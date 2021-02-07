Tech giants are responsible for online child abuse, Chief Constable says

Facebook an other tech giants have been accused of failing to stop abuse online

Tech giants such as Facebook are helping to facilitate child sex abuse on a massive scale, one of the country’s most senior police officers has said.

Simon Bailey, who is the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) lead on child safety, said the internet was not a safe space for youngsters and he warned parents that paedophiles were stalking popular social media sites where it was far too easy for them to groom and abuse children.

In an extraordinarily damning assessment, Mr Bailey accused the multi-billion pound tech companies of failing to do enough to prevent the problem adding: “Without them the abuse wouldn’t be able to take place…I hold them responsible.”

Describing child sex abuse as the “greatest societal threat” we are facing, he said the scale of the problem meant the police could no longer deal with it alone.

Mr Bailey explained that there were now more than 17 million indecent images of children circulating online that could be accessed in just three clicks.

He said firms such as Facebook and Google had the technology to prevent the spread of indecent images as well as the ability to monitor what went on in chatrooms where grooming took place, but he said they had repeatedly failed to apply the appropriate safeguards.

“They are not doing enough to prevent the uploading, the sharing and the viewing of images and despite my very best efforts to shine a light on this, I don’t think their role in the facilitation of all of this has been truly appreciated, because without them the abuse wouldn’t be able to take place in so many cases,” he said.

Mr Bailey went on: “Ultimately the companies must absolutely bear the responsibility for allowing so much of this abuse to take place and I hold them responsible.”

Chief Constable Simon Bailey has said he holds tech firms responsible for online abuse

His comments come as a shocking new television documentary reveals the ease with which predatory paedophiles are able to exploit popular internet platforms to groom and abuse children.

Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles, which is broadcast on Channel 4 this evening, reveals how sex abusers operate with such openess they even use sexually explicit usernames while scouring children’s chatrooms looking for victims.

After entering the Chat Avenue, children’s platform, one undercover officer, posing as a paedophile with a daughter, is contacted by 24 times in just two hours by other sex abusers.

A convicted paedophile, with the username Bodycount, is later arrested, charged and jailed, after attempting to travel from his home in Burnley, Lancashire to abuse the fictional child.

Mr Bailey said he hoped the documentary would serve as a warning to online paedophiles that undercover officers were out there trying to snare them.

But he conceded that the police’s efforts were barely scratching the surface and said that it was not realistic to suggest “we can arrest our way out of the problem”.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has estimated that 300,000 people in Britain have a sexual interest in children, but Mr Bailey warned that was just the “tip of the iceberg” and he feared it would not be long before that figure went up.

There are now millions of indecent images of children circulating online

He also urged parents and guardians to monitor closely what websites their children were using and warned that just because a youngster was at home in their bedroom did not mean they were safe from online abusers.

Mr Bailey described one case in which a young girl, who had been groomed, could be seen abusing herself on camera while her mother could be heard in the background calling “darling dinner's nearly ready”.

He explained: “Some companies have responded and some have put moderation in place but it is the big market leaders that actually bear responsibility for making sure the internet is a safe place for our children and our grandchildren to go and ultimately at this moment in time it is not safe.

“For me the key message for every parent, every grandparent, every guardian is that they need to be curious around what their children are doing in the online space."

Mr Bailey said he hoped the Online Harms White Paper would finally force the big tech firms to take their responsibilities seriously.

“Ultimately the online harms white paper is all about bringing legislation to the fore that would see Ofcom given the powers to effectively fine and deal with the directors of these companies. And we are never ever going to stop what we are seeing and what this programme shines a light on, until such a time that the companies take their responsibility seriously and actually put a stop to it.”

A spokesman for Facebook said: “Child exploitation and grooming have no place on our platforms. Using industry-leading technology, over 99 pe cent of child exploitation content we remove from Facebook and Instagram is found and taken down before it's reported to us.

"We also use a combination of technology and behavioural signals to detect and prevent grooming, or potentially inappropriate interactions between a minor and an adult. "We have 35,000 people working in our safety and security team to keep our platforms safe.

"And we collaborate with child protection experts and law enforcement, reporting content directly to The Child Exploitation and Online Protection Command and The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children."

:: Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles airs on Channel 4 at 9pm on Monday.