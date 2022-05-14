Tech industry files emergency application to block controversial Texas social media law

Roman Stavila via Getty Images
Mariella Moon
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read

Trade industry groups representing tech giants, such as Google and Facebook, have filed an emergency application with the Supreme Court to block HB 20. That's the controversial law Texan law that bars social media websites from removing or restricting content based on "the viewpoint of the user or another person." It also allows users to sue large platforms with more than than 50 million active monthly users if they believe they were banned for their political views. As The Washington Post reports, it reflects Republicans' claims that they're being being censored by "Big Tech."

A federal judge blocked HB 20 from being implemented last year, but the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals overturned that decision recently. The panel of judges agreed with the state of Texas that social networks are "modern-day public squares," which means they're banned from censoring certain viewpoints. One of the judges also said that social networks aren't websites but "internet providers" instead. The panel allowed the law to take effect while its merits are still being litigated in lower court.

NetChoice and the Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA), the groups representing the tech industry, have maintained that the law is an attack on the First Amendment and have previously questioned its constitutionality. In their emergency application, they said HB 20 is an "unprecedented assault on the editorial discretion of private websites... that would fundamentally transform their business models and services."

They explained that under the law, platforms would have no choice but to allow the dissemination of "all sorts of objectionable viewpoints," such as Russian propaganda justifying the invasion of Ukraine, posts supporting neo-Nazis, KKKs and Holocaust deniers, as well as posts encouraging dangerous behavior, such as disordered eating. "The Fifth Circuit has yet to offer any explanation why the District Court’s thorough opinion was wrong," they wrote in their application (PDF).

NetChoice and CCIA also argue that by allowing the law to be enforced, it could influence and interfere with the decision of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals. The Atlanta-based appeals court will decide the fate of a similar law in Florida that was initially blocked by a federal judge for violating Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • There isn't a truly complete Android experience right now

    Android manufacturers aren't offering a truly complete experience right now — here's where they've missed the mark, and how they might do better.

  • In emergency filing, tech groups ask US Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

    Texas Republicans, arguing that social media platforms target conservative viewpoints, passed the law last year to let blocked users file suit.

  • Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

    Lobbying groups representing Facebook, Twitter, Google and other tech companies filed an emergency request with the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, seeking to block a Texas law that prohibits large social media platforms from banning users based on their political views. The Texas law went into effect on Wednesday when the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted the state's request for a stay of a district judge's injunction blocking the law. The law forbids social media companies with more than 50 million active users per month from banning members based on their political views and requires them to publicly disclose how they moderate content.

  • Clarence Thomas says Roe draft leak has changed court, eroded trust

    Justice Clarence Thomas said Friday that the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion signaling the court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade has changed the high court and eroded trust. “The institution that I’m a part of, if someone said that one line of one opinion would be leaked by anyone … you…

  • McLaren will join Formula E in 2023

    The legendary F1 outfit McLaren will try its hand at another brand of electric racing.

  • Twitter CEO says he expects Musk deal to close but is 'prepared for all scenarios'

    Hours after Elon Musk said his Twitter buyout is temporarily on hold, Twitter’s CEO has said he still expects the deal to close, but “we need to be prepared for all scenarios.”

  • Indian couple sues son and daughter-in-law for $650,000 for not giving them a grandchild

    A couple in India are taking legal action against their son and his wife, accusing the younger couple of inflicting "mental cruelty" on them by not producing a grandchild.

  • Letter: If and when to give birth remains a woman's fundamental choice

    Policies of the 1960s and 1970s were hardly 'the good old days' but times of harm and repression

  • Georgian breakaway territory sets July 17 referendum on joining Russia -Tass

    Moscow recognized South Ossetia and the coastal region of Abkhazia as independent after fighting a war with Georgia in 2008. It has provided extensive financial support, offered Russian citizenship to their populations and stationed thousands of troops there. Tass said President Anatoly Bibilov made the announcement in a decree.

  • Anonymous social app Yik Tak left users' precise locations exposed

    The anonymous chat app Yik Yak had a flaw that let intruders get your precise location.

  • Sanofi ordered to compensate French family for epilepsy drug side effects

    A French court has ordered Sanofi to pay more than 400,000 euros ($416,440) in damages to a family whose child suffered from a form of autism caused by its epilepsy drug Valproate, saying the drugmaker failed to inform about known side effects. The link, alongside physical malformation, had also been recognised in a landmark class action ruling in January, which could potentially lead to hundreds of millions of euros in compensation, though Sanofi said it would file an appeal. The latest ruling, made last week and seen by Reuters on Saturday, states that Sanofi must have known the risk that the drug, if taken by pregnant women, could cause malformations and "neuro-behavioural disorders" in children, which should have been mentioned in its attached leaflet.

  • White House gets boxed in on inflation

    President Biden is boxed in by high inflation, leaving him with few options to take the heat off on an issue that is hurting his party politically. Biden has limited control over inflation beyond proposing policies and investments that could take months, if not years, to make an impact. It’s also hard for the president…

  • White House releases financial disclosures for Biden, Harris

    The White House released financial disclosure reports for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday showing that the president's personal finances have changed little since last year. Biden's report, which includes information on first lady Jill Biden, showed that he earned a modest amount of outside income during his first year as president, pulling in almost $30,000 in book royalties. Harris reported significantly more in book royalties.

  • Treasury: Russia war bolsters need to combat illicit finance

    The Treasury Department laid out recommendations Friday for tightening laws to guard against money laundering and illicit threats to the U.S. financial system, citing the conduct of Russians backing the invasion of Ukraine as evidence of how loopholes are being exploited. Treasury’s 32-page strategy document outlines recommendations to close loopholes in anti-money laundering laws, combat the use of real estate for money laundering schemes and enhance information-sharing between the government and private sector financial firms. “Illicit finance is a major national security threat and nowhere is that more apparent than in Russia’s war against Ukraine, supported by decades of corruption by Russian elites,” said Elizabeth Rosenberg, Treasury’s assistant secretary for terrorist financing.

  • If You Get Seriously Uncomfortable After a Mosquito Bite, You Could Have This Syndrome

    People who develop a severe allergy to mosquito bites may have a condition known as skeeter syndrome. Here’s what you need to know.

  • MAGA ‘Audit’ Shrugged Off Complaint About Doorknocking Pedophile

    Photo Illustration by The Daily BeastOn Feb. 23, a resident of Otero County, New Mexico sent a worried email to one of the county’s three commissioners.“My neighbor was a volunteer for [children’s aid group] CASA and she recognized someone who came to her door asking how she voted in November 2021 as someone who either was convicted or pleaded guilty to sex with a child,” the Otero County resident wrote. “She is terrified. She has grandchildren she cares for. Did the County perform background ch

  • A teacher crisis: Educators leaving their profession in record numbers

    Educators are leaving their jobs in record numbers across the country and Ohio is not immune.

  • Can ‘Big John’ Fetterman help Democrats win back the working class?

    The heavy favorite for Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate nomination may test whether progressivism in different packaging can broaden its appeal.

  • These 20 Athletes Have Cool Non Athletic Talents That Nobody Talks About

    These jocks got skills!View Entire Post ›

  • Suspicious Clarence Thomas Complains He's 'Looking Over' His Shoulder Since Leak

    Thomas called the leak "tremendously bad" for the court and "kind of an infidelity."