As Tech Employees Party, Contract Workers Get Left Out

The office holiday party is where employees gather to celebrate the past year and look forward to the next. It can be a time to gossip and bond with colleagues and bring home stories and swag. And at major tech companies that are notorious for both their lavishholidayparties and widespread use of contract employees, it’s yet one more perk those employees don’t get to share.

Compared with common full-time employee benefits like high-quality health insurance, paid family leave and retirement-plan employer contributions, a party invite may seem a small matter, but it’s a difficult-to-avoid annual indication of contractors’ second-class status. And it unfolds publicly.

In many cases, tech contractors work at the same buildings, work on the same projects and eat the same food as full-time employees, without getting the same perks and benefits. One Apple contractor said that he did not even know about the company’s holiday party this year until after it took place. Jaime, a former Google contractor who asked that we not use her last name, said that contractors were not invited to the holiday party during her time at the company. She said the event, which took place in multiple rooms and multiple floors of a rented space, is one of the flashiest perks Google offers. Contractors could attend only if they were a direct employee’s guest.

Asking and waiting for a willing and able employee to extend an invitation could make a contractor feel “like a charity case,” said Jaime, who was unable to score an invite.

Two Google contractors, who declined to be identified out of fear of jeopardizing their employment, said the party policy for contractors continues. Google’s 2018 holiday parties in California’s Bay Area took place at San Francisco City Hall, the Contemporary Jewish Museum, the Palace of Fine Arts, the M.H. de Young Memorial Museum and the Galleria at the San Francisco Design Center, among other locations, according to people who attended.

You are doing work for this company on site full time, and it feels kind of arbitrary and kind of cruel. Jaime, former Google contractor

“Once we were there, it was fine,” said a Google contractor who works on site and scored a plus-one. “But the whole getting of the ticket felt far more burdensome than it needed to be. It felt desperate [to ask].”

The purgatory of contract work

Contract workers outnumbered employees for the first time at Google last year, according to a Bloomberg report in July. One current Google contractor with access to the figures estimated that there are roughly 97,400 full-time employees and 97,300 contractors worldwide at Google’s parent company, Alphabet, not counting workers in facilities, food service, security, transportation, travel and certain wellness services.

Such contracting is not a temporary annoyance; it can be a second-tier citizenship that can last for years. And members of this shadow workforce are growing increasingly disgruntled about their treatment, demanding better wages and access to all-staff communications, among other things.

“For most [temps, vendors and contractors] here, it’s not like we’re a temp filling in for the week at the front desk. It feels like a regular job,” one Google contractor said. But then there are everyday reminders ― like not getting invited to a company party ― that remind contractors theirs is not like a regular job with career development opportunities.

“It’s natural to feel like you have a foot in the door as a contractor, but TVCs are not seen as a pipeline to employment at Google,” said a Google contractor.

Yana Calou is the director of training and engagement at nonprofit Coworker.org, which supports employees working toward improving employment conditions. Calou speaks with employees and contractors at Google, Apple, Facebook and others and said that employees may be discouraged from interacting with contractors.

At Google, for example, there are strict guidelines for how employees should treat contractors, The Guardian reported. Contractors may not get simple perks like company T-shirts. They may not be invited to team off-site events or all-hands meetings. And they must wear different-colored badges identifying them as contractors.