in response to the latest allegations, Gertler said the claims about him were “entirely false.” He said the two bank employees were “victims” of “appalling conduct” by the anti-graft organizations, saying they’d been co-opted into illegal acts including stealing confidential bank data about him, and falsifying documents.“They are unable to return to their homeland, their lives having been destroyed by the reckless decision-making of Global Witness and Pplaaf,” Gertler said of the whistleblowers.The bankers’ earlier revelations were published by Bloomberg in July alongside a report by Global Witness and Pplaaf. That report outlined a network of individuals and companies who appeared to be using Afriland to move money on behalf of Gertler. Gertler denied any wrongdoing and contests the notion he was evading sanctions, some of which were recently eased. Lawyers for Afriland say that Koko and Malela stole and falsified data from the bank.Death PenaltyAfriland identified Koko and Malela after the initial report in July and filed a criminal complaint against them in Congo’s capital, Kinshasa.A lawyer for Afriland, Eric Moutet, said on Thursday that a court last year found the two men guilty of theft, forgery, and violating bank secrecy. It also convicted them of criminal association, a charge that can carry the death penalty. The Paris-based lawyer said the judges gave the harshest sentence possible because the defendants didn’t appear in court.The decision would set “a deplorable precedent” that would deter future whistleblowers, Nick Elebe, a lawyer and Congo director for the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa, said Friday. Congolese courts should investigate the allegations, which if confirmed, “could undermine the entire banking system, while at the same time posing risks to both the country’s economy and public savings,” he said.Although the death penalty is still on Congo’s statute books, no executions have been carried out in the country since 2003.When Koko fled, Malela decided to stay behind, copying more documents and sending them to his former colleague in Europe. Eventually, he too left the country before Pplaaf and Global Witness published their joint report last year. Koko received asylum in Europe in 2019, while Malela’s application is still pending.Representatives of Gertler and one person mentioned in the Global Witness and Pplaaf report say they’ve sued the two organizations for defamation. Global Witness and Pplaaf said they haven’t seen copies of the lawsuits.“We deny these allegations, and we stand with our sources and our investigation,” the two organizations said on Friday.Sanctions ReprieveAfriland also filed a complaint against both organizations at a court in Paris in early July, the day before the report was published. Global Witness and Pplaaf said in their report that they couldn’t prove that the bank’s network of individuals and companies was used to evade U.S. sanctions and it doesn’t allege any criminal behavior.On Jan. 15, in the final days of the Trump administration, the U.S. Treasury Department eased sanctions on Gertler and his companies through January 2022 without explanation. Bloomberg has reported that the Biden administration is likely to reverse that decision. Gertler said in an emailed statement that the reprieve was based on his commitment “to comply with the terms and conditions” set by Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.Both Malela and Koko want to stay in banking and say they know of other potential whistleblowers in Congolese banks.“The things that we’re denouncing are more important than the fear we may have,” Koko said. “So we’ll keep condemning these actions that go against the public interest despite the fear.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Texas’s Power Market Is $1.3 Billion Short After Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas’s grid operator needs to come up with $1.3 billion to pay power plants for energy they supplied during last week’s historic blackouts, raising the prospect it may require a state bailout.The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages most of the state’s grid, said it’s still waiting on more than $2 billion in payments from retail power providers and others after a deep winter freeze caused energy prices to skyrocket. The grid operator, known as Ercot, managed to cover part of that debt by transferring $800 million in revenues from another market but remains $1.3 billion short, according to a notice.If Ercot can’t come up with the rest, the debt could end being shared by everyone in the market -- even consumers. That may prompt lawmakers to step in and make up the difference, said Evan Caron, chief strategy officer of energy technology firm ClearTrace and a former Ercot trader.“Someone is going to need to pay,” Caron said in an interview. “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”Ercot did not immediately respond to an inquiry into whether it plans to ask for a state bailout.Also See: Griddy Barred From Texas Power Market for Payment BreachThe shortfall comes after this month’s Arctic blast knocked nearly half of the state’s power generating capacity offline, causing electricity prices to jump to $9,000 a megawatt-hour and leaving some buyers unable to pay. The crisis plunged more than 4 million homes and businesses into darkness for days. Dozens died in the cold.The $1.3 billion shortfall that Ercot now faces is unprecedented, said Adam Sinn, power trader and owner of Aspire Commodities LLC.“In the past I have only seen a million-dollar shortfall -- so a billion dollar one is not even in the ballpark,” Sinn said.In addition to managing the grid, Ercot is a middleman for transactions between power plant owners and retail energy providers that buy their electricity. Under typical conditions, those transactions are settled every day. But the organization warned Wednesday that several retailers were in “payment breach” and that more could default. As a result, some generators haven’t been paid in full.“If there are massive bankruptcies among utilities, then there might be a need for a state intervention of some sort, like a bailout,” said Michael Webber, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin who serves as chief science and technology officer at French utility Engie SA. “The total tally will certainly be higher than $2 billion, and no one knows what the ultimate consequences will be because this is new territory for us.”Two public utilities told Texas lawmakers during hearings Friday that Ercot owed them money for power they produced during the crisis.“We are concerned that because of potential bankruptcy of retail providers we will not be paid,” said Terry Naulty, assistant general manager of Denton Municipal Electric.Several retail electricity providers, including Young Energy LLC and Spark Energy Inc., are disputing Ercot charges they incurred for so-called ancillary services, which help the grid operator maintain reliability on the system.Because the real-time price of electricity was set at $9,000-a-megawatt-hour for several days during the grid emergency, the cost of ancillary services skyrocketed, costing some companies tens of millions of dollars. Some retailers have asked the Public Utility Commission of Texas to waive their obligation to pay those charges while their challenges are ongoing.Freepoint Commodities LLC has also appealed to the commission, saying they intend to challenge Ercot’s ancillary service charges and are concerned the grid operator lacks the liquidity to return any successfully disputed payments.On Friday, the grid operator announced it would cover part of the shortfall with $800 million in congestion revenues, money generated from trading bottlenecks on the grid that is supposed to be returned to consumers. Using congestion revenues will likely hit retailer margins, according to Caron.“They are going to have to figure out how to recoup those margins and if they are still alive and standing after this, anticipate the fixed-rate price contracts to go up for customers,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Jump on Rising Treasury Yields as Reinflation Jitters Hit the Markets

    U.S mortgage rates were on the rise at the end of the month, with rising U.S Treasury yields driving rates up amidst a rising house price environment.

  • What makes Warren Buffett really special

    Buffett, 90, isn’t slowing down much and seems poised to lead Berkshire Hathaway into the post-pandemic world.

  • Is this the world’s best stock picker?

    What do Tesla, Square, bitcoin, and Shopify have in common? Wood’s “disruptive innovation” fund has posted a 140% gain over the past year, blowing away the 21% gain of the broader US stock market. ARK’s most surprising forecast is of its own backlash: “I think it’s likely that at some point, people will think that ARK was a scam, and that we don’t know our left from our right,” research director Brett Winton told Bloomberg this month.

  • Biden Will Need to Wait Longer for a U.S. Jobs Rebound: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The first full month of Joe Biden’s presidency of the U.S. looks likely to have featured limited progress for the labor market as the coronavirus kept a lid on growth.Economists surveyed before data on Friday anticipate an increase in the unemployment rate to 6.4%, with a tally of about 180,000 new jobs. Private payrolls will be watched closely after pandemic-related restrictions eased in many states in recent weeks, likely allowing for increased hiring at service businesses like restaurants.Policy makers including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen continue to see the labor market as a point of weakness for the economy. The central bank chief said last week that the pace of improvement has slowed in recent months and indicated that policy makers are nowhere close to pulling back on support.“Continued progress in many industries has been tempered by significant losses in industries such as leisure and hospitality, where the resurgence in the virus and increased social distancing have weighed further on activity,” Powell told the Senate Banking Committee.Meanwhile, the focus of Biden’s plan for $1.9 trillion in additional pandemic aid will turn to Senate consideration this week, following House passage on Saturday. Lawmakers hope to send the package to the president before March 14, when additional aid for many unemployed Americans expires.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“The $1.9 trillion relief bill passed by the House is large enough to push U.S. GDP above the pre-pandemic trend by midyear. Our analysis of the composition and associated multipliers -- the response of growth to fiscal aid -- could mean GDP growth in the vicinity of 7.4% for the full year on a 4Q-over-4Q basis, the best since 1983. Still, a recovery in economy-wide spending will not coincide with a full recovery in the labor market.”--Andrew Husby. For the full INSIGHT, click hereElsewhere, the U.K. chancellor will unveil a new budget, and China’s National People’s Congress presents the country’s latest economic goals. Central banks in Australia, Malaysia and Poland are among those scheduled to set rates.Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.Europe, Middle East, AfricaIn the U.K., Chancellor Rishi Sunak will unveil the country’s much-delayed budget on Wednesday, marking the first formal assessment of the overall damage inflicted on the public finances from the coronavirus. Observers are keenly watching for evidence that he will follow through on his hints of fiscal tightening to pay for the ballooning costs of the crisis, with an increase in corporation tax touted as one possible measure.The euro zone’s inflation rate for February may provide a modicum of comfort for policy makers at the European Central Bank as they ponder the strength of the region’s recovery. Consumer prices probably held at 0.9% on an annual basis.Turkey publishes key data next week including fourth-quarter gross domestic product on Monday, which is expected to show that a campaign of cheap credit and rapid interest-rate cuts under the now-replaced economy team led to one of the world’s biggest expansions in the period -- at the expense of the lira, inflation and foreign-exchange reserves.A report on Wednesday will probably show Turkish inflation quickened to more than 15%, and some easing of virus restrictions is also expected during the week.Data on Friday will probably show the South African central bank continued buying state debt in the secondary market in February after first stepping in last year.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEAAsiaChina’s all-important National People’s Congress takes place Friday, where the nation’s communist leaders unveil their annual budget, economic growth goals, and targets for everything from urban job creation to consumer price inflation.That follows the release of purchasing managers’ surveys on Sunday, that showed manufacturing activity dropped further in February as the Lunar New Year holidays disrupted production, while travel restrictions to contain virus outbreaks cut spending on services.In Australia, the central bank meets on Tuesday, with no change to its main policy levers expected, while GDP data for the fourth quarter is released the following day.South Korea trade figures out Monday are expected to confirm a continued resurgence in exports that points to the improving health of global trade. Korea will revise its GDP numbers on Thursday and release inflation figures that are seen showing a slight acceleration.Japan’s capital spending figures due Tuesday will be used to revise GDP data that already showed stronger-than-expected business investment. The country’s jobless figures are expected to inch up from 2.9%, still leaving it at a remarkably low level for the pandemic-hit world.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for AsiaLatin AmericaChile’s central bank on Monday posts its January economic activity report. The economy’s uneven recovery out of the pandemic recession took on a more balanced look in December as services rebounded sharply after lagging behind consumption and manufacturing.On Wednesday, Brazil’s 2020 performance will be laid bare with fourth-quarter and full-year GDP data. The government’s outsized response -- spending roughly 8% of GDP coupled with record-low interest rates -- probably limited the annual contraction to -4.2%, the least among the region’s big economies.The country’s challenges are mounting however: all that stimulus further battered Brazil’s finances and stirred up inflation that’s likely to hasten central-bank tightening.Later Wednesday, Mexico’s central bank posts its quarterly inflation report, with new inflation forecasts that are keenly anticipated just weeks before the next policy meeting.Rounding out the week, Brazil reports industrial production on Friday and Colombia posts monthly inflation data.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin AmericaFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The company using robots and fan input to pitch stories to Hollywood

    Wattpad, a social storytelling platform with 90 million users, is becoming a rich source of intellectual property for film and TV producers.

  • J&J’s Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Cleared For Emergency Use In US

    Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adults. Shares rose 1.6% in after-hours trading on Feb. 26. According to the FDA, J&J’s (JNJ) single-dose vaccine offers protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death, across countries with different variants, beginning 28 days after administration. The US regulator’s decision was based on a Phase 3 study that demonstrated that the vaccine was 85% effective in preventing severe COVID-19 disease. “This milestone follows a year of incredible work and unprecedented collaboration with health leaders around the world – all of whom shared a goal of bringing a single-shot vaccine to the public,” said J&J CEO Alex Gorsky. Following the FDA decision, J&J has started shipping the vaccine to the US and targets the delivery of more than 20 million doses in March, and 100 million doses by the end of June. The company expects to produce 1 billion doses globally this year. “We believe the Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is a critical tool for fighting this global pandemic, particularly as it shows protection across countries with different variants,” said J&J’s Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels. “A vaccine that protects against COVID-19, especially against the most dire outcomes of hospitalization and death, will help ease the burden on people and the strain on health systems worldwide.” The US drug maker has also filed a European Conditional Marketing Authorisation Application to the European Medicines Agency as well as emergency use listing (EUL) with the World Health Organization for its COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, J&J plans to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) with the FDA later in 2021. Shares of JNJ are up 10% over the past three months, and the stock scores a bullish Strong Buy Street consensus rating. That’s with 10 Buy ratings versus only 1 Hold rating. Meanwhile, the average analyst price target of $189.90 indicates almost 20% upside potential lies ahead. Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford on Jan. 26 lifted the stock’s price target to $183 from $158 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing improving growth potential. “We view 2021 as financially de-risked. We believe J&J's growth algorithm (4-5% revenue, 7-8% EPS growth) is intact, and we continue to believe the multiple can expand with consistent execution,” Bedford wrote in a note to investors. (See Johnson & Johnson stock analysis on TipRanks) Related News: Beyond Meat Posts Mixed 4Q Results; Street Says Hold Moderna 4Q Revenues Jump To $571M On Back Of COVID-19 Vaccine; Shares Rise 4% Tesla Confirms Fremont Factory Restart After Parts Supply Shortage – Report More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Plug Power To Invest $290M To Set Up Largest Green Hydrogen Plant In North America Tesla Confirms Fremont Factory Restart After Parts Supply Shortage – Report Humana, Mercy Partner On Virtual Health Service Access Expansion; Street Says Buy Rocket Gains 6.8% On Special Dividend Announcement After A Blowout Quarter