Tech giants to be forced to tackle Russian disinformation

Tech giants Google and Facebook will be forced to tackle Russian war propaganda and other harmful content online or face multibillion euro fines under new rules unveiled by the EU.

Lawmakers in Brussels signed off on tough rules to make Big Tech remove illegal content from their platforms more quickly and protect users’ online rights as part of a major clampdown.

The Digital Services Act, announced in the early hours of yesterday morning, will mean tech platforms will have to step up their action against Russia’s information war being waged on social media. The Kremlin has sought to use disinformation and propaganda online as part of its invasion of Ukraine.

Thierry Breton, commissioner for the internal market, said: “With the DSA, the time of big online platforms behaving like they are too big to care is coming to an end.”

The rules mean tech giants risk fines of up to 6pc of global revenue or bans in the EU if they fail to take action. For the biggest tech firms, it could mean paying multibillion fines for the most serious breaches.

In a major tightening of online regulation, the measures also seek to limit how tech giants target young users with ads, force platforms to reveal their algorithms, and crack down on illegal goods and content online, such as hate speech.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said it will mean that “what is illegal offline will effectively be illegal online in the EU”.

Claudia Prettner, legal and policy adviser at Amnesty Tech, said it is a “watershed moment” that will put the “brakes on Big Tech’s unchecked power”, adding: “For too long, our most intimate data has been weaponised to undermine our right to privacy, amplify disinformation, fuel racism, and even influence our own beliefs and opinions.”

It comes as the UK presses ahead with its own Online Safety Bill, a wide-ranging set of measures to force Big Tech to police their platforms despite fears of “Orwellian” censorship.