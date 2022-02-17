Tech giants offer new lifelines to businesses

Hope King
·2 min read

More tech companies are creeping into banking and lending, offering new lifelines to small businesses.

Why it matters: Tech’s stronghold on customer and sales data enables them to fine-tune support while businesses gain more options for borrowing.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • The availability of these options became crucial during the pandemic, especially if services businesses couldn't get all or any financial support through the Paycheck Protection Program.

  • Square Loans, for example, facilitated more than $9 billion in small business and Paycheck Protection Program loans to more than 460,000 Square sellers, with an average loan size of $6,750.

Driving the news: Delivery platform DoorDash last week became the latest tech giant to start offering banking services in the form of cash advances.

How it works: DoorDash offers varying amounts to its partner restaurants depending on sales history, instead of a credit check.

  • Restaurants can get the money in as little as 1-2 days, the company says, and repayment is based on a one-time fee and percentage of daily sales.

The big picture: Small businesses, 99.9% of all U.S. firms, have come to rely more on digital services to reach customers or to accept payment.

  • As a result, platforms like Square (now part of Block), Stripe, Toast and Shopify, have real-time access to data on how a business is doing — unlike traditional banks.

Flashback: Taking advantage of this entrenched relationship, Square last year started offering savings and checking accounts to businesses on top of cash advance services which began officially in 2014.

  • Restaurant management platform Toast started offering loans in 2019, as did payment processor Stripe.

  • E-commerce platform Shopify introduced its merchant cash advance program in 2016.

By the numbers: Average loans from regional and large national banks are around $146,000 and $593,000, respectively.

  • Square small business loans range from $300 to $250,000 while Shopify Capital says its funding amounts can range from $200 to $2 million.

  • Parafin, the fintech startup that underwrites the risk of DoorDash's services, says its advances have typically been below $50,000 during DoorDash's soft launch.

What they're saying: Advances can increase loyalty to the tech platform itself—increasing the likelihood that DoorDash partner restaurants won't head to a competitor like Grubhub, Vineet Goel, Parafin co-founder, tells Axios.

  • Separately, Toast's senior vice president of Fintech and Employee/Payroll Nick DeLeonardis tells Axios that there is substantial demand for faster access to capital in the restaurant industry because applying for typical bank loans can take weeks or months.

  • Restaurants are also often rejected due to common challenges within the industry, like thin profit margins and seasonality, he added.

What to watch: Potential regulatory scrutiny.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories