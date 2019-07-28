Tech Earnings Last Week: Amazon Disappoints, Alphabet Delights, and Facebook Satisfies

Three of the "big techs" -- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) -- reported their second-quarter results this past week.

If you subscribe to singer Meat Loaf's belief that "two out of three ain't bad," then their collective results relative to Wall Street's earnings expectations ain't bad.

Here's a summary of each company's results.

Close-up of a red key marked "2nd Quarter" among silver keys on a computer keyboard. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Amazon: The lonesome loser of the trio

Keeping our music theme going, let's start with the lonesome -- or sole -- loser (Little River Band, 1979) of the big tech trio with respect to meeting analysts' earnings consensus estimate. Last Thursday after the closing bell, Amazon released Q2 results that put an end to its streak -- five consecutive quarters long -- of obliterating the Street's expectations. While the e-commerce titan fell short of the profit projection, it beat on the top line.

Shares dropped 1.6% on Friday, which we can attribute to the earnings miss and third-quarter operating income guidance coming in lighter than analysts were expecting. In 2019, Amazon stock is up 29.4% through Friday, July 26, versus the S&P 500's 22.1% return.

Metric Q2 2019 Change (YOY) Wall Street Consensus Revenue $63.4 billion 20% (21% in constant currency) $62.4 billion GAAP net income $2.6 billion 4% -- GAAP EPS $5.22 3% $5.57

Data sources: Amazon and Yahoo! Finance. GAAP = generally accepted accounting principles. YOY = year over year. EPS = earnings per share.

Highlights of Amazon's Q2 results:

Revenue growth accelerated from Q1's rate of 17% year over year, reversing course from recent deceleration.

Revenue outperformance was in part due to a boost stemming from the company's upgrading of Amazon Prime's core free delivery benefit from two days to one day.

North America segment's revenue jumped 20% year over year to $38.7 billion, international's revenue grew 12% to $16.4 billion, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) revenue surged 37% to $8.4 billion.

North America's operating income (OI) declined 15% year over year to $1.56 billion, largely because the company spendt more than $800 million on the Prime delivery upgrade; international's operating loss widened 21% to $601 million, and AWS's OI jumped 21% to $2.12 billion.

Amazon's Q3 guidance:

The company guided for Q3 revenue growth of 17% to 24% year over year -- in line with analysts' expectations.

It expects operating income to decline 16% to 43%, driven by continued spending on upgrading the Prime free-delivery benefit to one day. The Street had been modeling for EPS growth of 15.5% in Q3, which means it also expected operating income to grow year over year.

A judge's gavel on top of a pile of U.S. currency. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Facebook: The lucky one

Facebook is "tagged" with the moniker of the lucky one (an '80s hit by Laura Branigan) because the social-networking behemoth was fortunate that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission fined it "only" $5 billion. The fine, officially announced on Wednesday before the company's release of its Q2 results, is a record, but still little more than pocket change for the cash cow.

The market thought Facebook got off easy related to the probe into its data and privacy practices launched last year following the revelation of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. Shares got a nice pop following unofficial reports last month of the $5 billion settlement. That pop probably took the fizz out of the market's reaction to the official news, though shares did edge up 1.1% on Wednesday. They gave back that gain on Thursday, however, falling 1.9% following the earnings release. So far in 2019, Facebook stock has gained 52.4%.