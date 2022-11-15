Tech investor Draper sours on China, says it has left the free market

·2 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - China is no longer a place to invest and has left "the free market" under President Xi Jinping, said U.S. venture capitalist Tim Draper, an early investor in Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX.

Draper was also an early and prominent investor in Chinese search engine Baidu Inc, but he is now turning his attention to Taiwan, home to companies such as TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker.

"I used to be an investor in China," he told Reuters late on Monday after arriving in Taipei.

"Then I got an early indication that China was going to leave the free market and I decided that that was not a place I wanted to invest," Draper said, without elaborating.

He said he is looking for more opportunities in the space sector, visiting Taiwan's space programme on Monday night in the tech hub of Hsinchu.

Draper, whose reality TV show "Meet the Drapers" just finished its fifth season, said Taiwan was a natural place to look for investments especially given the stumbling of China's economy as Xi's government enacts tough COVID-19 controls.

In late 2020, China began a crackdown on the once-freewheeling internet and tech "platform economy", which includes e-commerce and social media, though the government began easing up this year to try and bolster growth.

China has repeatedly said it remains committed to welcoming foreign investors and opening up. Chinese policymakers pledged last week that growth was still a priority and they would press on with reforms.

Taiwan has a booming tech scene connected to its sprawling semiconductor supply chain. Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc disclosed a more than $4.1 billion investment in TSMC stock on Monday.

Xi has been stepping up pressure on Taiwan to accept China's sovereignty claims, and held war games near the island in August after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei, underscoring Taiwan's precarious international position.

"I'm just hoping that President Xi hasn't lost his mind completely," Draper said, referring to a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan.

Draper is also a big fan of "awesome" Elon Musk, even with the drama swirling around Musk's takeover of Twitter and investor concerns that it is distracting him from Tesla Inc and SpaceX.

"This is a guy who can get a lot done," Draper said. "So I think you've got a busy person who is getting a lot done and I'm sure he's figured out what he's capable of doing in each place. Good for him."

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war

    Leaders of the world’s largest economies remain divided over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but they appeared ready Tuesday to convey a strong message from most condemning the nine-month war that has devastated Ukraine and sent food and energy prices soaring. A draft declaration by leaders of the Group of 20 major economies under discussion Tuesday echoes the condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine by the United Nations, while acknowledging differing views among members. The statement seen Tuesday by The Associated Press “deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation” and “demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine."

  • Biden, Jokowi Unveil $20 Billion Deal to Wean Indonesia Off Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo will announce a climate finance deal providing $20 billion to help Indonesia pivot away from coal power.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapThe funding deal, broke

  • Japan, US Collaborating on Next-Generation Chips, Nishimura Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Japan and the US are working together to make the next generation of semiconductors, while also collaborating with a broad range of Asian nations to strengthen chip supply chains.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as

  • Stocks Lifted by Fed Pivot Hopes, China Relations: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Bulls piled back into global stock markets, encouraged by an easing in Sino-US tensions and growing confidence that the Federal Reserve will be able to slow its rate hiking pace.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapEurope’s

  • Japan's economy shrinks as consumers hold back on spending

    The annual rate shows how the economy would have grown if the quarterly rate were to continue for a year. Japan’s GDP, or the sum of the value of a nation’s products and services, was weaker than analysts had expected, coming after three quarters of moderate growth. Like many nations, Japan has suffered as the coronavirus pandemic slammed industrial production and tourism.

  • NYC overwhelmingly passes three ballot measures proposed by the Racial Justice Commission

    Three racial New York City ballot measures suggested by the city's Racial Justice Commission overwhelmingly passed during Tuesday's midterm elections in the city.

  • U.S., Japan and partners mobilise $20 billion to move Indonesia away from coal power

    NUSA DUA, Indonesia/SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - A coalition of countries will mobilise $20 billion of public and private finance to help Indonesia shut coal power plants and bring forward the sector's peak emissions date by seven years to 2030, the United States, Japan and partners announced on Tuesday. The Indonesia Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), more than a year in the making, "is probably the single largest climate finance transaction or partnership ever", a U.S. Treasury official told reporters. The Indonesia JETP is based on last year's $8.5 billion initiative to help South Africa more quickly decarbonise its power sector that was launched at COP26 in Glasgow by the United States, Britain and European Union.

  • Republican Kari Lake narrows gap in Arizona governor race

    The nation's last undecided race for governor got even closer Sunday as Democrat Katie Hobbs' lead shrank against Republican Kari Lake in the race to lead Arizona, but it was too early to call. Hobbs led by 26,000 votes, a 1 point margin, down about 10,000 votes from a day earlier. The Associated Press has not yet called the race because there are still too many votes left to count to conclude Hobbs’ lead is insurmountable.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry reveals 5 stocks he bought last quarter - after slashing his portfolio to a single holding

    Burry's new bets on the likes of Qurate Retail and Charter Communications lifted the value of his portfolio from about $3 million to over $41 million.

  • People Who "Divorced Over Money" Are Sharing The Breaking Point That Ended Their Marriage, And It’s Wild

    "My ex refused to work, even when I begged him to. We lived on my salary alone, and it was so hard. Eventually, I just snapped and asked for a divorce. It’s been six months since I filed, and I already have more savings than we ever had as a couple."View Entire Post ›

  • Crypto investors are pulling bitcoin from exchanges at a rate of 106,000 per month, a near-record amount as FTX collapse shakes faith in central platforms

    Bitcoin outflows from exchanges by investors big and small climbed with the implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire, Glassnode figures show.

  • COVID-Denying Medical Group Implodes Over Founder’s Extravagant Spending

    mpi34/MediaPunch/IPX via APWhen employees at leading COVID pseudoscience group America’s Frontline Doctors tried to log in to work last week, they found themselves locked out of their email accounts. The nonprofit quickly fell into factions, with employees holding rival Zoom meetings to plot who would take over the group.The organization’s exiled founder, Dr. Simone Gold, tried unsuccessfully to gain access to a private Zoom call, only to find herself stuck in a waiting room. In internal emails,

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Cryptocurrency Solana Collapses in FTX Scandal

    The token is the first big victim of the abrupt implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Meta to cut more than 700 Seattle-area jobs

    Facebook's parent company said last week it was reducing its headcount by 13% after reporting disappointing third quarter results.

  • Suze Orman Says This Is the Best Place for Money You Need Within 5 Years

    You may, for example, want to keep money you need for near-term bills in your checking account. Instead, you should keep it in a place where it will be nice and secure -- a savings account. Of course, the downside of keeping your money in a savings account is losing out on the higher return you might get in a brokerage account.

  • ‘We’ll prove them all wrong.’ Michael Saylor, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek, and El Salvador’s president defend crypto in the wake of FTX’s crash

    Cryptocurrency could survive the current downturn, but even industry backers say regulators need to step in.

  • Matt Damon Crypto.com's Coin Is in Free Fall

    Days after the FTX debacle, all eyes are now on rival Crypto.com. For some Crypto.com could be the next cryptocurrency company to face a severe liquidity crisis as the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX is prompting greater scrutiny in the digital assets industry. Marszalek claimed Crypto.com has an exposure of under $10 million to FTX when the firm went bankrupt on November 11.

  • Chinese tech billionaire Richard Liu gives up front office roles and direct ownership at JD, but is he still in control?

    One of China's most prominent tech tycoons is relinquishing direct ownership and executive roles in various entities under the business empire he founded nearly a quarter century ago, triggering questions about his next steps after the abrupt end of a lengthy legal battle in the US involving a rape allegation. Richard Liu Qiangdong, the billionaire founder of JD.com and the world's 155th richest man with an estimated net worth of US$10.8 billion, has surrendered his 45 per cent stakes in each of

  • First Mover Americas: FTX Faces Criminal Probe

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for Nov. 14, 2022. First Mover is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter that contextualizes the latest actions in the crypto markets.