Tech leads equities' rebound as Powell sticks to script

Ceremony marking the end of trading in 2021 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) in Tokyo
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Westbrook
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Tom Westbrook

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Stocks and commodities rose in relief and the dollar hit a six-week low on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish than expected in testimony to Congress, as he charts a path out of pandemic policy settings.

Bonds have also steadied after beginning the year with a rout, though a new test looms later in the day when U.S. inflation data is expected to come in red hot.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1% to a one-month high, led by a 3.5% jump for tech stocks in Hong Kong. [.HK]

Japan's Nikkei rose 1.9%. [.T]

Powell told a congressional hearing on his confirmation for a second term at the helm of the central bank that the economy could handle the COVID-19 surge and tighter monetary policy.

But he did not go into any new details beyond what traders already gleaned from the minutes of last months' Fed meeting and that turned out to be enough to staunch selling in the Treasury market and U.S. tech stocks.

"One of our main takeaways ... was that the sense of urgency on tightening has not obviously heightened compared to the last time we heard from Powell in December," analysts at NatWest markets said in a note.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 recorded their best sessions of 2022, rising 1.4% and 0.9%, respectively. S&P 500 futures were steady in early Asia trade. [.N]

In the bond market, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were steady at 1.7374% and have pulled back about 7 basis points (bps) from an almost two-year high hit on Monday. [US/]

Commodities also caught a boost and Brent crude futures leapt 3.5% overnight and inched above $84 per barrel for the first time in two months on Wednesday. U.S. crude rose 3.8% overnight and was last up 0.3% to $81.45 a barrel.

One note of caution was sounded and shares in vaccine-makers Moderna and BioNTech were dumped when the World Health Organization said that more research was needed about the efficacy of vaccines against Omicron.

DOLLAR STALLS

Chinese data showed factory gate price rises are slowing - perhaps a clue that global price pressures could ease.

Later on Wednesday, at 1330 GMT, U.S. inflation data is due and headline year-on-year CPI is forecast to hit an almost four-decade high of 7%.

Yet with Powell having already acknowledged the need to act soon to contain prices, analysts think some new surprise might be needed to move U.S. yields or the dollar higher.

The greenback fell through its 200-day moving average against a basket of currencies overnight and dropped a touch further to a six-week low of 95.563 on Wednesday. [FRX/]

At $1.1367, it is at the bottom of its recent range against the euro. It has steadied at 115.29 yen but fell overnight against the Aussie and kiwi.

"There is already a lot of hawkish news in the price," said Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley.

"The dollar may need to see some pullback and fresh news on the interest rate front before finding direction."

Sterling, meanwhile, has been surging and touched a two-month top of $1.3642 in early Asia trade as investors see Britain overcoming a wave of COVID-19 cases led by the Omicron variant and have priced in a nearly 80% chance of Bank of England rate hike in February.

The dollar's overnight weakness helped gold to its best percentage gain for a month, though at $1,819 an ounce it is still hemmed in a range it has kept for half a year. [GOL/]

Cryptocurrencies were steady with investors comforted that bitcoin's support at $40,000 held this week. Bitcoin last bought $42,600.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Singer Mary Lambert blasts doctor's office for 'shocking' experience as 'fat patient'

    Grammy-nominee Mary Lambert shared her recent experience at a radiology office where they didn't have medical gowns big enough for her, and the equipment needed for her imaging was too small.

  • Mexican judge issues arrest warrants in 'Fast and Furious' arms trafficking case

    A Mexican judge issued seven arrest warrants on Sunday linked to the "Fast and Furious" gunrunning scandal, when U.S. federal officials allowed around 2,000 firearms to be trafficked into Mexico.The Mexican attorney general's office announced the warrants Sunday, naming three of the targets, including drug kingpin Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.The other two targets named were Genaro García Luna, who served as Public Security secretary under former...

  • Rivian: No Pain, No Gain

    Rivian (RIVN) stock quickly grabbed the headlines following its November IPO; shares surged out the gate but have since retreated by 50% from the early highs. For those investors who thought the EV startup was well-positioned and connected to ride off into the sunset with the EV spoils in the trunk, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas would like a word. “Rivian investors need to keep near term expectations managed,” said the 5-star analyst. “To Rivian investors thinking that the road to 1 million units

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Rivian Screwed Up. Here's How It Can Do Better.

    As I write this, it's only Tuesday morning -- but electric-vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) is already having a tough week. Rivian investors woke up Tuesday to two unhappy (and maybe related) bits of news. First, did you know that the company's chief operating officer, Rod Copes, left in December?

  • J.P. Morgan’s 2 Stock Picks With Over 80% Upside Potential

    Less than two weeks into the new year, the key question is coming clear: should we buy the dip? The markets are swooning a bit, so far in January. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are registering losses in 2022’s cumulative trading sessions – 2% on the S&P, and 4.5% on the NASDAQ. A combination of headwinds and tailwinds are pushing on equities. The former include the Omicron wave of COVID-19, as well as ongoing disruptions in the supply chains and labor markets. On the positive side, Omicron is

  • World’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- It was once hailed as the future of Chinese banking, a privately run lender that would mint money by outmaneuvering its state-owned rivals.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameA

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • Stimulus Update: $5,000 in Stimulus Money Can Soon Be Claimed by These Americans

    Under the current law, many Americans will unfortunately not receive any coronavirus stimulus money in 2022. Lawmakers have shown no recent interest in providing a fourth stimulus check. The group of people who can claim $5,000 in stimulus money in 2022 includes individuals who added a new child to their family in 2021.

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • Meet man who’s introducing your grown kids to financial advice with a simple template

    He has helped thousands, perhaps millions, of families

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com

  • Worried About Inflation? Check Out This 7% Treasury Savings Bond.

    Good old savings bonds, the ones that come with inflation protection, are now yielding more than 7%. One of the best deals for savers now are Treasury Series I savings bonds now paying a 7.12% interest rate.

  • Will Bank of America Stock Hit $100 in 2022?

    Bank of America's (NYSE: BAC) business transformation since the depths of the financial crisis has been simply remarkable under Brian Moynihan's leadership. Over the past 10 years, Bank of America has delivered a staggering 820% total return, and investors who bought during the worst points of the financial crisis have done even better. With several catalysts that could drive profits higher in 2022 and beyond, could Bank of America, which currently trades for about $49, reach $100 within the next year?

  • Turbine Collapse Spurs TransAlta to Rebuild Canada Wind Farm

    (Bloomberg) -- A Canadian renewable-power company will replace foundations at a New Brunswick wind farm after engineers determined a turbine collapse in October stemmed from design flaws.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccin

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.