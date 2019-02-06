Tech21 phone cases offer incredible protection for under £50

Twitter More

There's no feeling quite as stomach-lurching as the one you get when you drop your phone. You grasp at thin air, flap helplessly, and then concede that yes, you've dropped it, and all your worst fears have come true.

Your phone just lies there looking up at you. You still have a small flicker of hope that it might have survived, but that's quickly extinguished when you flip it over and the screen looks like a broken Etch A Sketch. Even thinking about it is enough to send a shiver down your spine.

If you wander through life without a phone case you're a certified badass. A badass but also a fool, because that phone you are holding without any form of protection is probably worth a small fortune. Seriously, what are you doing? Read more...

