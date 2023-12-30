A-Tech receives $391,000 for adult nursing program

Dec. 30—JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Technical and Career Center (A-Tech) has been named one of 81 higher education institutions across Ohio selected for funding through the Super RAPIDS grants.

The school will receive $391,000 to support its adult nursing programs with upgrades to classrooms, labs and equipment, according to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who serves as director of the Governor's Office of Workforce Transformation.

"Thanks to the support of grant funds, we are excited to move our students into an era of enhanced learning with state-of-the-art technology," said Stephanie Miller, nursing director. "This investment enables us to provide the latest tools including virtual reality for patient care and dissection. The faculty is excited to incorporate this technology into our classrooms."

A-Tech offers licensed practical nurse and registered nurse programs. The LPN program is ranked number three in Ohio, according to practicalnursing.org.

"We appreciate the support from Gov. DeWine and Lt Gov. Husted," A-Tech Superintendent Scott Wludyga said. "This is a tremendous boost for our nursing programs and for Ashtabula County. Healthcare is a leading industry in our county, and this will help us to prepare students for critical jobs that support our community."

In total, $40 million was awarded through Super RAPIDS grants across the state. The program was included in the state operating budget to support collaborative projects among qualifying institutions to strengthen education and training opportunities that maximize workforce development efforts through a one-time funding boost to the traditional RAPIDS program.

"We have thousands of jobs coming to Ohio and it's vital that our workforce is prepared and ready to fill them," DeWine said in a prepared statement. "This funding provides an opportunity for our students to learn the skills they will need in their future career on the equipment Ohio's businesses use."

Husted said, "To continue Ohio's economic momentum, our students must be trained and ready for jobs in technology, advanced manufacturing, and other high-skill industries. We championed Super RAPIDS in the state budget to ensure that training providers have the right kind of resources and equipment available to educate the next generation of Ohio's workforce."

A-Tech also recently received a $6 million grant from the state under the Career Technical Construction program to expand its Public Safety Academy.