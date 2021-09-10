Tech stocks, emerging market debt see inflows on "stagflation" bets

FILE PHOTO: A man points a computer screen showing stock information in this illustration photo taken in Bordeaux
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors rushed to scoop up emerging market debt and technology shares in the week to Wednesday, BofA Securities said in a weekly note, with the U.S. investment bank's own private clients boosting their equity allocations to a record high.

Equity funds pulled in $12.7 billion while bond fundsattracted $12.6 billion, BofA found, citing EPFR data. Cash was also surprisingly in demand with inflows at a five-week high at $15.2 billion.

Real estate investment trusts, seen as providing high but sustainable returns, benefited from an overall macroeconomic picture marked by slowing growth and rising inflation, enjoying their biggest inflow in 2-1/2 years at $1.8 billion.

And even though private clients boosted their equity allocations to a record high of 65.3% at the expense of bonds and cash, their asset allocation has tilted towards bank loans, inflation protected securities and utility shares.

Financial stocks were hit by a $2 billion outflow, and clients pulled $200 million out of gold.

"The macro backdrop is higher inflation, hawkish central banks, weaker growth which means stagflation," analysts led by Michael Hartnett at the bank said in a note.

BofA said the flood of cheap central bank money sloshing in financial markets is set to slow. It expects bond purchases by global central banks to fall to $0.3 trillion in 2022, a fraction of $2.3 trillion in 2021.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Peter Graff)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.

  • More Strategists Say a Storm Is Brewing in the U.S. Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists from almost all the top Wall Street banks have come out this week with a nervous message about the U.S. stock market.The latest views hail from Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and echo earlier pronouncements from Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. While investment banks tend to be measured in their outlooks, there are common threads that underpin their predictions that the market is vulnerable. Valuations are at historical extremes,

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flirting With a Bottom

    Buying a stock at low prices would seem to be a no-brainer, the sure way to guarantee the best returns. However, most stocks that are priced low are down for a reason, and you’ll need to do your homework before buying in. Some of the reasons are generally neutral towards the quality of the company. If a firm issues a new release of shares, to raise capital, the effect may be to dilute the stock and lower the price. Or, a company may get caught up in an economic downturn, and sees its shares fall

  • 4 Perfect Stocks Down 50% (or More) From Their Highs to Buy Right Now

    One of the most exciting stocks investors can scoop up in the healthcare space at a significant discount to where it was trading in February is telemedicine kingpin Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Teladoc's 54% retracement looks to be tied to two factors. First, the acquisition of Livongo Health has increased the company's 2021 costs (mostly one-time expenses) and widened its net loss projections well beyond what Wall Street was expecting.

  • BlackRock pulls in $1 billion from Chinese investors right after Soros warning

    BlackRock brought in about $1 billion from Chinese investors just after billionaire financier George Soros warned that doing so would be a “tragic mistake.”

  • Morgan Stanley warns of a 15% plunge before year-end — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • Utility Stocks Aren’t Getting Much Respect From the Market — but They Have Big Dividends

    Utility stocks have been lagging behind the broader market, but their healthy dividend yields have helped bridge the gap by bolstering otherwise solid performance.

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market Now?

    The stock market can be turbulent and unpredictable, and it's sometimes nerve-wracking to invest your life savings. When the market dips, nobody likes seeing their investments take a turn for the worse. Although the stock market has been on a remarkable upward trajectory over the past year, it will likely experience a downturn sooner or later.

  • Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says if you don't understand bitcoin, you're old - and if you're nervous about the world, gold is a better store of value

    "I'd be very careful in bitcoin. I don't think it makes a great deal of sense," the billionaire Omega Advisors chairman told CNBC.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in September. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September. A question that many investors, particularly income investors, will tend to ask […]

  • Will Alibaba Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), the largest e-commerce and cloud infrastructure company in China, went public in September 2014. Its stock price rose 38% on the first trading day, giving it a market cap of $231 billion. Last October, Alibaba's share price hit a record high of $319 and its market cap approached $850 billion.

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    As such, it's hard for income investors to find dividend stocks worth buying right now. Here are two companies with great histories and reliable businesses that dividend-focused investors could easily buy and hold for a lifetime. The Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is a name you probably associate with the cereal aisle in your local grocery store -- it is, after all, one of the largest names in that food sector niche.

  • Jim Cramer Signs Multi-Platform Renewal With CNBC

    Jim Cramer has signed a multi-platform deal to remain at CNBC, where he’ll continue to host his “Mad Money W/ Jim Cramer” show each weekday night at 6 p.m. ET and “Squawk on the Street” from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET each weekday morning. In addition to those on-air duties, he will create exclusive subscription products and content for CNBC thanks to a partnership with Cramer Digital. The subscription product for the investment community will be called CNBC Investor Club with Jim Cramer and will give

  • 3 major companies just fired a warning shot at stock market bulls

    Stock market bulls should give a read to new financial warnings from three well-known companies: Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries and PulteGroup.

  • SEC Warning to Coinbase Is Part of a Worrisome Trend for Crypto

    The regulator now appears to be questioning whether some of the fastest-growing parts of the crypto industry are legal at all.

  • Watch This Whisper-Quiet eVTOL Jet Hover and Land

    Powered by 36 electric jet engines, Lilium's fifth-generation demonstrator is an example of how quickly the eVTOL revolution is moving forward.

  • Ford Is Managing the Chip Shortage Better. Its Stock Should Gain.

    Benchmark analyst Mike Ward believes Ford might have turned a corner in the semiconductor shortage, which has weighed on auto stocks this year.

  • 10 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cloud software stocks with strong growth potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential. Cloud software companies have registered explosive growth numbers over the past few years as more businesses embrace the […]

  • 3 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy in September

    Here are three brilliant growth stocks to buy in September. Others have dubbed it the "eBay of Latin America." The truth is that MercadoLibre is both similar to and different from both e-commerce giants.