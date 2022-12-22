Tech Stocks Head for Worst December Since 2002 as Fed Optimism Fades

Jeran Wittenstein and Elena Popina
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Technology stocks are headed for their worst December since the bursting of the dotcom bubble two decades ago as optimism about potential relief from Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes faded on signs of labor-market strength.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Nasdaq 100 Index sank as much as 4% Thursday, the most since early October, after a report showed US jobless claims remained near historically low levels, underscoring that the Fed has plenty of reasons to keep tightening policy. Separate data showed a key inflation gauge was up slightly from the prior reading.

Add to that weak results from chipmaker Micron Technologies Inc., and the session turned into a brutal one for equity bulls, who are again fretting over the risk of a potential recession.

The tech benchmark, laden with companies like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp., has dropped almost 10% this month, more than erasing a November rally fueled by hopes that cooling inflation would set the stage for even slower Fed hikes and potentially a pause next year. It’s down about one-third this year.

The economic figures “were hotter than the market was hoping for, so now we have to contend with the notion the Fed will stay aggressive raising rates,” said Joe Gilbert, a portfolio manager for Integrity Asset Management. “This along with earnings reports from cyclical companies that suggest the forward outlook is weakening substantially, and a policy error by the Fed is becoming more likely everyday. This points to a risk-off market.”

The angst is rippling beyond the tech sector. The S&P 500 dropped 2.4% on Thursday and is down more than 7% this month. Tech stocks, however, have suffered the most this year amid soaring inflation as their valuations are more sensitive to higher interest rates. The Fed hiked rates last week for the seventh straight meeting.

Among the worst performers on the Nasdaq 100 this month are Tesla Inc., whose shares have dropped more than 30% amid concerns about flagging demand for its electric vehicles and the preoccupation of its chief executive, Elon Musk, with Twitter Inc. Chipmakers Marvell Technology Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. have fallen about 20%.

This month’s selloff would have to get worse to exceed losses suffered in December 2002 when the benchmark dropped 12%. There may be some good news for bulls looking back at how things played out 20 years ago: The Nasdaq 100 had already bottomed in October 2002 after plunging 83% from a March 2000 peak.

But investors don’t appear to be signaling confidence that pattern will emerge again, even though the benchmark is still trading above its closing low for the year set on Nov. 3.

Bearish interest in technology stocks — the stock market darlings for most of the last decade — shows few signs of subsiding. Short interest in the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 exchange-traded fund is hovering at 6.2% of shares outstanding, a level last seen in 2012, data compiled by IHS Markit show.

Virtually all stocks in the Nasdaq 100 slumped on Thursday, with trading volumes soaring 12% above their 30-day average, hardly the typical pre-holiday doldrums. A gauge of projected volatility in technology stocks, the Chicago Board Options Exchange NDX Volatility Index, jumped from the lowest levels since early December.

A further selloff could ramp up pressure on the few remaining investors with long positions to throw in the towel, Citigroup Inc. strategists including Chris Montagu said on Monday.

--With assistance from Matt Turner and Peyton Forte.

(Adds figures on volatility, short interest in final paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The Real Winners of the 2024 Election Could be China and Russia

    America's political system is becoming increasingly polarized and divisive and that empowers its enemies

  • China State Council, PBOC Vow to Boost Growth, Property

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities ramped up their calls to prioritize growth next year and help the property sector recover from its worst slump on record, in further signs the economy will be top of mind in 2023. Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCMusk Lashes Out

  • Bankman-Fried to Return to US Wednesday

    Federal authorities are said to send Sam Bankman-Fried back to the US on Wednesday to face a range of criminal charges related to the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Joanna Ossinger reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Column: A panicky Federal Reserve is driving us into an unnecessary recession

    Inflation has slowed sharply, so why is the Federal Reserve still intent on killing jobs and economic growth?

  • Stock Of The Day: TECK Stock, Not A Tech Stock, Holds Support Just Below Buy Point

    Teck Resources has climbed along with rising coal prices. TECK stock is testing short-term support just below a buy point.

  • Stock Market Today: Dow Falls 700 Points, Dashing Santa Claus Rally Hopes

    Hopes for a late-in-the-year relief rally extension slip as chip maker Micron Technology warns of forthcoming losses and announces staff cuts.

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to be released on $250m bail after first US court appearance

    Former head of failed crypto exchange was extradited to US after arrest in Bahamas

  • Gates-Backed Venture Plans to Build $760 Million Battery Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Form Energy Inc., an energy-storage company backed by Bill Gates’s Breakthrough Energy Ventures, is planning a $760 million factory in West Virginia, the latest plant announced in the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s landmark climate law.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as F

  • Buckle Up and Let the Markets Play Out

    The S&P 500 was down 10 of 13 sessions, a staggering number but then the sellers halted and brought markets back up. Thursday morning was the release of the revised GDP for Q3, the second revision and we learned the price component was elevated, and PCE (preferred by the Fed) jumped as well. What this means simply is inflation is stubbornly high and continues to be a thorn in the side of the economy and the Fed.

  • Is demand for Teslas lagging? Its year-end discounts suggest problems ahead.

    Tesla doubled the discount on its two most popular models, the carmaker’s website shows, alarming investors because the electric carmaker has almost always managed to sell its vehicles at full price.

  • US Stocks Decline as Data to Keep Fed Aggressive: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks remained firmly lower as investors contended with data validating the Federal Reserve’s assertion that the economy is robust enough to withstand more tightening. Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCUS Stocks Decline as Data to Keep Fed Aggressi

  • 6 Big Changes to Retirement Policy that Will Soon Become Law

    The sweeping retirement legislation was approved by the Senate as part of an omnibus federal spending bill with broad support from the wealth management industry.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy That Could Soar 34% to 45% in 2023, According to Wall Street

    George Washington's dentures were made of wood. Here's another myth that some investors believe: Dividend stocks don't deliver huge gains. Here are three such dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 45% in 2023, according to Wall Street.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks — They Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    2022 is almost over and although 2023 brings with it plenty of uncertainty, most investors will no doubt be happy that a tumultuous year for the stock market is finally coming to an end. The selling pressure has at times been so severe that it didn't really matter whether a stock has strong fundamentals or not, the reflex has been to throw the baby out with the bathwater. The upshot to the relentless selling is that now investors get a chance to load up on their favorite names at a big discount.

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Recession Is Likely, but Stays Heavily Invested in These 2 Stocks

    The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes

  • Dow falls over 600 points after strong economic data, bearish comments by David Tepper

    U.S. stocks traded sharply lower in afternoon trade on Thursday, erasing gains from their biggest rally in three weeks.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Tesla Stock at Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) became a publicly traded company in June 2010, and back then, electric vehicles were the whole of its business. Here's how the company got there, and just how much early investors have been rewarded. Despite a tough economy, 2022 has been a landmark year for Tesla.

  • Got $10,000? Here's How Much You Can Earn In Dividends -- Without Putting Your Portfolio at Risk

    A great way to boost your income is by investing in dividend stocks. Investing $10,000 in a stock yielding 10% would result in $1,000 in annual dividend income. For those reasons, it can sometimes be difficult to determine how much you should expect to earn in dividend income while keeping your portfolio safe.

  • GE HealthCare Stock Is Trading. We Were Wrong.

    GE HealthCare stock, which will trade under the stock symbol "GEHC," has started to trade on a "when issued" basis. The price looks low.

  • Elon Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk pushed back on criticism from one of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal supporters amid growing concern about the chief executive officer’s ability to manage Twitter Inc. and his other businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records t