4 Big Reasons Why This Recruiter Says You Should Start A New Job Search Every 6 Months

·5 min read

The job market right now is no joke. Hiring freezes, layoffs, and ‘quiet firing’ are all in the news right now. And honestly, you can never be too prepared anymore.

HBO / Via giphy.com

Jermaine L. Murray, aka the Jobfather, (@JermaineJupiter) is a career coach and technical recruiter who recently shared a career hack that’s going viral on LinkedIn. It’s been liked over 4,000 times, and his advice is simple: Apply to a new job every six months.

Jermaine L. Murray, a tech recruiter
Daren Zomerman / Via Jermaine L. Murray aka The JobFather

It’s a piece of advice that he says is for everyone, even if you’re loving your job. He says that there are four reasons why he gives this advice, and they might just be the motivation you need to put in your own application.

Jermaine's post on LinkedIn

If you start a new job and some shit pops off where you start feeling unsettled...start applying. Start interviewing. Protect yourself.You may think you're overreacting, but if your spirit is unsettled, it's for a reason. Use the power of discernment.In the best-case scenario, you start seeing signs that you are overthinking. Your new employer/manager and the work environment have shown you consistent signs that this is your place, and you had no reason to worry in the first place.Worst case scenario? The manager is an asshole, and the workplace is toxic. At least you've gotten a jump start to making a smooth transition into a less toxic environment. You might even get another raise.You should apply and interview for a new job every six months just out of habit. You don't have to accept anything, but knowing what you can get on the open market is always nice.In six months, if your company hires someone at the same skill level as you, there's a 99% chance that person is getting paid more than you.Here are a few lines I’ve used to explain a short work stint.“I realized I’m not a good fit for that company’s culture, and for my next move, I’m being as intentional as possible to find a place where our values are aligned.”“The leadership preferred a style that incorporated a lot of micromanaging and that unfortunately wasn’t clearly communicated in the beginning. Autonomy and trust in my ability mean a great deal to me.”Stay Dangerous.

Jermaine L. Murray / Via linkedin.com

“It empowers the employee,” Murray told Buzzfeed via email. “Applying every six months allows you to have a consistent view of your options on the open market.” Knowing what you’re worth on the job market and what hiring trends look like in your industry are never bad things.

“Many people think that applying and interviewing mean committing to leaving your job, but that's far from the truth. Interviewing when you're not looking to go is the best time to interview,” he said. And it makes sense — you’re able to be picky if you don’t need new work to pay the bills. Interviewing when you already have a job can also give you the confidence to negotiate. “You can ask for things you're curious about but would never want to risk for a desperately needed job. Ask for salaries that make you uncomfortable and for all the benefits you can think of.” Not a bad idea at all.

A young woman negotiating for a job offer
Pixelfit / Getty Images

Murray emphasizes that applying for jobs before you need them is a good idea for uncertain times. Like right now, when there’s talk of a recession and layoff news all over our LinkedIn feeds. “If you're unfortunate enough to experience a layoff, you'll already be well into a job search,” Murray said. Prepare for the worst; hope for the best — right?

And lastly, he says it can help you boost your income. “Statistics show that job hopping is the best way to increase your salary. You have a ton more leverage going into these conversations as a new hire versus an internal one.” And boosting your salary can’t hurt — it might become your new baseline to negotiate the job after that one.

a woman looking at a tablet
Jay Yuno / Getty Images

It's a simple piece of advice that could make a huge difference later. Even if you don't take the job, you'll have a better idea of what's out there, have a refreshed résumé if the worst happens, and know your worth.

You can follow Jermaine on LinkedIn or Twitter.

