New Tech Minerals (CSE:NTM) Will Have To Spend Its Cash Wisely

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether New Tech Minerals (CSE:NTM) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business's cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does New Tech Minerals Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at January 2020, New Tech Minerals had cash of CA$63k and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through CA$564k. That means it had a cash runway of under two months as of January 2020. It's extremely surprising to us that the company has allowed its cash runway to get that short! Importantly, if we extrapolate recent cash burn trends, the cash runway would be a lot longer. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

CNSX:NTM Historical Debt April 2nd 2020 More

How Is New Tech Minerals's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because New Tech Minerals isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. Given the length of the cash runway, we'd interpret the 24% reduction in cash burn, in twelve months, as prudent if not necessary for capital preservation. New Tech Minerals makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

How Easily Can New Tech Minerals Raise Cash?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for New Tech Minerals to raise more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

New Tech Minerals has a market capitalisation of CA$1.0m and burnt through CA$564k last year, which is 56% of the company's market value. From this perspective, it seems that the company spent a huge amount relative to its market value, and we'd be very wary of a painful capital raising.

How Risky Is New Tech Minerals's Cash Burn Situation?

There are no prizes for guessing that we think New Tech Minerals's cash burn is a bit of a worry. Take, for example, its cash runway, which suggests the company may have difficulty funding itself, in the future. While not as bad as its cash runway, its cash burn reduction is also a concern, and considering everything mentioned above, we're struggling to find much to be optimistic about. The measures we've considered in this article lead us to believe its cash burn is actually quite concerning, and its weak cash position seems likely to cost shareholders one way or another. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 6 warning signs for New Tech Minerals you should be aware of, and 3 of them shouldn't be ignored.