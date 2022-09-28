4 Big Reasons Why This Recruiter Says You Should Start A New Job Search Every 6 Months

If you start a new job and some shit pops off where you start feeling unsettled...start applying. Start interviewing. Protect yourself.You may think you're overreacting, but if your spirit is unsettled, it's for a reason. Use the power of discernment.In the best-case scenario, you start seeing signs that you are overthinking. Your new employer/manager and the work environment have shown you consistent signs that this is your place, and you had no reason to worry in the first place.Worst case scenario? The manager is an asshole, and the workplace is toxic. At least you've gotten a jump start to making a smooth transition into a less toxic environment. You might even get another raise.You should apply and interview for a new job every six months just out of habit. You don't have to accept anything, but knowing what you can get on the open market is always nice.In six months, if your company hires someone at the same skill level as you, there's a 99% chance that person is getting paid more than you.Here are a few lines I’ve used to explain a short work stint.“I realized I’m not a good fit for that company’s culture, and for my next move, I’m being as intentional as possible to find a place where our values are aligned.”“The leadership preferred a style that incorporated a lot of micromanaging and that unfortunately wasn’t clearly communicated in the beginning. Autonomy and trust in my ability mean a great deal to me.”Stay Dangerous.