Tech Workers Are Fleeing the Bay Area — Here’s Where They’re Moving

Andrew Lisa
·7 min read
franckreporter / Getty Images/iStockphoto
franckreporter / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In 1971, long before the San Francisco Bay Area became a $2.8 trillion neighborhood, journalist Don Hoefler coined the term “Silicon Valley.” There were no social media networks then, no search engines and no e-commerce, but companies like Atari, Oracle and Apple made their homes there in the 1970s. By the 1980s, the Bay Area was ground zero for all things computers, and the region became a worldwide mecca for tech workers and entrepreneurs of all stripes.

Read: Americans’ Savings Drop to Lowest Point in Years

The region’s unique relationship with tech, however, became a devil’s bargain — particularly in San Francisco. The industry brought the biggest, richest and most innovative companies in the world, and with them came high-paying jobs and the waves of educated professionals they attract. The industry’s dominance, however, stirred intense disdain among many locals who found themselves priced out and sidelined by a never-ending influx of hip, young, rich tech geeks who didn’t mind paying $7 for coffee and seven figures for a mortgage.

Find Out: Surprising Ways Gen X and Millennials Are Worlds Apart Financially

But it appears that those contemplating leaving their beloved San Francisco to escape the relentless onslaught of tech might not have to — thanks to the pandemic, tech is leaving them. The virus triggered a massive exodus of tech workers out of the Bay Area to destinations all over the country. First, we’ll take a look at San Francisco’s data, and then we’ll see where these workers are going now.

Last updated: Feb. 22, 2021

San Francisco Downtown with the major skyscrapers includes Lumina, 181 Fremont, Salesforce Tower and more.
San Francisco Downtown with the major skyscrapers includes Lumina, 181 Fremont, Salesforce Tower and more.

San Francisco

  • Year-over-year increase in inflow/outflow ratio: -35%

  • Median annual income: $112,449

  • Typical monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,983

  • Typical home value: $1,480,497

  • Cost-of-living index score: 269.3

  • Estimated population density (sq. mile): 18,128

  • Livability: 63

Like millions of people in all kinds of occupations all over the country, many San Francisco tech workers learned the hard way during the pandemic that they could do their jobs from anywhere. While many chose to stay put in the city that had been synonymous with their industry for years, plenty of others decided that the only reason they were living so close to Apple, Google, Pinterest and the rest was because that’s where the action was. When the pandemic began turning techies into telecommuters, many used the opportunity to head for slower, cheaper, less politically charged cities — and they took their jobs with them.

Learn More: These Are the 50 Best Cities for Gen Z To Live Well on a Budget

Downtown Richmond, Virginia skyline and the James River at twilight.
Downtown Richmond, Virginia skyline and the James River at twilight.

Richmond, Virginia

  • Year-over-year increase in inflow/outflow ratio: 11.6%

  • Median annual income: $47,250

  • Typical monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,022

  • Typical home value: $265,986

  • Cost-of-living index score: 95.1

  • Estimated population density (sq. mile): 3,618

  • Livability: 72

The influx of tech workers into Richmond is just one part of a seismic shift that’s been transforming Virginia’s political and demographic structure. In recent years, the reliably conservative state turned blue as Virginia’s power base moved from the state’s declining rural areas to its ever-expanding suburbs and exurbs. Geographically liberated tech workers only reinforced that dynamic by pouring out of San Francisco and into Virginia’s capital city.

Did You Know: 50 Cities With the Most Overpriced Homes

Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.
Skyline of downtown Hartford, Connecticut from Founders Bridge.

Hartford, Connecticut

  • Year-over-year increase in inflow/outflow ratio: 15.1%

  • Median annual income: $36,278

  • Typical monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $875

  • Typical home value: $172,789

  • Cost-of-living index score: 93.9

  • Estimated population density (sq. mile): 7,153

  • Livability: 45

It’s not just Hartford — the whole of Connecticut is experiencing a population boom thanks to pandemic-related relocation, with tens of thousands of newly minted telecommuters flooding the state during the second half of 2020 alone. The fact that many of them are tech workers should be a welcome relief. The state’s job market and economy were hit especially hard by the pandemic, in part because Connecticut spent so many years underinvesting in tech.

Read More: 35 Surprising Cities With Low Costs of Living

minneapolis,minesota,usa.
minneapolis,minesota,usa.

Minneapolis

  • Year-over-year increase in inflow/outflow ratio: 16.9%

  • Median annual income: $62,583

  • Typical monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,032

  • Typical home value: $312,845

  • Cost-of-living index score: 106.5

  • Estimated population density (sq. mile): 7,494

  • Livability: 65

It makes sense that San Francisco expats would feel at home in Minnesota, particularly the major population center of Minneapolis. The state — and the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul in particular — were one of the country’s top emerging tech hotspots even before the pandemic. According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, minority tech professionals, in particular, have made the city home.

Did You Know: The Most Affordable Downtowns To Live In Across America

Sacramento, California, USA - September 19, 2017: These two women are walking downtown Sacramento on J Street past historic bank and view with a variety of with many different styles, this downtown area is now being know as DOCO for Downtown Commons many new shops and a hotel and Sports arena and unique older structures in the area on this September day the weather was comfortable.
Sacramento, California, USA - September 19, 2017: These two women are walking downtown Sacramento on J Street past historic bank and view with a variety of with many different styles, this downtown area is now being know as DOCO for Downtown Commons many new shops and a hotel and Sports arena and unique older structures in the area on this September day the weather was comfortable.

Sacramento, California

  • Year-over-year increase in inflow/outflow ratio: 17.6%

  • Median annual income: $62,335

  • Typical monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,195

  • Typical home value: $399,709

  • Cost-of-living index score: 118.2

  • Estimated population density (sq. mile): 4,963

  • Livability: 58

For many tech professionals looking for greener, cheaper pastures, the exodus out of Silicon Valley only took about two hours to complete and never left California. As California’s population declines, Sacramento remains one of the Golden State’s last major population centers that’s actually adding residents.

Read More: 30 Best Cities for Young Professionals

Cleveland, Ohio, USA downtown city skyline and harbor at twilight.
Cleveland, Ohio, USA downtown city skyline and harbor at twilight.

Cleveland

  • Year-over-year increase in inflow/outflow ratio: 19.9%

  • Median annual income: $30,907

  • Typical monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $597

  • Typical home value: $78,070

  • Cost-of-living index score: 72.6

  • Estimated population density (sq. mile): 5,009

  • Livability: 62

Although Cleveland became the destination for many of San Francisco’s wandering tech wizards, that influx likely won’t be enough to fuel positive population growth. Although Cleveland was America’s original tech hub in 1879 when it became the first city illuminated by electricity, today it’s one of the fastest-shrinking major cities in the country.

Find Out: Best and Worst Cities To Score Your Dream Job

Madison is the capital of the U.
Madison is the capital of the U.

Madison, Wisconsin

  • Year-over-year increase in inflow/outflow ratio: 74%

  • Median annual income: $65,332

  • Typical monthly rent for a one-bedroom: $1,109

  • Typical home value: $315,517

  • Cost-of-living index score: 100.6

  • Estimated population density (sq. mile): 3,195

  • Livability: 75

The pandemic only accelerated a trend that was already happening in Wisconsin. In 2019, Wisconsin Public Radio reported that despite steady population declines in Milwaukee, the state as a whole was gaining residents. Much of that gain was coming from Madison, where a booming tech industry was drawing young professionals from all over the world.

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates referenced LinkedIn data published by Big Technology to identify the cities that have increased their inflow/outflow ratio of tech workers (the percentage of tech workers moving into the cities compared to the percentage moving out) the most between 2019 and 2020. San Francisco has seen its ratio drop 35.3% as it went from gaining significantly more tech workers than it lost in 2019 with a ratio of 1.48 to a current ratio of 0.96. With the cities that have experienced (1) the biggest year-over-year percentage increase in inflow/outflow ratio identified, GOBankingRates took a closer look at some quality and cost-of-living factors that could be keeping workers away from the Bay Area and attracting them to new cities. GOBankingRates looked at each city’s (2) 2019 median annual household income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, (3) January 2021 typical monthly rent for a one-bedroom unit from Apartment List, (4) December 2020 typical home value from Zillow, (5) cost-of-living index score from Sperling’s Best Places where 100 indicates the typical cost of living in America, (6) estimated population density from AreaVibes and (7) livability score from AreaVibes. All data was collected on and up to date as of Feb. 8, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Tech Workers Are Fleeing the Bay Area — Here’s Where They’re Moving

Recommended Stories

  • Robinhood to Plan Confidential IPO Filing as Soon as March

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc., the trading platform behind the boom-and-bust swing in GameStop Corp.’s shares, plans to file confidentially for an initial public offering as soon as March, according to people familiar with the matter.The company has held talks in the past week with underwriters about moving forward with a filing within weeks, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. No final decision has been made and the timing could change, the people said.Robinhood, which was valued at $11.7 billion in a funding round last year, raised financing this year that will convert to equity in an IPO. A first tranche will convert at a $30 billion valuation or a 30% discount to the IPO, whichever is lower, with the second at the lower of the 30% IPO discount or a $33 billion valuation, Bloomberg reported.A representative for Robinhood, based in Menlo Park, California, declined to comment.Robinhood exploded in popularity during the pandemic as homebound young people turned to its trading app to make money and pass the time. The company, which has been targeting a 2021 IPO since at least last year, encountered a cash crunch three weeks ago and since then has faced regulatory inquiries, including a hearing convened by the House Financial services Committee.Robinhood had to draw down its credit lines and raise $3.4 billion from its backers to post more collateral with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., the industry’s clearinghouse. The DTCC wanted members to post more cash to ensure they could clear trades, given wild swings in stocks including video game retailer GameStop and movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.Robinhood is also facing political and customer backlash because it temporarily curbed trading in GameStop and other stocks.Robinhood Financial said in a filing Friday that it’s in talks with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to settle an investigation regarding March 2020 app outages and options trading. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and FINRA are reviewing how Robinhood displays cash and buying power to customers and its options trading approval processes, according to the filing.The company has been considering selling some of its shares in its IPO directly to its own users, Bloomberg News reported. Such a move would be striking because retail investors usually don’t get to buy into new listings at the offering price. Instead, they typically have to invest on the first day of trading in a rush that can drive up the stock price.(Updates with FINRA review of 2020 issues in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase Is Going Public: Everything You Need To Know

    Coinbase has decided to go for the faster direct listing approach as opposed to an IPO.

  • Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Markets Get Hammered

    Gold initially tried to rally during the week but then turned around to show weakness again. Yields in America continue to rise, and that is like kryptonite.

  • Exclusive: ECB's Stournaras calls for increasing bond buying to calm markets

    Greece's Yannis Stournaras became the first European Central Bank policymaker on Friday to openly call for increasing the pace of ECB bond purchases to stem a rise in borrowing costs. With euro zone bond yields set for their biggest monthly rise in three years, the ECB is under some pressure to make good on its promise to keep borrowing costs easy for the coronavirus-stricken bloc through its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP). "In my view, there is an unwarranted tightening of bond yields, so it would perhaps be desirable for the ECB to accelerate the pace of PEPP purchases to ensure favourable financing conditions during the pandemic," Stournaras told Reuters in an interview.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Continues Correction

    The British pound has fallen on Friday to slice through the 1.40 level. This correction has been long overdue and quite frankly is welcomed.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for February 26th

    Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today

  • Who was Gangubai Kathiawadi, the queen of Mumbai’s red-light district?

    "Her political connections apparently also won her an appointment with the then prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, at his residence in New Delhi."

  • Charlie Munger explains why he doesn't sell stocks during speculative frenzies

    'I so rarely hold a company like BYD that goes to a nosebleed price, but I don't think I've got a system yet. And so I'm just learning as I go along.'

  • Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Q4 Earnings Lag, Bookings Drive Stock

    Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' (NCLH) fourth-quarter results are hurt by coronavirus-induced shutdowns.

  • Stocks Gain Ground As Treasury Yields Pull Back From Recent Highs

    The market looks ready to rebound after yesterday’s sell-off.

  • Warren Buffett gave me a single piece of advice I'll 'treasure forever': Billionaire Thomas Tull

    Billionaire Thomas Tull — who runs a holding company Tulco modeled in part after Buffett's — described a piece of advice from Buffett that 'impacted' his decision-making.

  • Rep. Young Kim: 'I'm the future of the Republican Party'

    The NEXT: 21 to watch in 2021 —Representative Young Kim talks to Yahoo Finance about her goal of finding common ground and the future of the GOP.

  • Warren Buffett's favorite stock market indicator still screams sell

    The stock market is still overvalued, suggests Warren Buffett's favorite indicator.

  • Saudi Arabia bonds, stocks take U.S. sanctions mostly in stride

    Saudi Arabia's 2060 Eurobond rose on Friday after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was spared U.S. sanctions over the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, though short-term debt and a basket of Saudi stocks ended lower. The April 2060 sovereign issue was up more than 1 cent, while the 2025 and 2030 were both down 0.5 cent after the Biden administration announced sanctions and visa bans targeting Saudi citizens, but stopped short of imposing sanctions on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) himself.

  • The Fed is on a collision course with the $20 trillion Treasury market

    The $20 trillion Treasury bond market is getting jittery. The question is what is the Federal Reserve going to do about it? The US Treasury’s auctions of five- and seven-year securities were poorly received by investors.

  • Medical school graduate sees nearly all of his $440,000 in student loans discharged

    A medical graduate who had about $440,000 in student debt saw 98% of his loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in California, according to a recent filing.

  • Oil Hits Highest in More Than a Year With Global Supply Draining

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to the highest in more than a year amid optimism of swiftly depleting global oil inventories.Futures in New York closed 0.5% higher on Thursday. The oil futures curve continues to signal a tighter market. U.S. crude inventories are near the lowest levels in about a year, while exports of five key crudes in the North Sea fields are seen slumping in April. As a result, crude timespreads are strengthening in a bullish structure known as backwardation.“Looking forward in the market, we’re seeing a significant backwardation, which signals that there is an anticipation of an easing of virus restrictions coming,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy. “The market is looking toward more normal inventories heading into the summer, if we don’t see a flooding of markets.”U.S. crude futures are up nearly 22% in February with expectations of shrinking supplies and as economies worldwide begin to reopen, signaling a further rebound in consumption. Still, the market is facing a possible supply increase in April from OPEC+. The producer group meets next week to discuss its strategy with key members differing on the path forward.See also: North Sea Oil Field Work to Cut Supply From Already Tight Market“By the summer, leisure travelers who haven’t been able to travel who are now vaccinated,” will be driving an uptick in demand, said Jay Hatfield, CEO at InfraCap in New York. “Supply is not going to respond like it has in the past,” with U.S. production likely remaining restrained.Shale explorers reported almost 6 million barrels of combined oil-output losses during the freeze last week. Occidental Petroleum Corp. and Pioneer Natural Resources Co., two of the largest producers in the Permian Basin, alone had a combined loss of about 3.8 million barrels, according to Bloomberg News calculations based on fourth-quarter earnings reports and calls. Meanwhile, refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast are in the process of restarting, though some plants are facing lengthy repairs to key processing units.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s How Rich Every NFL Team Is

    Even during a worldwide pandemic, the NFL is an incredibly lucrative investment. Financial Touchdown: The 25 Richest NFL Team Owners With teams unable to fill up stadiums with fans this season...

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies That Turned $10,000 Into $1 Million (or More)

    The S&P 500's total return (i.e., including dividends) of slightly more than 10% per year since 1981 has been dwarfed by the average annual return of some of the hottest digital currencies. If you had the foresight and fortitude to invest $10,000 into each of the following three ultra-popular cryptocurrencies five years ago (as of Feb. 24, 2021), you'd be sitting on well over $1 million today. A $10,000 investment in Bitcoin five years ago would have appreciated to roughly $1.15 million today.

  • French Inflation Stronger Than Expected But Spanish Prices Wilt

    (Bloomberg) -- French inflation was stronger than estimated in February while Spanish prices unexpectedly resumed their decline, highlighting the uncertain outlook for the economy as consumers wait for the end of the pandemic.French inflation was 0.7%, slightly below January’s level but above forecasts for a 0.5% increase. Spain’s rate was -0.1%, lower than all estimates in a Bloomberg survey, as electricity prices slid.Price pressures are under close scrutiny in the euro area for any sign of impact from the global recovery and U.S. plans for massive fiscal stimulus. The concern is that so-called reflation trades in the market push up borrowing costs more than the euro-area economy -- still weakened by a slow vaccine rollout and extended virus restrictions -- can handle.France’s central bank governor, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, said last week that there is no risk of overheating in the euro zone, and the European Central Bank will ensure financing conditions remain favorable.ECB chief economist Philip Lane said Thursday the policy makers will use the flexibility of their emergency bond-buying program to keep government bond yields in check if needed.In a separate release, France’s statistics agency said consumer spending dropped 4.6% in January after a surge in December when Covid restrictions were loosened. According to the Bank of France, economic activity has stabilized at around 5% below pre-crisis levels at the beginning of 2021.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.