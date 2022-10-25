Tech Stocks’ Big Day Tarnished as Microsoft, Alphabet Disappoint

(Bloomberg) -- In a swift reversal of fortunes, tech stocks slumped in postmarket trading Tuesday after some of the industry’s biggest names reported disappointing earnings results.

Google parent Alphabet Inc. fell as much as 7.4% after third-quarter revenue came in below expectations, while software giant Microsoft Corp. lost 8.1% following a disappointing revenue forecast. Texas Instruments Inc., a bellwether for the semiconductor industry, tumbled 6.1% after giving a forecast that was weaker than analyst estimates, underlining concerns about the state of the semiconductor industry.

It’s an about face for the group after the Nasdaq 100 Index jumped to its highest level in a month during regular trading. The Invesco QQQ exchange traded fund, which tracks the tech-heavy benchmark, dropped as much as 2.1% in afterhours trading while Amazon.com Inc. fell 4.9%. The selloff has fanned fears that the group may not easily recover from its sharp equity losses this year after the tech benchmark slumped almost 30%.

The selloff in extended trading was broad-based. Those that derive sales from online advertising followed Alphabet lower, with Meta Platforms Inc. and Pinterest Inc. dropping more than 4% each. Among software companies moving in the wake of Microsoft, Datadog Inc. tumbled 7%, Snowflake Inc. fell 5% and Salesforce Inc. dropped 3%. In the chip space, Analog Devices Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., and Marvell Technology Inc. also dipped.

