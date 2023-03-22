IT tech for Hopewell schools arrested for child-pornography distribution

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — An employee of the Hopewell school system has been charged in Colonial Heights with five counts of distributing child pornography.

According to a Colonial Heights Police social-media post, Jonathan Estrada, 22, of Chesterfield County, was arrested Monday at a residence in the 4000 block of Birdbrook Drive in southern Chesterfield. His arrest was part of a city police investigation, and was done with the assistance of Virginia State Police and the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Estrada is being held on a $15,000 bond at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.

Estrada was employed as an IT technician for Hopewell City Public Schools. In a statement, the school division said it "will work cooperatively with law enforcement to ensue the health and safety of our students." It added that Estrada "does not pose any immediate threat" to students, faculty or staff.

