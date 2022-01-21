Stocks, U.S. Futures Drop; Treasury Yields Decline: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures declined and Asian stocks fell Friday after a late-day reversal on Wall Street that pushed the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 into a correction.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts retreated, with the latter underperforming. The tech gauge erased a near 2% rally Thursday before ending in the red, while the S&P 500 also surrendered gains and is more than 5% off its January high.

Japan’s Topix index slid, bringing its drop from a September peak to more than 10%. Australia and South Korea were in the red too.

The tremors come as investors grapple with the prospect of tighter Federal Reserve policy to quell high inflation. Downbeat U.S. company developments hit sentiment. Netflix Inc. plunged in after-hours trading on a disappointing subscriber outlook. Peloton Interactive Inc., the onetime darling of the stay-at-home trade, plummeted on a report of temporary production halts.

Meanwhile, a report that Washington is allowing some Baltic states to send U.S.-made weapons to Ukraine stoked concerns about a standoff with Russia. Treasury yields declined and a dollar gauge fluctuated. Oil was lower amid a surprise gain in U.S. crude stockpiles

Investor nerves remain frayed as the pandemic-era stimulus that bolstered a range of assets recedes. Markets faces a one-two punch of Fed rate hikes and the possible reduction of its $8.8 trillion balance sheet to combat elevated price pressures.

“A lot of people are talking about inflation and that sort of thing, but their portfolios really don’t reflect it,” Richard Bernstein, chief investment officer at Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC, said on Bloomberg Television. “That’s the indecision, the uncertainty that you are seeing now.”

In China, the regulatory push against tech companies is again in focus. The nation vowed to curb their influence on governments. Still, a gauge of Chinese stocks traded in the U.S. advanced, amid bets that policy easing will help the nation’s equities.

In the latest U.S. data, U.S. jobless claims climbed last week to a three-month high, suggesting that the omicron variant could be having a bigger impact on the labor market.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 9:13 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures declined 0.7%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.3%

Japan’s Topix index fell 1.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index shed 1.1%

South Korea’s Kospi index dropped 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was at $1.1316

The Japanese yen was at 113.89 per dollar, up 0.2%

The offshore yuan was at 6.3486 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.78%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell seven basis points to 1.93%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.2% to $83.61 a barrel

Gold was at $1,838.54 an ounce

