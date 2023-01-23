Tech’s Ferocious Rally Raises Bar for Earnings as Red Flags Wave

Tech’s Ferocious Rally Raises Bar for Earnings as Red Flags Wave
Jeran Wittenstein and Ryan Vlastelica
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US tech shares are trouncing a broad market rally to start the year, a source of concern for some traders bracing for the sector’s worst earnings slump since 2016.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Nasdaq 100 Stock Index surged 2.2% Monday as investors turned a blind eye to the risk of a US recession and loaded up on stocks that were among last year’s biggest losers. The tech-heavy benchmark is on pace for its best month since July. It’s gained nearly 9% in January, about double the gain in the S&P 500 Index.

The furious rally is coming even as profit estimates are declining and as Federal Reserve officials advocate for more policy tightening to combat inflation, pushing up long-term borrowing costs in the sort of toxic backdrop that undermined the shares in 2022. The rubber is about to hit the road on Tuesday, when technology earnings kick off with Microsoft Corp. and chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc. reporting after markets close.

“People are getting giddy about the market again,” said Michael Matousek, head trader at US Global Investors. “There’s a sense that the negative news is already out there and that the upside is now here. That means that if we see some bad misses this season, we could be in store for a lot of disappointment.”

Strength in tech was on display nearly everywhere on Monday after reports that Microsoft is investing $10 billion in ChatGPT maker OpenAI, while activist Elliott Investment Management took a multi-billion dollar position in Salesforce Inc. The Philadelphia semiconductor index jumped 5%, led by Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Marvell Technology Inc. Apple Inc. gained 2.4%, while Tesla Inc. surged 7.7%.

The strength comes in the wake of announcements of thousands of job cuts across the tech sector as the companies gird for the risk of weaker economic growth. So far, investors are taking the dismissals as a net positive that would help prop up slumping margins.

Microsoft, which began slashing 10,000 jobs last week, is expected to report its slowest quarterly revenue growth since 2017. Wall Street is focused on the outlook for spending by businesses as well as cloud-computing services.

Bank of America Corp. strategists are among those warning the cost-saving measures don’t bode well for growth.

“This presages waning tech demand, suggesting that forward sales are likely to be lower,” strategists including Savita Subramanian wrote in a note to clients on Jan. 22.

Michael Wilson, chief US equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, expects technology stocks to face pressure.

Last year’s underperformance was “the mirror image of what we’ve experienced in the last seven years,” he said on Bloomberg Television on Monday. “To think that that’s all completed now I think would be naive.”

(Updates share prices throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft expands its pact with OpenAI in 'multibillion dollar' deal

    Microsoft is pouring billions of dollars into OpenAI to expact their pact.

  • These 2 Semiconductor Stocks Are Seen Gaining From AI, ChatGPT

    Wall Street analysts are turning more positive on semiconductor stocks as some segments heat up, including graphics chips for AI.

  • Amazon Union Organizer in Alabama Says He Was Fired

    (Bloomberg) -- An Amazon.com Inc. warehouse worker who helped lead a hotly contested union campaign in Bessemer, Alabama, said he was abruptly terminated without explanation.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfEurope Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Real Estate ReversalPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellDarryl

  • Microsoft To Pull Down Curtains On AltspaceVR Social VR Platform, Focus On Metaverse Platform

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) prepared to sunset the AltpaceVR platform on March 10, 2023, and shifted focus to support immersive experiences powered by the metaverse platform Microsoft Mesh. Through Mesh-enabled experiences, people can gather as 3D avatars of themselves in mixed reality. Microsoft initially believed in social VR as a fun place for immersive games and its power to bring people together, build connections, and create shared experiences. However, now, Microsoft looked to tap the o

  • 10-year Treasury yield ticks up to 3.5% as Fed goes quiet

    Treasury yields are modestly higher on Monday to kick off a week of light U.S. economic data, but a steady flow of corporate earnings.

  • These Are 5 Of The Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • The Funded: Microsoft confirmed it's investing billions in OpenAI

    As part of a multiyear deal, Microsoft will reportedly invest a whopping $10 billion in the developer of ChatGPT.

  • Elon Musk Testifies He Had Funding to Take Tesla Private, Citing SpaceX, Saudi Arabia

    Investors said they lost money because of what Mr. Musk tweeted in 2018 about potentially taking the electric-car maker private.

  • Musk Says Saudis Unequivocally Wanted to Take Tesla Private

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk told a jury that his 2018 tweet announcing a proposal to take Tesla Inc. private included the possibility of using his holdings in SpaceX to help finance the transaction, along with a multibillion-dollar commitment by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfEurope Is Bracing for a S

  • Microsoft Stock Rises Ahead of Tuesday Earnings

    Shares of Microsoft rose 1.7% on Monday, as investors eyed the tech stock ahead of the company's earnings report this week. Microsoft is due to share quarterly results on Tuesday after the bell, among the first megacap tech companies slated to report earnings this season. Tech stocks have rebounded to start the new year after taking a beating in 2022 amid rising interest rates. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up nearly 9% in 2023, outperforming the other major stock indexes. Microsoft on Mond

  • Tesla stock adds to rally as Elon Musk defends ‘funding secured’ tweets

    MARKET PULSE Tesla Inc. (TSLA) stock added to a rally Monday as Chief Executive Elon Musk took the witness stand in a federal trial in San Francisco revolving around his “funding secured” tweets in 2018.

  • Big Trouble Is Coming for Enterprise Software Stocks, Analyst Warns

    This could be the toughest year for enterprise software companies in a long time, Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick said, cutting his ratings on a slew of stocks. “We expect 2023 to be another volatile year for software stocks with investors seeking confirmation of a bottom as fundamentals likely deteriorate further,” Zelnick wrote in a research note on Monday. Zelnick and his team reduced their ratings on Check Point Software Technologies (ticker: CHKP), CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), Matterport (MTTR), SentinelOne (S), and Workday (WDAY) to Hold from Buy.

  • Why Micron Was Rallying Today

    A good day for semiconductors included positive analyst notes and potential consolidation in the NAND industry.

  • These 3 Tech Giants Are Too Good to Pass Up

    Three of the largest companies by market capitalization, namely Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), all have signaled that challenging times are ahead. As equities continue to decline, it may be close to an opportune time to buy up some shares in these three companies. Just this week, investors learned that Microsoft is planning to lay off 10,000 employees, or roughly 5% of its workforce.

  • Why AT&T's Own 2023 Free Cash Flow Outlook Will Move T Stock

    Wall Street analysts say 2023 free cash flow guidance will be key for AT&T stock when the telecom reports earnings on Jan. 25.

  • Small Package-Delivery Companies Grow as Businesses Seek Alternatives to UPS, FedEx

    Regional shipping companies across the U.S. are expanding their operations to pick up business from bigger rivals.

  • Microsoft Invests $10 Billion in ChatGPT Maker OpenAI

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is investing $10 billion in OpenAI, whose artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT has lit up the internet since its introduction in November, amassing more than a million users within days and touching off a fresh debate over the role of AI in the workplace.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfEurope Is Bracing f

  • Microsoft invests billions more dollars in OpenAI, extends partnership

    Microsoft today said that it's extending its partnership with OpenAI, the startup behind art- and text-generating AI systems like ChatGPT, DALL-E 2 and GPT-3, with a "multi-year, multi-billion-dollar" investment. OpenAI says that the infusion of new capital -- the exact amount of which wasn't disclosed -- will be used to continue its independent research and develop AI that's "safe, useful and powerful." The optics aren't the best for Microsoft, which just last week announced plans to lay off 10,000 employees as a part of broader cost-cutting measures.

  • AT&T could ‘turn the corner’ on a key metric this year

    AT&T Inc. scored praise for its subscriber performance last year, and now the company will look to win over Wall Street on another key metric

  • Discover Financial, Kimberly Clark, Johnson & Johnson and Synchrony Financial are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

    Discover Financial, Kimberly Clark, Johnson & Johnson and Synchrony Financial are highlights of Zacks Earnings Preview article.