Tech war: US-blacklisted YMTC, China's top memory chip maker, sees improved global market demand in 2023 as push for innovation continues

South China Morning Post
·3 min read

China's top memory chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC), which was added to the US trade blacklist last December, is seeing improved global demand this year for NAND Flash memory products, as the company continues its push for innovation.

That development was revealed by Cheng Weihua, chief operating officer of YMTC, in his speech on Thursday at the annual China Flash Market Summit held in Shenzhen, which was also attended by delegates from major chip makers including Samsung Electronics, Intel Corp and Micron Technology.

In spite of US trade sanctions, Cheng said YMTC will continue to push for "technological innovation, global coordination, business diversification and local talent development", according to a summary of his speech published by Chinese semiconductor industry news portal Ijiewei.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

He told the forum that supply and demand in the global NAND Flash market will reach a balance in the second half of this year, primarily on the back of orders from makers of smartphones, servers and personal computers.

A bird's-eye view of chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co's headquarters and main manufacturing complex in Wuhan, capital of central Hubei province. Photo: Handout alt=A bird's-eye view of chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co's headquarters and main manufacturing complex in Wuhan, capital of central Hubei province. Photo: Handout>

NAND Flash is a type of non-volatile storage technology that retains data even without power, which has made it ideal for many electronics devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptop computers and solid-state drives.

The speech by Cheng, recognised as a key figure behind YMTC's 3D NAND Flash memory technology development, offered a first impression from a senior executive of the current business prospects for the privately-held chip maker since it was added to the US government's Entity List.

Based in Wuhan, capital of central Hubei province, YMTC recently received a US$49 billion yuan (US$7.2 billion) capital injection from state-backed investors, which more than doubled the firm's registered capital to about 105 billion yuan, according to data from Chinese business registry platform Tianyancha.

Before that capital boost, the company was said to have slashed up to up to 70 per cent of its orders from Naura Technology Group, a leading Chinese maker of etching, cleaning and chemical vapour deposition tools for wafer fabs, according to a South China Morning Post report last month that cited a source familiar with the matter.

YMTC had been hit hard by export controls on chip-making machinery, imposed by the US Commerce Department last October, which aim to cap China's logic semiconductor production at the 14-nanometre node process, and DRAM and NAND flash at 18-nm and 128 layers, respectively.

In January, the company was said to be laying off as much as 10 per cent of its nearly 6,000 workforce, the Post reported last month.

Since the second quarter of 2022, the global NAND Flash market has faced slowing demand, according to research company TrendForce. That led to prices dropping by up to 25 per cent, as manufacturing supply chains scrambled to clear inventory.

Founded in 2016, YMTC was a latecomer to the NAND Flash industry, but it raced ahead to become a leading company in the market. A TechInsights report in December credited YMTC with producing "232-layer NAND Flash, ahead of its rivals", including Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • China's property crisis: Evergrande, Shimao and other fallen tycoons rush for lifelines to fix US$232 billion debt headache

    China's post-pandemic recovery is sending a clear and urgent message to the nation's fallen property tycoons: shape up, reorganise and get on with working out their debt. The rush is on. China Evergrande's Hui Ka-yan and his beleaguered industry peers have set March as a key target. By the end of the month, they want to have a done deal with their creditors, or at least have something to show. If not, they could miss Beijing's lifeboat for the sector and lose any remaining goodwill among credito

  • Microsoft threatens to restrict access to Bing's internet-search data to rival companies providing AI-powered online search tools

    Microsoft Corp has threatened to cut off access to its internet-search data, which it licences to rival search engines, if they do not stop using it as the basis for their own artificial intelligence (AI) chat products, according to people familiar with the dispute. The software maker licences the data in its Bing search index - a map of the internet that can be quickly scanned in real time - to other companies that offer web search, such as Apollo Global Management's Yahoo and DuckDuckGo. In Fe

  • The view from Moscow and Beijing: What peace in Ukraine and a post-conflict world look like to Xi and Putin

    Opening the doors to Russia and China's perception. Getty ImagesJust a few days after being branded a war criminal in an international arrest warrant, Russian President Vladimir Putin was talking peace with his most important ally, Chinese president Xi Jinping. The setting for the get-together was the late-15th-century Faceted Chamber, the ornate throne room of Muscovite grand princes and czars. The main topics of discussion were fittingly grandiose: How should hostilities in Ukraine end? And af

  • Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, prophet of the rise of the PC, dies at 94

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Intel Corp co-founder Gordon Moore, a pioneer in the semiconductor industry whose "Moore's Law" predicted a steady rise in computing power for decades, died Friday at the age of 94, the company announced. Intel and Moore's family philanthropic foundation said he died surrounded by family at his home in Hawaii. Co-launching Intel in 1968, Moore was the rolled-up-sleeves engineer within a triumvirate of technology luminaries that eventually put "Intel Inside" processors in more than 80% of the world's personal computers.

  • Debt fears could hobble China's belt and road plans in Asean, economists warn

    Beijing's plans to expand its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative project in Southeast Asia could face setbacks as governments grow wary of sharper debt risks and increasing Chinese influence in the region. The post-pandemic recovery might not be as strong as hoped for, Maybank economists warned in a recent report, though they projected an uptick in Chinese infrastructure and construction investments in the region. "We expect [belt and road] investment flows into Asean to recover with the reopeni

  • Chinese official snaps at reporter: 'There is no such thing as a Taiwanese president'

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin gave a sharp correction to a foreign reporter on Thursday, insisting there is no "Taiwanese president."

  • US, Canada plan North American chip corridor, starting with IBM expansion

    The United States and Canada said on Friday they would work together to create a bilateral semiconductor manufacturing corridor, as International Business Machines signaled its intent to expand in Canada. The news came as U.S. President Joe Biden, who is visiting Canada, issued a joint pledge with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to stand together against authoritarian regimes in part by reducing their dependence on other countries for critical minerals and semiconductors. The Canadian government will spend C$250 million ($181.94 million) on its domestic semiconductor industry to boost research and development and manufacturing, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

  • 19 killed in US strikes on Iran-linked groups in Syria: new toll

    The death toll from retaliatory US strikes on Iran-linked groups in Syria following a deadly drone attack has risen to 19, a war monitor said Saturday, as Washington insisted it is not seeking conflict with Tehran.Further rocket attacks by Iran-backed militias took place late Friday, prompting more strikes by coalition warplanes, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.Washington carried out the initial strikes after the Pentagon said a US contractor died -- and another contractor and five military personnel were wounded -- by a drone "of Iranian origin" that struck a US-led coalition base near Hasakeh in northeastern Syria on Thursday.US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that, at President Joe Biden's direction, he had ordered the "precision air strikes... in eastern Syria against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps".On Saturday, the Britain-based Observatory, which has a wide network of sources on the ground, said 19 people were killed in the first wave of US strikes: three Syrian regime soldiers and 16 members of Iran-backed forces, including 11 Syrian nationals.Following the strikes, Biden sought to lower the temperature saying the United States "does not seek conflict with Iran, but is prepared to act forcefully to protect our people".- More rocket attacks -Hours after the strikes, 10 rockets were fired at American and coalition forces at the Green Village base in northeast Syria, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.There were no injuries or damage to facilities at the base, but one rocket struck a home around five kilometres (three miles) away, causing minor wounds to two women and two children, CENTCOM added.Iran-backed militias later Friday targeted a base in the Conoco gas field, prompting retaliatory strikes from coalition warplanes on targets in Deir Ezzor city, the Observatory said.The war monitor said rocket fire then targeted coalition facilities at the Al-Omar oil field base and in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, "causing material damage".A "cautious calm" returned to the Deir Ezzor area in the early hours of Saturday morning, the Observatory said.Militias affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards have a heavy presence across Syria, especially around the border with Iraq, and south of the Euphrates in Deir Ezzor province, where the latest US strikes took place.The United States has about 900 troops in posts across northeastern Syria to keep pressure on the remnants of the Islamic State group and support the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which control most of the northeast.The Pentagon said two F-15 fighters launched the retaliatory attack -- which spokesman Pat Ryder said was to protect US personnel.The strikes "were intended to send a very clear message that we will take the protection of our personnel seriously and that we will respond quickly and decisively if they are threatened," he said.They were "proportionate and deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation to minimise casualties," he said.- 'Always respond' -US personnel in Syria have frequently been targeted in attacks by militia groups the United States says are backed by Tehran.Two of the US service members wounded on Thursday were treated on site, while the three other troops and one US contractor were evacuated to Iraq, the Pentagon said."We will always take all necessary measures to defend our people and will always respond at a time and place of our choosing," said CENTCOM chief General Michael Kurilla.In January, the US military said three one-way attack drones were launched against the Al-Tanf garrison in Syria, with one breaching its air defences and wounding two allied Syrian fighters.Last August, Biden ordered similar retaliatory strikes in Deir Ezzor province after several drones targeted a coalition outpost, without causing any casualties."We know that these groups are sponsored by Iran," Ryder said."So Iran certainly plays a role in terms of ensuring that this type of activity doesn't happen," he said.bur/pmh/wd/st/lg/pjm/dv

  • Spain says world must listen to China's voice to end war in Ukraine

    The world should listen to China's voice in order to find a way out of the war in Ukraine, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday, ahead of his state visit to Beijing next week. "China is a global actor, so obviously we must listen to its voice to see if between all of us, we can put an end to this war and Ukraine can recover its territorial integrity," Sanchez told a news conference in Brussels following a meeting of the European Council.

  • Biden said federal deposit insurance could be tapped further if banks fail

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Friday that federal deposit insurance could be tapped for deposits above $250,000 if other U.S. banks fail, expressing confidence that mid-sized U.S. banks would survive strains in the sector. Biden said U.S. banks are in "pretty" good shape, people's savings were secure and he did not see an industry ready to explode. "If we find that there's more instability than appears, we'd be in a position to have the FDIC use the power it has to guarantee those (deposits) above $250,000 like they did already," he told reporters at a news conference in the Canadian capital of Ottawa.

  • India complains that Russia isn't delivering weapons it owes because it's throwing everything at Ukraine

    Russia has long been one of the world's main arms exporters, but the Ukraine war is impacting its ability to fulfil contracts.

  • US Air Force conducts hypersonic test, but full results are unclear

    The Air Force said in a release that "several" objectives were met, but refused to detail further the results of the test.

  • Combative spoiler enters Turkey's election campaign

    Turkey's top politicians have formed two camps heading into May's election: those who revere President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and those united in the single goal of ending his two-decade rule."The election will go to the second round, and in the second round I will be elected president with more than 60 percent of the vote," he said. 

  • 'What can we do?': Millions in African countries need power

    From Zimbabwe, where many must work at night because it's the only time there is power, to Nigeria where collapses of the grid are frequent, the reliable supply of electricity remains elusive across Africa. The electricity shortages that plague many of Africa's 54 countries are a serious drain on the continent’s economic growth, energy experts warn. In recent years South Africa's power generation has become so inadequate that the continent's most developed economy must cope with rolling power blackouts of eight to 10 hours per day.

  • African migrants stuck in Tunisia say racism persists after crackdown

    Weeks after a violent crackdown on migrants in Tunisia that triggered a perilous rush to leave by smuggler boats for Italy, many African nationals are still homeless and jobless and some say they still face racist attacks. Outside the United Nations refugee agency in Tunis, dozens of African migrants stood protesting this week by the temporary camp where they have lived, including with children, since authorities urged landlords to force them from their homes. Tunisia is not safe.

  • Austria to arrest Putin and bring him to Hague if he decides to visit

    Austria will fulfil its obligations as a party to the Rome Statute and arrest and extradite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the International Criminal Court (ICC) if he chooses to come to the country.

  • Why Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and other major Dems are going all out for a state Supreme Court race in Wisconsin

    The outcome could determine the future of state abortion rights, congressional districts and potentially the 2024 election results.

  • Bitcoin Gains as Crypto Unbowed by Latest Regulatory Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin resumed its push back toward $30,000 and smaller digital tokens rallied as a broad renewal in risk appetite prompted investors to downplay a widening regulatory crackdown. Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidCredit Suisse

  • David Roddy with a dunk vs the Houston Rockets

    David Roddy (Memphis Grizzlies) with a dunk vs the Houston Rockets, 03/24/2023

  • Jay Williams Believes Ja Morant Should've Been Suspended for Entire Season, NBA 'Missed the Mark'

    ESPN analyst Jay Williams believes the NBA "missed the mark" in its handling of Ja Morant, who earlier this month was suspended eight games.