Tech Leads Rally as Chinese Stocks in Hong Kong Extend Rebound

Charlotte Yang and John Cheng
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks extended their recovery from a rout earlier this week, as investors focused on a slew of earnings and awaited further policy guidance following the Party congress.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, a gauge of Chinese equities trading in Hong Kong, gained more than 3% early Thursday. The third day of advance helped pare losses from a historic 7.3% plunge on Monday. Tech stocks led the gains, aided by declines in the dollar and Treasury yields.

The moves track a jump in US-listed Chinese stocks overnight, and suggest sentiment has stabilized somewhat after President Xi Jinping’s renewed power grip at the leadership gathering dismayed investors. While Xi’s dominance suggests the Covid Zero policy and curbs on private enterprise will likely stay, some are starting to focus on cheap valuations and resilient corporate earnings.

Wuxi AppTec Co. and ZTE Corp. are among companies that reported a jump in third-quarter earnings.

“The rebound is simply because stocks are cheap and oversold,” said Vey-Sern Ling, an analyst at Union Bancaire Privee. “But for any sustained rally we need to see real catalysts from China” including progress on geopolitics, changes to Covid Zero and improvement on the domestic economy, he said.

The CSI 300 Index, a benchmark for mainland shares, edged higher on Thursday, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index jumped more than 3%.

Still, few expect Chinese stocks to stage a smooth recovery amid Beijing’s growing tension with the US over thorny issues including tech exports and Taiwan. A lockdown in one of Wuhan’s central districts is also the latest reminder that the economy’s growth will continue to be hampered by Covid curbs.

Morgan Stanley strategists slashed targets across key equity gauges for China and Hong Kong, citing “heightened volatility and equity risk premium” following the Party congress.

The market will continue to debate “policy priority and the direction of China’s economic and social agenda, as well as geopolitical relations with the US,” strategists including Laura Wang wrote.

