Tech executive Bob Lee dead in reported stabbing in San Francisco

A man stabbed to death early Tuesday morning near downtown San Francisco was well-known tech executive Bob Lee, sources told CBS Bay Area.

The 43-year-old Lee was the chief product officer of San Francisco-based cryptocurrency startup MobileCoin. He also started Cash App and was a former chief technology officer of Square.

MobileCoin issued a statement saying Lee had died, but it didn't say how.

"Our dear friend and colleague, Bob Lee passed away yesterday at the age of 43, survived by a loving family and collection of close friends and collaborators," the company's statement said, describing Lee as "a dynamo, a force of nature ... the genuine article."

Officers responded at about 2:35 a.m. to a report of a stabbing in the city's Rincon Hill neighborhood and found the victim, who was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there, police said.

The city's medical examiner's office hadn't yet identified the victim as of Tuesday evening, but friends of Lee told CBS Bay Area he was the victim.

MobileCoin CPO Bob Lee / Credit: MobileCoin

No arrest has been made in the case and San Francisco police haven't released any details about any possible suspects.

On Twitter Tuesday evening, a flood of messages eulogized Lee. Many included his @crazybob Twitter handle.

Was scheduled to work on @mobilecoin with you tomorrow AM @crazybob. You always believed in me, I’ll be forever grateful.



Committed to seeing this project for as long as the Team will have me, to the very end. — Kyle Zink (@kylezink) April 5, 2023

@crazybob was one of a kind. May his memory be a blessing. — Ryan Gilbert (@rgoffice) April 5, 2023

RIP to one of the realist most brilliant humans I’ve ever met @crazybob 😔💔



Rip Bob Lee



CTO Square

CTO Mobile Coin

Creator of Cash App



And a rad single Dad 🙏 — Joshua Charles (@JoshCDonaldson) April 5, 2023

